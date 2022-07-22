These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
From designer collaborations to impressive new products, these are the hottest new drops from your favorite brands
Zimmermann x Net-a-Porter
The luxury clothing brand just launched its first-ever sustainable collection as an exclusive headline for Net-a-Porter's latest Net Sustain campaign. The stunning, sustainable collection was designed and created using Zimmermann's own waste and obsolete textiles.
In addition to new clothing, each piece from the exclusive collection features a swing tag with a QR code that links to behind-the-scenes content of how the consciously crafted capsule came to be.
Buy it! Shop these sustainable styles on Net-a-Porter.com.
The Favorite Daughter x Larroudé
The Favorite Daughter brought its incredible style to luxury sandal company Larroudé to create the perfect summer sandal. The collaborative capsule features a 45mm sandal style with an ankle strap that is handmade in Brazil. The shoe comes in three versatile colors — black, ivory and electric blue — and is offered in women's U.S. sizes 5-11.
Buy it! Shop on Shopfavoritedaughter.com, Larroudé.com and at Favorite Daughter Beverly Hills for $275.
Maya Brenner x Becket + Quill
In support of the mission for gun safety, the entrepreneur mothers and founders of Maya Brenner and Becket + Quill have combined forces to create their "Enough" necklace.
To support the cause even further, 100% of all profits will be donated to Everytown and Brady — organizations working to end gun violence.
Buy it! Available in Gold Fill, $98; Sterling Silver, $98; 14K White Gold, $388; 14K Yellow Gold, $388.
L Space InLine Activewear
The beach lifestyle brand known for its sleek swimwear styles just launched its InLine Activewear Collection that is just as chic. The collection features an impressive range of statement pieces, styles and colorways that can all easily transform from workout attire to a stylish trip out on the town.
From leggings and sports bras to rompers and skorts, the InLine collection has a variety of pieces created with the belief that the perfect fit is all you need.
Buy it! Genesee Crop Top, $48; Carter Bike Short, $88; Half Twist Romper, $150
Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko
The modern luxury brand and Finnish design house worked together to launch a limited-edition capsule collection. The capsule merges some of the most iconic bag styles of Mansur Gavriel and two bold Marimekko prints designed by Maija Isola and Annika Rimala in the 1960s.
The collection features five long-lasting, summer-staple bags made from fabrics printed at Marimekko's own textile printing factory in Helsinki and then manufactured in a small family-run factory in Italy — crafted with love and care.
Buy it! MG x Marimekko Large Tote, $395
Summersalt x Markarian
The iconic and inclusive swimwear and apparel brand teamed up with the luxury womenswear label to create an ultra-feminine summer collection. The limited-edition collaboration combines Summersalt's best-selling silhouettes and Markarian's signature romantic look and feel.
Each of the collection's seven pieces, including the cult-status Sidestroke swimsuit and a scrunchie and headband set, were designed with sustainability, body positivity and comfortability in mind.
The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott launched The Engagement Collection. The 11-piece collection features engagement silhouettes with custom details, lab-grown diamonds and a variety of center-stone and other customizable options.
Representing joy, optimism and the promise of a bright future, a yellow sapphire was placed at the bridge of each solitaire setting or burnished at the base of Iconic Halo rings.
Buy it! The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott is available in select stores and online, $1,350–$8,150.
STATE Bags x LoveShackFancy
STATE's newest limited-edition Mini + Me travel collection with LoveShackFancy celebrates fun florals with whimsical touches of cottagecore. Featuring its first-ever check-in size luggage, this six-piece collection has been crafted to function seamlessly within all lifestyles.
Buy it! All six items are available for preorder now — Logan Check In Suitcase, $325; Logan Suitcase, $285; Kane Travel Backpack, $115; Mini Kane Travel Backpack, $105; Travel Pouch Set, $100; Bensen Toiletry Kit, $85
Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet collaborated yet again with artist Lola Schnabel for Lola's Dream, their third summer capsule collection. The six-piece collection is based on Schnabel's artwork from custom-painted tiles on a dining room table that Schnabel made for Bendet's home.
Buy it! The entire capsule is available now in Alice + Olivia stores, on aliceandolivia.com and across most Alice + Olivia wholesale accounts. Katie Twist Front Maxi Dress, $695
Bridal by Rocksbox
Rocksbox recently announced its first bridal and occasion subscription service, Bridal by Rocksbox. Subscribers can experiment with new pieces prior to their big day or simply rent styles to wear for all the wedding festivities. There's a variety of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and hair accessories to create a three-piece set that best matches their personal style for each occasion.
Bridal by Rocksbox includes statement, demi-fine and elevated jewelry from exclusive and designer brands including Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Lele Sadoughi, Perry Street and more. Each set is valued at up to $350 and costs $35 per month. Everything is also available for purchase if you so choose.
Buy it! Shop the subscription on Roxbox.com, $70-$350
Solid & Striped x Madewell
Solid & Striped collaborated with Madewell to combine the classic summer outfit of a trendy swimsuit and cut-off denim shorts. Solid & Striped worked with Madewell's denim experts to create a three-piece swim collection inspired by Madewell denim.
Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear
Iconic clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch recently launched its all-new, first-ever active line. The collection features a variety of styles, including windbreakers, tanks and shorts. With cool tones and chic silhouettes, Abercrombie has activewear for everyone.
Buy it! YPB Zip-Front Sweetheart Slim Tank, $50; YPB 7/8-Length Leggings, $65
Rolling Blazers x K-Swiss
The nostalgia-driven clothing brand partnered with the American tennis brand to launch a colorful, limited-edition collection of unisex '90s-inspired apparel. Along with bright clothing, the collaboration features matching accessories and a special edition of the iconic K-SWISS SI-18 sneaker.
The campaign features former American tennis player Mardy Fish, and a portion of sales from each pair of sneakers will go to the Mardy Fish Children's Foundation, which provides children from underserved communities with the opportunity to participate in safe and impactful fitness, nutritional and enrichment programs.
Buy it! Cap, $60; Crewneck, $165; Windbreaker, $195; Shorts, $120; SI-18 Premiere Sneakers, $135
Lele Sadoughi x Roller Rabbit
Designer Lele Sadoughi has teamed up with Roller Rabbit to create a vibrant collection featuring two pajama sets, three pairs of earrings and seven headbands. The sleep sets come in both short and long sleeves and have an exclusive heart print in Sadoughi's signature colors: black, white and pink.
Buy it! The Lele Sadoughi x Roller Rabbit collection is available exclusively at both brands' websites and retail boutiques. Black Mini Cata/Hearts Long-Sleeve Loungewear Set, $298
Skechers x Tobidoki
The sneaker brand and Italian artist Simone Legno (Tokidoki) worked together to launch a limited-edition collection of four Skechers sneakers featuring Legno's eye-catching designs.
The collection features multiple fun sneaker styles, including Sunny Street, Uno, Uno 2, Upbeats and more.
Buy it! The collection will launch in Fall 2023. Pairs will be available on Skechers.com, as well as at select Skechers retail stores in the U.S. and worldwide.
Summersalt x Kendra Scott
The beloved swimwear and apparel brand collaborated with the leading fashion accessories brand to provide a bold yet sophisticated summer line. The capsule features Summersalt's flattering silhouettes and Kendra Scott's signature bold style with thoughtful touches of jewelry-like detailing throughout, as well as signature jewelry from Kendra Scott to pair with each piece.
Buy it! Swimsuits will be exclusively available on Summersalt.com, while jewelry will be available on Kendrascott.com
New Balance x Staud
New Balance and Staud are capping off their collaboration with the release of the duo's fifth collection. The brands worked closely to ensure the collection features a vintage So-Cal surf scene feel, with bright reds and pinks that emphasize Staud's signature colorways as well as new details for modern functionality.
The summer collection also features the unisex New Balance XC-72 in two new colorways: all white with black laces and a multi-color modern colorway including sky blue, lavender, navy, yellow and pops of red-orange.
Buy it! The New Balance x STAUD collection is available on Staud.Clothing and NewBalance.com