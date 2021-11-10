The Best New Boots to Buy Now
Complete your fall look with one of the season's hottest styles
Western-Inspired
Trend: This cowgirl-like style feels city-chic in fresh colors and finishes
Celeb Muse: January Jones
Matisse
Buy It! $205; matissefootwear.com
Gianni Bini
Buy It! $99.99; dillards.com
Dolce Vita
Buy It! 130; dolcevita.com
Chinese Laundry
Buy It! $99.99; chineselaundry.com
M. Gemi
Buy It! $298; mgemi.com
Vince Camuto
Buy It! $129; vincecamuto.com
Lug Sole
Trend: The Chelsea boot gets a trendy update with chunky rubber treads
Celeb Muse: Gigi Hadid in Wandler Boots
Franco Sarto
Buy It! $159; francosarto.com
Ann Taylor
Buy It! $198; anntaylor.com
Nine West
Buy It! $139; ninewest.com
Zara
Buy It! $59.90; zara.com
Aerosoles
Buy It! $165; aerosoles.com
Sam Edelman
Buy It! $150; samedelman.com
To-the-Knee Kitten Heel Boots
Trend: A low heel makes this dramatic boot work for everyday
Celeb Muse: Kate Hudson in By Far Boots
J.Crew
Buy It! $298; jcrew.com
French Connection
Buy It! $118; lordandtaylor.com
Journee Collection
Buy It! $99.99; jcpenney.com
Schutz
Buy It! $238; schütz-shoes.com
Charles & Keith
Buy It! $86; charleskeith.com
Charles David
Buy It! $299; charlesdavid.com