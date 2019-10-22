Amazon Fashion Editors Just Voted This Comfy, Under-$40 Dress One of Their Favorite Fall Outfits

Image zoom

Fall is in full swing, which means you’re probably in the process of adding a few cute and cozy staples to your chilly weather wardrobe. (The saying goes, “new season, new clothes,” right?)

While we’ve been covering some of Amazon shoppers’ favorite fall must-haves, from leggings to slippers, Amazon Fashion editors themselves have been chiming in on their favorite fall picks. They’ve already highlighted some of their favorite jackets and scarves, and now they’ve let us in on a handful of their favorite dresses for the season, including a customer-loved dress from Milumia.

The Button Up Print Maxi Dress from Milumia has over 1,600 five-star reviews from shoppers and was also named one of the top 10 customer-loved dresses earlier this year. While the popular dress was chosen as one of Amazon editors’ favorite fall dresses, it’s versatile enough to be worn during other seasons as well — it comes in 28 prints and colors ranging from florals to darker multicolor options as well as a few different styles with details like splits and tassel ties.

Buy It! Milumia Button Up Print Maxi Dress in Leopard, $28.99; amazon.com

While Amazon editors picked the dress in the super seasonal leopard print (yes, leopard is still trending), there are a few other perfect-for-fall prints to choose from as well, including this intricate blue, orange, and black pattern, and this burgundy floral print.

Buy It! Milumia Button Up Print Maxi Dress in Burgundy, $39.99; amazon.com, Milumia Button Up Print Maxi Dress in Multicolor, $39.99; amazon.com

The Milumia dress is just one of quite a few favorite picks Amazon editors shared on Amazon Fashion’s Instagram Story. Some other favorites include this Insta-famous sweater dress that’s been a popular choice amongst influencers and thistie-waist dress that’s perfect for work.

Below, shop all of the editors’ fall picks under $50, and check out some of the best-selling dresses on the retail giant here.

Buy It! R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $23.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! levaca Long Sleeve Flowy Work Casual Dress with Belt, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Floerns Floral Print Long Sleeve Mock Neck A Line Midi Dress, $26.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Mid-Gauge Stretch V-Neck Sweater Dress, $39; amazon.com

Buy It! Allegra K A-line Pleated Fit and Flared Leopard Dress, $33.99–$34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Angela Short Sleeve Ribbed Crew Neck Midi Dress, $44.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Milumia Casual Elegant Round Neck Floral Print Self Tie Waist Dress, $28.99–$32.99; amazon.com