The Best Hair Tools for $50 and Under

Get salon-worthy results without breaking the bank
By Kaitlyn Frey
December 10, 2019 11:34 AM

1 of 8

Flat Iron

The high-tech iron has three heat settings, based on how recently you shampooed.

Buy It! Bed Head Morning After Straightener, $35; ulta.com

2 of 8

Blow-Dryer

This promises to dry hair 40 percent faster than other dryers.

Buy It! Hot Tools Signature Series Ionic Turbo Hair Dryer, $49.99; amazon.com

3 of 8

Multiuse Styler

The innovative twisted plates can create straight, wavy or curly styles, eliminating the need for an arsenal of tools.

Buy It! Remington Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology, $34.97; walmart.com

4 of 8

Hot Brush

One part blow dryer and one part large round brush, this easy-to-use tool cuts down on styling time.

Buy It! Revlon Pro Collection One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $49.88; walmart.com

5 of 8

Curling Iron

Developed with the help of the pros at Glamsquad, an at-home beauty service, this 1″ iron heats up to 400 degrees in 30 seconds.

Buy It! GSQ by Glamsquad Titanium Curling Iron, $39.99; cvs.com

6 of 8

Edge Tamer

This pint-size iron smooths baby hairs (and hard-to-reach roots) without burning your skin.

Buy It! Drybar Tiny Tress Press, $49; sephora.comDrybar Tiny Tress Press, $49; sephora.com

7 of 8

Setting Clips

Eva Longoria/Instagram

A stylist favorite, these genius clips hold hair in place without creating a dent.

Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools Makeup & Wave Setting Clips, $18 for 6; dermstore.com

8 of 8

Microfiber Towel

Before blow-drying, wrap hair in a microfiber towel to soak up excess water and reduce frizz.

Buy It! Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel, $23; mykitsch.com

