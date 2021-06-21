The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals - Including a Designer Handbag for 60% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While you may think of Amazon Prime Day as a time to score discounts on big-ticket home items and tech devices, the two-day sale event is also full of incredible fashion deals. From sundresses to swimsuits to sandals, the Prime Day fashion sale has everything you need to get your wardrobe ready for summer.

In the shoes and accessories department, you'll find a pair of espadrille slides with a bow detail on top for $29. There are also tons of customer-loved watches on sale, including this metal Anne Klein watch with a diamond detail for 56 percent off. And in the handbags section, this Calvin Klein satchel is 60 percent off its original price.

You have until tomorrow at midnight to shop these Prime Day fashion deals, so we recommend taking advantage of them ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out all 30 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

