Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Underwear with These Stretchy, High-Cut Pairs

When it comes to underwear, Amazon shoppers are extremely passionate. From this super affordable Amazon Essentials panties pack to these smooth and soft undies from Warner’s, customers have left thousands of reviews on what they consider their absolute favorite (and even life-changing) pairs. Notably, there are tons of high-cut briefs on the best-sellers charts, and the four most popular pairs have over 8,400 five-star ratings combined.

Out of thousands of options, these are the most reviewed pairs of high-waisted underwear on Amazon:

The overall best rated pair of high-waisted undies come from an under-the-radar brand, Wirarpa. The briefs are an Amazon Choice for people searching for “high-rise cotton underwear,” and you can shop them in packs of two or four starting at $8.99. Made from a 95 percent cotton blend, Wirarpra underwear comes in tons of colors, including black, nude, blue, and gray, and goes up to size 5X. “These feel like wearing a cloud. No seams or elastic bands to pinch,” one customer raved. “[They] fit perfectly. I’ll be replacing all my old ones with these and will probably die before they wear out!”

Buy It! Wirarpa High -Waisted Cotton Underwear, $8.99–$25.99; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials High-Cut Panty, $7.09–$21.84; amazon.com

In case you haven’t tried the best-selling Amazon Essentials bikini pack, the brand makes the same beloved pair with a higher cut. You can snag a six pack for just $13.10 — yes, that’s roughly $2 for one pair. The comfy undergarments come in classic neutrals, but also brighter colors and cute prints, too. Shoppers say that they’re breathable and soft — one even raved that they must be “sent from the gods.”

“I recommend these to any (and all) of my mom friends that need something high-waisted, secure, and comfortable,” she wrote. “If I could get rid of all my undies except these…I totally would.”

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Underwear Breathable Panties, $5–$27.90; amazon.com; Fruit of the Loom Underwear Beyond Soft Panties, $5–$49.90; amazon.com

Lastly, Fruit of the Loom underwear is a hit amongst Amazon shoppers — the brand dominates the best-selling women’s briefs chart with six different pairs. The Fruit of the Loom Breathable Panties come in cotton mesh and micro mesh options that are both moisture-wicking and feature a 100 percent cotton liner. With over 2,700 positive four- to five-star reviews, customers say these undies keep them cool, don’t stretch out, and are so comfortable that “you truly aren’t aware you have them on.”

Shoppers sing similar praises about the Fruit of the Loom Beyond Soft Panties, which you can shop in a pack of 12 for as low as $20 right now. “They’re stretchy and thin enough that they’re barely visible even in yoga pants, but not so thin that they feel low-quality,” one reviewer said. And despite their fuller coverage, customers say they’re still cute, and more importantly, the “most comfortable underwear” they’ve ever worn.

Breathable, secure, and comfortable? We’ll take them all.