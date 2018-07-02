Ashley Benson spends enough time on the road in envy-inducing, beachside locales that she knows exactly what she’s going to throw in her suitcase: an awesome earring selection, a few pairs of Privé Reveaux sunnies (she’s one of the brand’s cofounders, after all) and a gorgeous hat that looks amazing on Instagram and blocks those harmful rays. So what’s she stashing in her suitcase for her next luxe vacation?

“This Eugenia Kim x Jose Cuervo “Good Libations” Bunny sunhat with a bathing suit (she's been spotted in Kiini) and vintage Levi’s,” she says.”

Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock

And since she’s the pro, any tips on how to pack a statement hat so it arrives un-squished? “The best way to travel with a hat is to wear it but if you can’t you should always pack it at the top of your bag, so it keeps its shape.”