The 15 Very Best Holiday Gifts for Guys — from $4.95 to $450!

Whatever your budget, we've found the perfect gift for him

More
Jackie Fields
November 16, 2018 03:43 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>John Mayer &mdash; 2018&rsquo;s breakout beauty influencer &mdash; wrote a song about the <a href="https://people.com/style/john-mayer-beauty-influencer-skincare-tips/#7-he-takes-his-bath-time-seriously">foaming bathtime treat</a>. That should be reason enough to up a few for your guy.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$4.50-9.95;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.lushusa.com/bath/bath-bombs/">lushusa.com</a></p>
pinterest
Lush Bath Bombs

John Mayer — 2018’s breakout beauty influencer — wrote a song about the foaming bathtime treat. That should be reason enough to up a few for your guy.

Buy It! $4.50-9.95; lushusa.com

<p>If your man is prone to smelling more naughty than nice, this bergamot and black pepper-scented activated charcoal soap is the solution.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$6.99; <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fduke-cannon-mischief-shenanigans-activated-charcoal-soap-10oz%2F-%2FA-75564241" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/duke-cannon-mischief-shenanigans-activated-charcoal-soap-10oz/-/A-75564241" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
pinterest
Dunk Cannon Big A** Lump of Coal

If your man is prone to smelling more naughty than nice, this bergamot and black pepper-scented activated charcoal soap is the solution.

Buy It! $6.99; target.com

<p>Stuff his stocking with these merry, bright but practical patterns.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$12 each; <a href="https://funsocks.com/collections/mens-holiday-socks">funsocks.com</a></p>
pinterest
Fun Socks

Stuff his stocking with these merry, bright but practical patterns.

Buy It! $12 each; funsocks.com

<p>Upgrade his shave game with these luxe creams, which come in four sophisticated fragrances.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$24 each, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5462&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fsearch.jsp%253Ffrom%253DbrSearch%2526amp%253Bresponsive%253Dtrue%2526amp%253Brequest_type%253Dsearch%2526amp%253Bsearch_type%253Dkeyword%2526amp%253Bq%253Dclaus%252Bporto%252Bshaving%252Bcream%2526amp%253Bl%253Dclaus%252Bporto%252Bshaving%252Bcream%2526amp%253Bfl%253D&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/search.jsp?from=brSearch&#038;responsive=true&#038;request_type=search&#038;search_type=keyword&#038;q=claus%20porto%20shaving%20cream&#038;l=claus%20porto%20shaving%20cream&#038;fl=" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
pinterest
Claus Porto Musgo Real Shaving Creams

Upgrade his shave game with these luxe creams, which come in four sophisticated fragrances.

Buy It! $24 each, neimanmarcus.com

<p>This etched glass will spice up any bar cart.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$48.40; <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cathys-concepts-antlers-glass-decanter-wood-stopper/4479062">norstrtom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cathy’s Concepts Antlers Glass Decanter & Wood Stopper

This etched glass will spice up any bar cart.

Buy It! $48.40; norstrtom.com

<p>If you recently caught your teenage brother sneaking a peek at the products on your vanity, it&rsquo;s time to gift him his own routine. This regimen is stress-free, and results-driven.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$58.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://31st-state.com/collections/all/products/skincare-essentials-set">31st-state.com</a></p>
pinterest
31st State Skincare Essentials Set

If you recently caught your teenage brother sneaking a peek at the products on your vanity, it’s time to gift him his own routine. This regimen is stress-free, and results-driven.

Buy It! $58.99; 31st-state.com

<p>Ballers and shot callers alike will perk up at the sight of this mood-booster.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$59; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,GiftGuide2018:The15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys—from$4.95to$450!,jackiefields2014,Unc,Gal,6696152,201811,I/https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/chinatown-market-x-smiley-for-uo-smiley-basketball?category=SEARCHRESULTS&#038;color=072" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/chinatown-market-x-smiley-for-uo-smiley-basketball?category=SEARCHRESULTS&#038;color=072" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">urbanoutfitters.com</a></p>
pinterest
Chinatown Market x Smiley for Urban Outfitters Smiley Face Basketball

Ballers and shot callers alike will perk up at the sight of this mood-booster.

Buy It! $59; urbanoutfitters.com

<p>Because there&rsquo;s no point in giving him a scent unless his shower gel complements.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$85; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5463&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Fmolton-brown-tobacco-absolute-fragrance-gift-set-prod214820038&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/molton-brown-tobacco-absolute-fragrance-gift-set-prod214820038" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
pinterest
Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Fragrance Gift Set

Because there’s no point in giving him a scent unless his shower gel complements.

Buy It! $85; neimanmarcus.com

<p>These sleek in-ear buds will enhance his music and his overall style.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$98; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,GiftGuide2018:The15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys—from$4.95to$450!,jackiefields2014,Unc,Gal,6696152,201811,I/https://www.jcrew.com/p/home_category/phonetechaccessories/kreafunk-bgem-wireless-inear-headphones/K5146?color_name=blue" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.jcrew.com/p/home_category/phonetechaccessories/kreafunk-bgem-wireless-inear-headphones/K5146?color_name=blue" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">jcrew.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kreafunk bGEM Wireless Headphones

These sleek in-ear buds will enhance his music and his overall style.

Buy It! $98; jcrew.com

<p>Help his luggage stand out in the crowd with this bold cobalt design.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$115; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=293189.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=12371&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fsmythson-panama-leather-luggage-tag-505659162.html&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.barneys.com/product/smythson-panama-leather-luggage-tag-505659162.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">barneys.com</a></p>
pinterest
Smythson Panama Leather Luggage Tag

Help his luggage stand out in the crowd with this bold cobalt design.

Buy It! $115; barneys.com

<p>There&#8217;s nothing more versatile than an all-terrain boot in a print that goes with everything.</p> <p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$180; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=612499.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2174&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&#038;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsorel-1964-premium-t-camo-mid-calf-boots%2Fproduct%2F0400099232802%3F&#038;RD_PARM3=FOLDERfolder_id%3D2534374306645393%2526amp%3BR%3D191455336759%2526amp%3BP_name%3DSorel%2526amp%3BN%3D306645393%2526amp%3BbmUID%3Dmsdp9ja&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.saksfifthavenue.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="saks.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/sorel-1964-premium-t-camo-mid-calf-boots/product/0400099232802?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306645393&#038;R=191455336759&#038;P_name=Sorel&#038;N=306645393&#038;bmUID=msdp9ja" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">saks.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sorel 1964 Premium T Camo Mid-Calf Boots

There’s nothing more versatile than an all-terrain boot in a print that goes with everything.

Buy It! $180; saks.com

<p>If he unwraps this curated selection of essentials on the first day of Christmas, he&#8217;ll be good to go on the grooming front for months.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$190; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=616252.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10310&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fmr_porter_grooming%2F12-days-of-grooming%2F1125759%3FresType%3Dsingle%2526amp%3Bkeywords%3Dadvent%2526amp%3Bkeywords%3DAdvent&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.mrporter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="mrporter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/mr_porter_grooming/12-days-of-grooming/1125759?resType=single&#038;keywords=advent&#038;keywords=Advent" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">mrporter.com</a></p>
pinterest
Mr Porter Grooming 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar 

If he unwraps this curated selection of essentials on the first day of Christmas, he’ll be good to go on the grooming front for months.

Buy It! $190; mrporter.com

<p>It&rsquo;ll take mere seconds to take an outfit to the next-level with this genius pre-tied accessory.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$250; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=616252.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10310&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Ftom_ford%2Fpre-tied-cotton-velvet-bow-tie%2F1068726%3Fppv%3D2&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.mrporter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="mrporter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/tom_ford/pre-tied-cotton-velvet-bow-tie/1068726?ppv=2" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">mrporter.com</a></p>
pinterest
Tom Ford Cotton-Velvet Bow Tie

It’ll take mere seconds to take an outfit to the next-level with this genius pre-tied accessory.

Buy It! $250; mrporter.com

<p>Suit him up with the hottest accessory of the season (Fun fact: Jeff Goldblum has the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BmeAhwUH_wY/">gold version</a>).</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> $450; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=293189.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=12371&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fgucci-double-g-buckle-leather-belt-505360168.html&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.barneys.com/product/gucci-double-g-buckle-leather-belt-505360168.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">barneys.com</a></p>
pinterest
Gucci Double G Buckle Leather Belt

Suit him up with the hottest accessory of the season (Fun fact: Jeff Goldblum has the gold version).

Buy It! $450; barneys.com

<p>Splurge on this dashing candle (there were only 1,500 made) and rest assured it&rsquo;ll go a long way: once he&#8217;s burned the wax, he can reuse the stunning tin.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$495; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=p*E2XVDQFnI&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5462&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Fdiptyque-limited-edition-feu-de-bois-1500-g-prod215670212%253FchildItemId%253DNMHBPPX_&#038;u1=PEO%2CGiftGuide2018%3AThe15VeryBestHolidayGiftsforGuys%E2%80%94from%244.95to%24450%21%2Cjackiefields2014%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6696152%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/diptyque-limited-edition-feu-de-bois-1500-g-prod215670212?childItemId=NMHBPPX_" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
pinterest
Diptyque Limited Edition Feu de Bois Candle

Splurge on this dashing candle (there were only 1,500 made) and rest assured it’ll go a long way: once he’s burned the wax, he can reuse the stunning tin.

Buy It! $495; neimanmarcus.com

1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 15

Lush Bath Bombs

John Mayer — 2018’s breakout beauty influencer — wrote a song about the foaming bathtime treat. That should be reason enough to up a few for your guy.

Buy It! $4.50-9.95; lushusa.com

Advertisement
2 of 15

Dunk Cannon Big A** Lump of Coal

If your man is prone to smelling more naughty than nice, this bergamot and black pepper-scented activated charcoal soap is the solution.

Buy It! $6.99; target.com

3 of 15

Fun Socks

Stuff his stocking with these merry, bright but practical patterns.

Buy It! $12 each; funsocks.com

Advertisement
4 of 15

Claus Porto Musgo Real Shaving Creams

Upgrade his shave game with these luxe creams, which come in four sophisticated fragrances.

Buy It! $24 each, neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
5 of 15

Cathy’s Concepts Antlers Glass Decanter & Wood Stopper

This etched glass will spice up any bar cart.

Buy It! $48.40; norstrtom.com

Advertisement
6 of 15

31st State Skincare Essentials Set

If you recently caught your teenage brother sneaking a peek at the products on your vanity, it’s time to gift him his own routine. This regimen is stress-free, and results-driven.

Buy It! $58.99; 31st-state.com

Advertisement
7 of 15

Chinatown Market x Smiley for Urban Outfitters Smiley Face Basketball

Ballers and shot callers alike will perk up at the sight of this mood-booster.

Buy It! $59; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
8 of 15

Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Fragrance Gift Set

Because there’s no point in giving him a scent unless his shower gel complements.

Buy It! $85; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
9 of 15

Kreafunk bGEM Wireless Headphones

These sleek in-ear buds will enhance his music and his overall style.

Buy It! $98; jcrew.com

Advertisement
10 of 15

Smythson Panama Leather Luggage Tag

Help his luggage stand out in the crowd with this bold cobalt design.

Buy It! $115; barneys.com

Advertisement
11 of 15

Sorel 1964 Premium T Camo Mid-Calf Boots

There’s nothing more versatile than an all-terrain boot in a print that goes with everything.

Buy It! $180; saks.com

Advertisement
12 of 15

Mr Porter Grooming 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar 

If he unwraps this curated selection of essentials on the first day of Christmas, he’ll be good to go on the grooming front for months.

Buy It! $190; mrporter.com

Advertisement
13 of 15

Tom Ford Cotton-Velvet Bow Tie

It’ll take mere seconds to take an outfit to the next-level with this genius pre-tied accessory.

Buy It! $250; mrporter.com

Advertisement
14 of 15

Gucci Double G Buckle Leather Belt

Suit him up with the hottest accessory of the season (Fun fact: Jeff Goldblum has the gold version).

Buy It! $450; barneys.com

Advertisement
15 of 15

Diptyque Limited Edition Feu de Bois Candle

Splurge on this dashing candle (there were only 1,500 made) and rest assured it’ll go a long way: once he’s burned the wax, he can reuse the stunning tin.

Buy It! $495; neimanmarcus.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.