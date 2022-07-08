10 Ways to Score Great Hair All Summer
Pros and celebs share their tricks for dealing with dryness, frizz and more
Revive Your Style
Gabrielle Union loves to rock her natural hair. When she needs "a boost of hydration and shine," the Flawless haircare cofounder uses this two-step process: "I spray my oil-infused curl refresher throughout my hair to get rid of frizz, then I finger-coil my curls in small sections to add definition."
Buy It! Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refresher Spray, $10; walmart.com
Brush Out Knots
When a day at the beach leaves L.A. colorist Kat Samson's hair in tangles, the pro applies a leave-in conditioner, then uses a detangling brush to distribute it. "It's just as gentle as a wide-tooth comb but gets the job done faster and easier."
Buy It! Virtue Labs Refresh Purifying Leave-in Conditioner, $32; virtuelabs.com and Vuja De Beauty V1 Detangle, $40; vujadebeauty.com
Intensify Your Treatments
For what U.K. hairstylist Marcia Lee calls the "ultimate hair therapy," the pro applies a nourishing tonic to the scalp and Olaplex (which strengthens strands) to the rest of the hair. Then Lee wraps the hair into a bun and lets the products work their magic all day.
Buy It! Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $30; olaplex.com and Act + Acre Scalp Detox, $42; actandacre.com
Add a Coat of Oil
The best way to protect your hair from salt water and chlorine? Apply an oil before you go outside. It creates a "barrier" between the elements and your hair, says L.A. hairstylist Holly Mills. This celeb favorite can also be used as a pre-shampoo or overnight treatment. Bonus: It smells incredible.
Buy It! Leonor Greyl L'Huile de Leonor Greyl, $19; leonorgreyl-usa.com
Brighten Your Blonde
If your golden highlights are looking more deep-fried than sun-kissed, Kat Samson recommends a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove product buildup.
Buy It! Davines Solu Shampoo, $30; us.davines.com
Make Waves
Drew Barrymore recently revealed her secret to a "perfectly textured" look: the Flower Hair Tools founder uses her own "foolproof" triple-barrel wave tool. And for a more natural tousled effect, she mists her hair with texturizing spray, then breaks up the ripples with her fingers.
Buy It! Flower Hair Tools Deep Jumbo 3-Barrel Waver, $55; flowerhairtools.com and Garnier Fructis Style Beach Chic Texturizing Spray, $10; amazon.com
Add Accessories
Throwing your hair in a ponytail or bun (a la Nina Dobrev on Instagram) is the easiest way to keep it off your face and neck in the heat. Give your look of choice a chic upgrade with a pretty headband, clip or scarf, says L.A. hairstylist Kylee Heath.
Shield Your Scalp
If you can't wear a hat with UPF protection, spray your scalp with a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, says Paris hairstylist Jillian Halouska.
Buy It! Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $26; coola.com
Perk Up Your Bangs
Humidity is kryptonite for bangs. To give a limp fringe a lift, spray on dry shampoo, then distribute with your fingers, says L.A. hairstylist Lona Vigi.
Buy It! Kérastase Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo, $36; kerastase-usa.com