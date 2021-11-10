The Best New Boots to Buy Now

Complete your fall look with one of the season's hottest styles

By PEOPLE style November 10, 2021 04:24 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Western-Inspired

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Trend: This cowgirl-like style feels city-chic in fresh colors and finishes 

Celeb Muse: January Jones 

Matisse

Buy It! $205; matissefootwear.com

Gianni Bini

Buy It! $99.99; dillards.com

Dolce Vita

Buy It! 130; dolcevita.com

Chinese Laundry

Buy It! $99.99; chineselaundry.com

M. Gemi

Buy It! $298; mgemi.com

Vince Camuto

Buy It! $129; vincecamuto.com

Lug Sole

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Trend: The Chelsea boot gets a trendy update with chunky rubber treads

Celeb Muse: Gigi Hadid in Wandler Boots

Franco Sarto

Buy It! $159; francosarto.com

Ann Taylor

Buy It! $198; anntaylor.com

Nine West

Buy It! $139; ninewest.com

Zara

Buy It! $59.90; zara.com

Aerosoles

Buy It! $165; aerosoles.com

Sam Edelman

Buy It! $150; samedelman.com

To-the-Knee Kitten Heel Boots

Credit: Kate Hudson/instagram

Trend: A low heel makes this dramatic boot work for  everyday

Celeb Muse: Kate Hudson in By Far Boots

J.Crew

Buy It! $298; jcrew.com

French Connection

Buy It! $118; lordandtaylor.com

Journee Collection

Buy It! $99.99; jcpenney.com

Schutz

Buy It! $238; schütz-shoes.com

Charles & Keith

Buy It! $86; charleskeith.com

Charles David

Buy It! $299; charlesdavid.com

