Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I got this necklace for my mother-in-law for her birthday, and she wears it every day! Each gold-plated charm says a name of one of her three grandchildren, and on the back, we inscribed the corresponding birthday. Soon, I’ll be adding one more charm — and I love that this necklace can grow with her growing family. Plus, I love that Tiny Tags is a small business run by founder and mom-of-three Melissa Clayton. She donates a percentage of proceeds to children’s organizations such as Save the Children, Plan USA, and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

