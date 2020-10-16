7 Fall Fashion Finds You Can Still Save Big on After Amazon Prime Day
They’re all under $35
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone in the blink of an eye. Prime members reportedly saved an astonishing $1.4 billion on their purchases thanks to the millions of exclusive markdowns. But guess what? There’s still more to save on! The retail giant launched a massive new sale that’s filled with discounts nearly as impressive as Prime Day’s. And we’re particularly excited about its fall fashion deals.
If, like us, you’re in the mood to refresh your seasonal staples, now’s the time to do it. There are so many cute discounted fall fashion finds on Amazon, we wish we could add everything to our carts. But we managed to narrow it down to just 7 of our favorite styles — and they’re all under $35.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals:
- The Drop Women's Lisa Soft Slouchy V-Neck Sweater, $34.93 (orig. $49.90)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans, $21.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Goodthreads Women's Brushed Flannel Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt, $24 (orig. $30)
- The Drop Women's Daniela Boxy V-Neck Fine Jersey Cardigan Sweater, $31.43 (orig. $44.90)
- Daily Ritual Women's Tie Dye Patch-Pocket Jogger Pant, $22.60 (orig. $28.30)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $27.99 (orig. $32.99)
- American Apparel Women's Thick Rib Maxi Skirt, $26.40 (orig. $44)
The pieces we’re eyeing include this soft, slouchy V-neck sweater that comes in the perfect shade of camel for $15 off and this chic ribbed-knit maxi skirt that would look cute with literally everything (tees, sweaters, denim jackets, etc.) for only $26. We also found this highly reviewed pair of stretchy pull-on jeans on sale for just $22. They’re made by Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label (Levi’s more affordable sub-brand) and have collected over 15,000 positive ratings from shoppers who rave that they are the best jeans they’ve ever owned.
The best part is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop these post-Prime Day fashion deals. (But it doesn’t hurt to sign up to become one with the holiday season right around the corner.) We don’t know how long these pieces will be marked down, so the sooner you get them in your cart, the better!
Keep scrolling to shop all seven of our favorite fashion finds from Amazon.
