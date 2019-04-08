Clean Up Your Beauty Routine With These Must-Try Eco-Friendly Brands
YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE
Youth to the People's plant-based skincare taps the power of previously unused ingredients, like kale, spinach and acai. The result: serious results straight from superfoods.
Buy It! Youth to the People Cleanser, $36; nordstrom.com, Face Mask, $44; nordstrom.com and Facial Oil, $44; sephora.com
SNOW FOX SKINCARE
Created with clean ingredients sourced from Australia, Snow Fox Skincare's line is packaged using proprietary technology in Taiwan that keeps products ultra-fresh without the use of harmful chemical preservatives.
Buy It! Snow Fox Skincare Herbal Oil, $82; snowfoxskincare.com, Collagen Sheet Masks, $45; snowfoxskincare.com and Face Cream, $55; snowfoxskincare.com
SUMMER FRIDAYS
Formulated with phthalates, surfactants, petrolatums, BHT, BHA or silicones, Summer Fridays' trio of masks were made to provide noticeable results immediately after use.
Buy It! Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, $44; sephora.com, R + R Mask, $52; sephora.com and Jet Lag Mask, $48; sephora.com
BRIOGEO
To take the guesswork out of understanding product labels, the clean hair brand includes the exact percentage of naturally derived ingredients (and its source) on the back of every bottle.
Buy It! Briogeo Gentle Shampoo, $28; sephora.com, Deep Conditioning Mask, $36; sephora.com and Curl Leave-In Creme, $20; sephora.com
FARMACY
Farmacy has banned 1,388 (and counting!) banned ingredients from its skincare products, meeting the strict standards set by the European Union.
Buy It!Farmacy Cleansing Balm, $34; sephora.com, AHA Resurfacing Night Serum, $58; sephora.com and Hydrating Mask, $56; sephora.com
NOTO
Makeup artist Gloria Noto became tired of using cosmetics and skincare filled with chemicals, so she created her own line using just natural and clean ingredients, like marula oil, grapeseed oil, rosehip seed oil and more.
Buy It! NOTO Agender Hair & Body Oil, $39.50; nordstrom.com, Stain Stick, $18.50; nordstrom.com and Deep Serum, $30; nordstrom.com
LANO
Each product in this all-natural line is made from cruelty-free, ultra medical-grade lanolin (derived from sheep's wool), because the molecular structure of it mimics human skin, making it extra hydrating.
Buy It! Lano Multipurpose Ointment, $16.95; ulta.com, Gel Cream Cleanser, $22; ulta.com and Face Mask, $24; ulta.com
CLARK'S BOTANICALS
After struggling with skincare issues after suffering a severe spinal cord injury, Clark's Botanicals founder Francesco Clark worked with his father (a medical and homeopathic doctor) to formulate botanical-derived skin products with scientifically-backed results. Every product is free of toxins like formaldehyde, parabens or sulfates and features their signature ingredient -- Jasmine Absolue -- which transformed Clark's skin.
Buy It! Clark's Botanicals Nourishing Youth Serum, $155; dermstore.com, Clark's Botanicals Smoothing Marine Cream, $115; dermstore.com and Clark's Botanicals Retinol Rescue Eye Serum, $89; spacenk.com
GOOP
Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to create a skincare line that "was safe enough for our daughters," and she did just that with goop Beauty. The actress makes sure to provide complete transparency to her customers by listing every single ingredient included in all of her non-toxic products.
Buy It! goop by Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer, $100; goop.com, goop by Juice Beauty Luminous Melting Cleanser, $90; goop.com and goop Body G. Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak, $35; goop.com
CLOVE + HALLOW
You can have your cake and eat it too with Clove + Hallow's clean cosmetics line (they're vegan and cruelty-free!). And fear not: you'll get the same pigmented, quality lip look without compromising on a healthy ingredient deck.
Buy It! Clove + Hallow Lip Glaze, $15; nordstrom.com and Clove + Hallow Lip Créme, $20; nordstrom.com
TATA HARPER
Tata Harper got into the business after a cancer scare in her family, and she's passionate about the cause. "I was really naive before and thought that consumer products were all tested and strictly regulated," she told PeopleStyle. "It was really shocking to learn that that wasn’t the case." Now she swears by her advanced natural skincare products that are 100 percent non-toxic and all-natural.
Buy It! Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, $68; sephora.com, Tata Harper Be Adored Tinted Lip Treatment, $32; tataharperskincare.com and Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer, $85; sephora.com
CAUDALÍE
Besides steering clear of unhealthy ingredients like parabens, mineral oil, parrafin and more, plus constantly searching for the next big green ingredients from their vineyards in France, you might not know Caudalíe gives back to the environment too. The company donates 1% of its global sales to environmental protection non-profits and since, they've helped plant 3,592,970 trees to-date. Their goal? Reach 6 million by 2020!
Buy It! Caudalíe VineActiv 3-In-1 Moisturizer, $44; sephora.com, Caudalíe Overnight Detox Oil, $50; sephora.com, Caudalíe VineActiv Glow Activating Anti-Wrinkle Serum, $52; sephora.com and Caudalíe VineActiv Energizing and Smoothing Eye Cream, $39; sephora.com
RAHUA
Rahua's founders ventured into the Amazonian rainforest to find ingredients to incorporate into their natural hair and body care line. Made from a 100 percent-natural formula free of sulfates, parabens, gluten and more, these luxurious products from the wild will tame your locks like no other.
Buy It! Rahua Color Full Shampoo, $38; barneys.com, Rahua Body Wash, $30; sephora.com and Rahua Color Full Conditioner, $40; barneys.com
KAI
The soft, lightweight, white floral signature fragrance found in all of Kai's luxury products take you away to a tropical oasis the second they're applied. The best part? They're made sans parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates and gluten!
Buy It! Kai Body Wash, $38; nordstrom.com, Kai Deodorant, $24; nordstrom.com and Kai Body Butter, $52; nordstrom.com
RMS BEAUTY
"I have always believed in the 'less is more' philosophy of application so my makeup technique has remained light and ethereal since the beginning," Rose-Marie Swift, founder of RMS Beauty told PeopleStyle. Now, everyone else can get her fresh look to her makeup made from pure, organic and natural ingredients.
Buy It! RMS Beauty Swift Shadow, $20; birchbox.com, RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up, $36; birchbox.com and RMS Beauty Magic Luminizer, $38; birchbox.com
SAVOR BEAUTY
Inspired by the Korean beauty she grew up around, Savor Beauty founder Angela Jia Kim created a natural, eco-friendly skincare line that still incorporates luxurious ingredients like truffles, caviar, champagne and gold. Her straightfoward five step system that makes keeping your skin glowing easier than ever.
Buy It! Savor Beauty Organic Coconut Pre-Cleanse Oil, $32; savorbeauty.com, Savor Beauty Truffle Face Cream, $74; savorbeauty.com and Savor Beauty Toning Mist, $34; savorbeauty.com
S.W. BASICS
What you see is really what you get when it comes to S.W. Basics' line. Each product has a max of four ingredients (but most have only two or three) with natural oils, essential oils and natural butters, that are displayed front and center on the product's label.
Buy It! S.W. Basics Oil Serum, $29; dermstore.com, S.W. Basics Cream, $32; dermstore.com and S.W. Basics Rose Water, $13; dermstore.com
INDIE LEE
After conquering a life-threatening brain tumor that pointed to environmental toxins as the culprit, Indie Lee created her eponymous beauty company. Her collection of eco-friendly products are made with the finest ingredients that protect both your body and the Earth.
Buy It! Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser, $34; dermstore.com, Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub, $40; dermstore.com and Indie Lee Patchouli Sandalwood Moisturizing Oil, $60; amazon.com
C2 CALIFORNIA CLEAN
This women-owned business is the real deal - trust us. C2 California Clean's a certified clean skincare line (which means "safe, non-toxic and verified by a third party," co-founder Clarissa Shetler told PeopleStyle) contains an average of three to four ingredients per product, and is gentle enough to be used on everyone from your baby to grandma.
Buy It! C2 California Clean Advanced Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer, $105; amazon.com, C2 California Clean Apple Stem Cell Regenerating Serum, $160; amazon.com and C2 California Clean Citrus Stem Cell Intense Moisture Lock Creme, $88; c2caliclean.com
VERT BEAUTY
Vert Beauty's chic line of color cosmetics contains only good-for-you oils and waxes, but even better, they work just as well as your longtime favorites.
Buy It! Vert Beauty Concealer Pencil, $20; vertbeauty.com and Vert Beauty Eyeliner Pencil, $17; vertbeauty.com
TEADORA
When it comes to eco-friendly beauty products, Teadora is as good as they come. Besides being crafted with natural and organic ingredients harvested from the Amazon in a sustainable way, with each purchase, the brand funds rainforest conservation, education and leadership development.
Buy It! Teadora Firming Moisture Repair Butter, $38; teadorabeauty.com, Teadora Brazilian Glow Radiance & Renewal Oil, $40; amazon.com and Teadora Anti-Pollution Face Mist, $28; teadorabeauty.com
AU NATURALE COSMETICS
Au Naturale prides itself on bringing you healthy makeup straight from the farm to your face. It maintains its transparent philosophy by using ingredients from a local supplier in the Midwest and handmaking the makeup in its sole production facility in Wisconsin. The brand gives back too: to promote recycling, for sending back four empty products, you receive $30 store credit!
Buy It! Au Naturale Cosmetics Organic Creme Highlighter Stick, $35; aunaturalecosmetics.com, Au Naturale Cosmetics Organic Creme Eye Shadow, $24; aunaturalecosmetics.com and Au Naturale Cosmetics Lipstick, $25; aunaturalecosmetics.com