Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Already Rocking Fall’s Biggest Dress Trends

Image zoom Getty (3)

Fall is just around the corner, which means cooler weather is on the horizon. While you might want to retire your slinky slip dresses and skin-baring minis once the season changes, you don’t have to stop wearing dresses altogether. In fact, there is a slew of stylish dresses that have been designed with the cooler temperatures in mind — think longer hemlines and heavier fabrics.

Whether you prefer a cozy sweater dress or a sexy leather number, there’s a cute (and warm) fall dress out there for everyone. Just look to fashion-forward celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kate Middleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez, who have all been spotted out and about in similar seasonally-appropriate frocks.

Keep reading to see how these chic stars have styled their fall dresses, then shop one (or two) for yourself.

Versatile Shirt Dress

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty

This season, reach for a simple shirt dress like Gigi Hadid. While the weather is still warm, wear the versatile frock with sunnies and sandals like Gigi, and once the temps start to get cooler, style it with tights and your favorite pair of booties.

Image zoom

Buy It! ASOS Design Denim Shirt Dress, $40; asos.com. Sandro Mavel Shirt Dress, $415; saksfifthavenue.com. Milumia Belted Shirt Dress, $26.99; amazon.com.

Refined Turtleneck Dress

Image zoom Noel Vasquez/Getty

How gorgeous is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lilac turtleneck dress? Snag one in a classic autumnal color or take Rosie’s cue and sport a cool pastel tone.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rebecca Taylor Satin Tie Dress, $495; shopbop.com. & Other Stories Ribbed Turtleneck Dress, $119; stories.com. Rosetta Getty Zip-Up Turtleneck Dress, $695; orchardmile.com.

Polished Midi Dress

Image zoom Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

For a polished look, reach for a fitted midi dress like Kate Middleton’s. Follow her lead and accessorize the sleek frock with nude heels, which will elongate your figure.

Image zoom

Buy It! Jason Wu Ribbed Midi Dress, $550; farfetch.com. All in Favor Midi Dress, $59; nordstrom.com. Alice + Olivia Delora Midi Dress, $295; saksfifthavenue.com.

Cozy Sweater Dress

Image zoom BACKGRID

Rihanna proves you can still look incredibly put together in a chunky sweater dress. During the day, pair the cozy piece with cute sneakers and a backpack, then throw on strappy heels and bold jewelry to elevate the look at night.

Image zoom

Buy It! Vince V-Neck Sweater Dress, $425; shopbop.com. Nanushka Mahali Sweater Dress, $430; net-a-porter.com. PattyBoutik Crewneck Sweater Dress, $38.99; amazon.com.

Sultry Leather Dress

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Instead of wearing a lightweight cotton dress this fall, opt for a sultry leather dress like Jennifer Lopez. The heavier fabric will keep you feeling warm and looking cool.

Image zoom

Buy It! Vince Leather Dress, $995; orchardmile.com. ASOS Design Leather Look Midi Dress, $103; asos.com. Nanushka Ailsa Vegan Leather Dress, $590; net-a-porter.com.