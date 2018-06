Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: My parents’ fridge has been hilariously frozen (no pun intended) in time since the invention of Instagram. I have a feeling I’m not the only one who hasn’t gotten photos developed in, oh, nearly a decade — which is where this awesome, multi-use printer comes into play. Not only does it print high-quality snaps — on real photo paper — but dad can send them right from his phone, tablet or computer. Plus, it also functions as a regular printer, scanner and fax machine, so he can use it to print out his boarding pass too (“Dad, you can do it on your phone… oh, never mind”).

Buy it! HP Envy 7640 wireless printer, $99; amazon.com