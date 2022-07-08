10 Ways to Score Great Hair All Summer

Pros and celebs share their tricks for dealing with dryness, frizz and more

By Jackie Fields July 08, 2022 12:16 PM
Revive Your Style

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union loves to rock her natural hair. When she needs "a boost of hydration and shine," the Flawless haircare cofounder uses this two-step process: "I spray my oil-infused curl refresher throughout my hair to get rid of frizz, then I finger-coil my curls in small sections to add definition."

Buy It! Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refresher Spray, $10; walmart.com

Brush Out Knots

When a day at the beach leaves L.A. colorist Kat Samson's hair in tangles, the pro applies a leave-in conditioner, then uses a detangling brush to distribute it. "It's just as gentle as a wide-tooth comb but gets the job done faster and easier."

Buy It! Virtue Labs Refresh Purifying Leave-in Conditioner, $32; virtuelabs.com and Vuja De Beauty V1 Detangle, $40; vujadebeauty.com

Intensify Your Treatments

For what U.K. hairstylist Marcia Lee calls the "ultimate hair therapy," the pro applies a nourishing tonic to the scalp and Olaplex (which strengthens strands) to the rest of the hair. Then Lee wraps the hair into a bun and lets the products work their magic all day.

Buy It! Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $30; olaplex.com and Act + Acre Scalp Detox, $42; actandacre.com

Add a Coat of Oil

The best way to protect your hair from salt water and chlorine? Apply an oil before you go outside. It creates a "barrier" between the elements and your hair, says L.A. hairstylist Holly Mills. This celeb favorite can also be used as a pre-shampoo or overnight treatment. Bonus: It smells incredible.

Buy It! Leonor Greyl L'Huile de Leonor Greyl, $19; leonorgreyl-usa.com

Brighten Your Blonde

If your golden highlights are looking more deep-fried than sun-kissed, Kat Samson recommends a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove product buildup.

Buy It! Davines Solu Shampoo, $30; us.davines.com

Make Waves

Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore recently revealed her secret to a "perfectly textured" look: the Flower Hair Tools founder uses her own "foolproof" triple-barrel wave tool. And for a more natural tousled effect, she mists her hair with texturizing spray, then breaks up the ripples with her fingers.

Buy It! Flower Hair Tools Deep Jumbo 3-Barrel Waver, $55; flowerhairtools.com and Garnier Fructis Style Beach Chic Texturizing Spray, $10; amazon.com

Add Accessories

Credit: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Throwing your hair in a ponytail or bun (a la Nina Dobrev on Instagram) is the easiest way to keep it off your face and neck in the heat. Give your look of choice a chic upgrade with a pretty headband, clip or scarf, says L.A. hairstylist Kylee Heath.

Shield Your Scalp

If you can't wear a hat with UPF protection, spray your scalp with a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, says Paris hairstylist Jillian Halouska.

Buy It! Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $26; coola.com

Perk Up Your Bangs

Humidity is kryptonite for bangs. To give a limp fringe a lift, spray on dry shampoo, then distribute with your fingers, says L.A. hairstylist Lona Vigi.

Buy It! Kérastase Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo, $36; kerastase-usa.com

