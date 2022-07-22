These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now

The luxury clothing brand just launched its first-ever sustainable collection as an exclusive headline for Net-a-Porter's latest Net Sustain campaign. The stunning, sustainable collection was designed and created using Zimmermann's own waste and obsolete textiles.

In addition to new clothing, each piece from the exclusive collection features a swing tag with a QR code that links to behind-the-scenes content of how the consciously crafted capsule came to be.

Buy it! Shop these sustainable styles on Net-a-Porter.com.