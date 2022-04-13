7 Face Oils for Every Skin Type

Tips on taking it beyond your skin-care routine from makeup pro Brett Freedman:

With Foundation: Mix a bit of oil with your go-to base, then use a brush to blend the combo on your face for a radiant finish.

Over Makeup: Give your cheeks a dewy look by tapping a drop of oil on the apples after applying your blush.

On Your Chest: Soften the appearance of crepey skin from the neck down with a touch of oil, which has a plumping effect.