The Best Hair Tools for $50 and Under

Flat Iron
The high-tech iron has three heat settings, based on how recently you shampooed.
Blow-Dryer
This promises to dry hair 40 percent faster than other dryers.
Buy It! Hot Tools Signature Series Ionic Turbo Hair Dryer, $49.99; amazon.com
Multiuse Styler
The innovative twisted plates can create straight, wavy or curly styles, eliminating the need for an arsenal of tools.
Buy It! Remington Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology, $34.97; walmart.com
Hot Brush
One part blow dryer and one part large round brush, this easy-to-use tool cuts down on styling time.
Buy It! Revlon Pro Collection One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $49.88; walmart.com
Curling Iron
Developed with the help of the pros at Glamsquad, an at-home beauty service, this 1″ iron heats up to 400 degrees in 30 seconds.
Buy It! GSQ by Glamsquad Titanium Curling Iron, $39.99; cvs.com
Edge Tamer
This pint-size iron smooths baby hairs (and hard-to-reach roots) without burning your skin.
Buy It! Drybar Tiny Tress Press, $49; sephora.comDrybar Tiny Tress Press, $49; sephora.com
Setting Clips
A stylist favorite, these genius clips hold hair in place without creating a dent.
Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools Makeup & Wave Setting Clips, $18 for 6; dermstore.com
Microfiber Towel
Before blow-drying, wrap hair in a microfiber towel to soak up excess water and reduce frizz.