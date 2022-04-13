7 Face Oils for Every Skin Type

These standouts solve a myriad of skin issues — and give you a healthy glow too!

By Jackie Fields April 13, 2022 01:11 PM

3 Fresh Ways to Use Face Oils

Tips on taking it beyond your skin-care routine from makeup pro Brett Freedman

With Foundation: Mix a bit of oil with your go-to base, then use a brush to blend the combo on your face for a radiant finish.

Over Makeup: Give your cheeks a dewy look by tapping a drop of oil on the apples after applying your blush.

On Your Chest: Soften the appearance of crepey skin from the neck down with a touch of oil, which has a plumping effect.

For Fine Lines

Plant extract bakuchiol softens wrinkles without irritating, while salicylic acid exfoliates and vitamin E calms.

Buy It! Urban Skin RX Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil, $23; ulta.com

For All Over

This solid face oil is both portable and versatile: In addition to hydrating dry spots, it can also soften cuticles and tame flyaways.

Buy It! Jones Road The Oil Stick, $26; jonesroadbeauty.com

For Sensitive Skin

The lightweight treatment is loaded with fatty acids to help restore the skin's barrier.

Buy It! Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Face Oil, $35; lovekinship.com

For Puffiness

The menthol-spiked formula cools skin on contact and helps protect it from inflammation causing UVA and UVB damage.

Buy It! The Skinny Confidential Ice Queen Face Oil, $46; shopskinnyconfidential.com

For Acne- Prone Skin

Its pretty hue comes from blue tansy, a flower that's known for its soothing benefits.

Buy It! Chillhouse Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil, $48; chillhouse.com

For Dry Skin

This nourishing blend of oils (16 of them!) works wonders on dehydrated complexions.

Buy It! Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil, $54; summerfridays.com

For Dullness

This makeup artist fave gives skin an instant sheen and improves elasticity over time.

Buy It! Biography Golden Ray Glow Drops, $112; biographynyc.com

By Jackie Fields