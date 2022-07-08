10 Ways to Score Great Hair All Summer

For what U.K. hairstylist Marcia Lee calls the "ultimate hair therapy," the pro applies a nourishing tonic to the scalp and Olaplex (which strengthens strands) to the rest of the hair. Then Lee wraps the hair into a bun and lets the products work their magic all day.

Buy It! Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $30; olaplex.com and Act + Acre Scalp Detox, $42; actandacre.com