The 3 Best Fashion Sales to Shop This Holiday Weekend
Score big at Nordstrom, Old Navy, and Shopbop
Fourth of July weekend is officially upon us and there’s no better time to score big on all things fashion than right now. Out of all the deals going on, we’re most excited about scoring up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale, taking up to 75 percent off at Old Navy, and shopping designer styles for up to 75 percent off at Shopbop.
Scroll down to shop our favorite fashion steals from Nordstrom, Old Navy, and Shopbop and kick your holiday weekend off in the best way possible!
Nordstrom
Nordies fans know that the retailer’s epic Clearance Sale is where all of the best deals happen. Case in point: Shoppers can score up to 60 percent off thousands of must-have clothes, handbags, shoes, and accessories. Whether you’re looking to shop Nordstrom-made brands like Leith, Zella, Treasure & Bond, and BP. or designer labels like The Row, Gucci, Ulla Johnson, and Valentino, you’re sure to find something you love at a ridiculously amazing price (we’ve even spotted some discounts as high as 70 percent off!). The only catch? You’ve got to hurry and add your favorite items to your shopping cart because sizes are already selling out quickly. We’re not wasting any time scooping up this printed mini dress from Ulla Johnson on sale for over $400 off, these espadrille wedges from Treasure & Bond for just $40, and this luxe silk handbag from The Row for 40 percent off.
- The Row Ascot Two Silk Bag, $594 (orig. $990); nordstrom.com
- Ulla Johnson Noemi Long Sleeve Silk Blend Minidress, $270 (orig. $675); nordstrom.com
- Treasure & Bond Poppy Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $39.90 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com
- Leith Sweetheart Neck Bodysuit, from $9.98 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
- Sam Edelman Khloe Espadrille Flat, $39.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Old Navy
Fourth of July weekend is the best time to get in on all of the incredible deals happening at Old Navy. Shoppers can enjoy up to 75 percent off all clearance styles plus up to 60 percent off everything else sitewide— we’re not kidding! Choose from swimsuits, maxi dresses, shorts, t-shirts, jeans, accessories, and so much more. We suggest filling your shopping cart ASAP, sizes and styles are selling quickly. Not sure where to start? We’re eyeing this cute twist-front one-piece swimsuit on sale for $28, this light and airy linen-blend midi dress for just $24, and this comfy wide-leg jumpsuit marked down to only $20.
- V-Neck Button-Front Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Midi Dress, $23.98 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
- Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
- Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Rockstar Super Skinny Acid-Wash Jeans, $15.98 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
- Faux-Leather Double-Strap Slide Sandals, $13.58 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Shopbop
Looking to update your wardrobe with the coolest styles from celebrity-loved brands like Staud, Jacquemus, Castaner, Isabel Marant, and more? Then hurry over to Shopbop where you can score them all for up to 75 percent off! Right now, the retailer is offering an additional 25 percent off all sale styles with the code SUMMER at checkout and you’re not going to want to miss out. With nearly 4,000 styles to choose from — including dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and more — figuring out which to add to your cart first can be tough. That’s why we’re scooping up this floral-print mini dress from Amur for over $300 off and these party-perfect mules from Jacquemus on sale for just $220.
- Amur Avian Dress, $269.10 with code SUMMER (orig. $598); shopbop.com
- Jacquemus Les Mules Vallena Slides, $220.50 with code SUMMER (orig. $588); shopbop.com
- Castaner Catalina Espadrilles $78.75 with code SUMMER (orig. $175); shopbop.com
- Staud Mini Bissett Bag, $129.38 with code SUMMER (orig. 345); shopbop.com
- Isabel Marant Aimable Necklace, $67.50 with code SUMMER (orig. $300); shopbop.com
