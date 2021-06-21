The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals - Including a Designer Handbag for 60% Off
Plus, discounts on Levi’s denim, Cupshe swimsuits, Jessica Simpson sandals, and more
While you may think of Amazon Prime Day as a time to score discounts on big-ticket home items and tech devices, the two-day sale event is also full of incredible fashion deals. From sundresses to swimsuits to sandals, the Prime Day fashion sale has everything you need to get your wardrobe ready for summer.
One of the best clothing deals is this pair of high-rise Levi's denim shorts for 44 percent off. You can also score a top-rated athletic tank top with a built-in bra for $15, which is 38 percent off the original price. If you're looking for a throw-on-and-go sundress, this Wild Meadow short-sleeved option is on sale for $16. And you can even get the best-selling one-piece swimsuit on Amazon for a discounted price.
In the shoes and accessories department, you'll find a pair of espadrille slides with a bow detail on top for $29. There are also tons of customer-loved watches on sale, including this metal Anne Klein watch with a diamond detail for 56 percent off. And in the handbags section, this Calvin Klein satchel is 60 percent off its original price.
You have until tomorrow at midnight to shop these Prime Day fashion deals, so we recommend taking advantage of them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out all 30 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.
Best Shirt and Top Deals
- Care Of by Puma Crew Neck Cotton T-Shirt, $11 (orig. $15.40)
- Starter Seamless Two-in-One Bra Tank Top, $14.80 (orig. $23.70)
- Core 10 Ultra-Lightweight Ribbed Knit Dropped Arm Tank Top, $11.15 (orig. $17)
- 28 Palms Tie-Front Short-Sleeve Blouse, $17.20 (orig. $25.40)
- Bluetime Halter-Neck Spaghetti Strap Lace Flowy Tank Top, $19.85 (orig. $22.99)
Best Shorts and Pants Deals
- Amazon Essentials Performance Active Short, $11.80 (orig. $13.30)
- Starter High-Waisted Performance Leggings, $14.70 (orig. $21.67)
- Levi's High-Rise Denim Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50)
- Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Button-Front Romper, $25.10 (orig. $35.90)
- Goodthreads High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, $39 (orig. $45.90)
Best Dress and Skirt Deals
- Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress, $14.60 (orig. $20.90)
- Wild Meadow Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Knit Dress, $16 (orig. $22.90)
- 28 Palms Tropical Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $23.40 (orig. $28.60)
- Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Mini Dress, $25.10 (orig. $35.90)
- The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $33.67 (orig. $44.90)
Best Swimsuit Deals
- Cupshe Strappy Lace-Up Bikini, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cupshe Color Block Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Prettygarden Scoop-Neck High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Tempt Me Retro Halter Top High-Waist Bikini, $32.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Hilor One-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Shoe Deals
- Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Lace-Up Sneaker, $26.60 (orig. $36.90)
- Find. Wedge Leather Open Toe Sandals, $27.30 (orig. $29.45)
- Find. Bow Mule Closed Toe Leather Espadrille Shoes, $28.90 (orig. $30.45)
- Jessica Simpson Maritah Flat Slide Sandals, $28.41 (orig. $79)
- Franco Sarto Wallow Sandal, $66.18 (orig. $109)
Best Bag and Accessory Deals
- Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Robert Lee Morris Two-Tone Wire Wrapped Circle Drop Earrings, $26.60 with coupon (orig. $38)
- Anne Klein Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch, $32.99 (orig. $75)
- Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack, $48.77 (orig. $53.97)
- Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Satchel, $68 (orig. $168)
