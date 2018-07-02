The One Hat Ashley Benson Is Packing for Every Vacation This Summer

Alex Apatoff
July 02, 2018 12:53 PM

Ashley Benson spends enough time on the road in envy-inducing, beachside locales that she knows exactly what she’s going to throw in her suitcase: an awesome earring selection, a few pairs of Privé Reveaux sunnies (she’s one of the brand’s cofounders, after all) and a gorgeous hat that looks amazing on Instagram and blocks those harmful rays. So what’s she stashing in her suitcase for her next luxe vacation?

“This Eugenia Kim x Jose Cuervo “Good Libations” Bunny sunhat with a bathing suit (she's been spotted in Kiini) and vintage Levi’s,” she says.”

Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock

 

RELATED: Why Levi’s denim shorts were the piece to pack at Coachella this year (hint: Beyoncé)

And since she’s the pro, any tips on how to pack a statement hat so it arrives un-squished? “The best way to travel with a hat is to wear it but if you can’t you should always pack it at the top of your bag, so it keeps its shape.”

 

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now