Faux Leather Leggings Are Trending — See Why Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love These Best-Selling Pairs

Everybody loves a good pair of leggings. Whether you rely on them for your gym or yoga sesh, or they’re an essential part of your weekend OOTD, they’re a versatile wardrobe staple. Out of all leggings though, it seems like faux leather ones have taken over the fashion charts. Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings ($98; spanx.com) were recently named one of the hottest women’s products of 2019 by Lyst. While the best-selling leggings are even beloved by celebrities, there are tons of highly rated pairs on Amazon that cost under $35 if you want to get the look on a budget.

The site’s best-reviewed and most affordable faux leather leggings are from Everbellus. Over 1,500 shoppers have left rave reviews for the $17 pair, saying they’re a “hot look for the budget savvy,” and even “guaranteed to make you look sexy.” The Everbellus High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings range in size from small to XXL, and reviewers say the fabric is “nice and thick with just enough give, but holds everything in place.”

Buy It! Everbellus High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings, $16.90; amazon.com

If you’re searching for the leggings in more than one color, brand Ginasy carries them in blue and red, too (plus a side-stripe and sequined pair.) The Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings not only hold the eighth best-selling leggings spot on Amazon, but they’re also the overall best-selling women’s petite leggings. They range in size from extra small to XXL and have a high waist. Over 1,100 shoppers have left them a positive four- to five-star review, saying they look great, take “10 seconds to put on,” and “fit like a second skin.”

Buy It! Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings, $24.19–$31.91; amazon.com

Another popular pair is the Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings, which have the widest size range of the three (up to 4X). The Tagoo leggings are top-sellers in several categories, including novelty leggings, petite leggings, and plus leggings. Over 1,000 customers think they look, fit, and feel “perfect.” One shopper even said they make her butt “look like a million dollars,” writing, “I am an avid latex (rubber) wearer and I have to say, these pants are about as close as you are going to get to that look without the hassle and the price tag. I loved the extra thick fabric as it hides any dimples or bumps and really sucked me in too.”

Buy It! Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings, $29.14–$37.99; amazon.com

Stretchy, sexy, and under $40? We’re sold.