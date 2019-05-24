9 Seriously Discounted Handbags to Shop On Sale at Nordstrom

Shop the hottest handbags on sale at Nordstrom for up to 50 percent off

Kami Phillips
and Rebecca Carhart
May 24, 2019 12:25 PM
<p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fc%2Fall-womens-sale&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/all-womens-sale" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nordstrom&#039;s Half-Yearly Sale" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/all-womens-sale" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nordstrom&#039;s Half-Yearly Sale</a> just kicked off, and it&rsquo;s full of fun, fresh finds, including some of <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fc%2Fsale-handbags-accessories&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/sale-handbags-accessories" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="the hottest handbag trends" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/sale-handbags-accessories" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">the hottest handbag trends</a> that will take you through summer and beyond. We&rsquo;re talking animal print belt bags, candy colored totes, bright and bold<a href="https://people.com/style/nordstrom-crossbody-bags/"> crossbody bags</a>, and even <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag%2F4813703&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag/4813703" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Cult Gaia&#039;s chic acrylic handbags" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag/4813703" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Cult Gaia&#039;s chic acrylic handbags</a>&nbsp;&mdash; all for up to 50 percent off. And you can get some seriously good deals on designer handbags, like <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsalvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain%2F5036337&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/salvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain/5036337" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="this beautiful Ferragamo bag that&#039;s half off" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/salvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain/5036337" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">this beautiful Ferragamo bag that&#039;s half off</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag%2F5090146&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag/5090146" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="this chic Tory Burch crossbody bag that&#039;s 33 percent off" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag/5090146" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">this chic Tory Burch crossbody bag that&#039;s 33 percent off</a>. But <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fc%2Fall-womens-sale&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/all-womens-sale" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Nordstrom&#039;s Half-Yearly Sale" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/c/all-womens-sale" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Nordstrom&#039;s Half-Yearly Sale</a> only lasts until June 2, so you&rsquo;ll want to<a href="https://people.com/shop/fashion/bags-a848376336.html"> snap up these bags</a> while you still can. Scroll through to shop nine of our favorite discounted styles before they&rsquo;re gone.</p>
Must-Have Handbags on Major Sale

<p><b>Buy It! </b>Cult Gaia Luna Crossbody Bag, $164 (orig. $328); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag%2F4813703&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag/4813703" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cult-gaia-luna-crossbody-bag/4813703" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It!</b> Simon Miller Medium Birch Houndstooth Tote, $282 (orig. $470); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsimon-miller-medium-birch-houndstooth-tote%2F5173958&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/simon-miller-medium-birch-houndstooth-tote/5173958" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/simon-miller-medium-birch-houndstooth-tote/5173958" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It!</b> Nordstrom Ombre Beaded Pouchette, $40 (orig. $79); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-ombre-beaded-pouchette%2F5341113&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-ombre-beaded-pouchette/5341113" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-ombre-beaded-pouchette/5341113" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It! </b>Tory Burch Lily Chain Leather Crossbody Bag, $307 (orig. $458); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag%2F5090146&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag/5090146" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-lily-chain-leather-crossbody-bag/5090146" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It! </b>Salvatore Ferragamo Thalia Wallet on a Chain, $348 (orig. $695); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsalvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain%2F5036337&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/salvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain/5036337" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/salvatore-ferragamo-thalia-leather-wallet-on-a-chain/5036337" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It!</b> Topshop Cyprus Snakeprint Shoulder Bag, $26 (orig. $52); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-cyprus-snakeprint-shoulder-bag%2F5281229&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-cyprus-snakeprint-shoulder-bag/5281229" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-cyprus-snakeprint-shoulder-bag/5281229" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It!</b> Trouv&eacute; Reese Faux Leather Ring Crossbody Bag, $36 (orig. $59); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrouve-reese-faux-leather-ring-crossbody-bag%2F5342395&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/trouve-reese-faux-leather-ring-crossbody-bag/5342395" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/trouve-reese-faux-leather-ring-crossbody-bag/5342395" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It! </b>Rebecca Minkoff Small Kate Leather Backpack, $197 (orig. $328); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frebecca-minkoff-small-kate-leather-backpack%2F5174494&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rebecca-minkoff-small-kate-leather-backpack/5174494" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rebecca-minkoff-small-kate-leather-backpack/5174494" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><b>Buy It!</b> Botkier Cobble Hill Colorblock Leather Flap Clutch, $53 (orig. $88); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;mid=1237&#038;murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbotkier-cobble-hill-colorblock-leather-flap-clutch%2F5338517&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3A9SeriouslyDiscountedHandbagstoShopOnSaleatNordstrom%2Ckamscram%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6182461%2C201905%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/botkier-cobble-hill-colorblock-leather-flap-clutch/5338517" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/botkier-cobble-hill-colorblock-leather-flap-clutch/5338517" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
