7 Face Oils for Every Skin Type
These standouts solve a myriad of skin issues — and give you a healthy glow too!
3 Fresh Ways to Use Face Oils
Tips on taking it beyond your skin-care routine from makeup pro Brett Freedman:
With Foundation: Mix a bit of oil with your go-to base, then use a brush to blend the combo on your face for a radiant finish.
Over Makeup: Give your cheeks a dewy look by tapping a drop of oil on the apples after applying your blush.
On Your Chest: Soften the appearance of crepey skin from the neck down with a touch of oil, which has a plumping effect.
For Fine Lines
Plant extract bakuchiol softens wrinkles without irritating, while salicylic acid exfoliates and vitamin E calms.
Buy It! Urban Skin RX Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil, $23; ulta.com
For All Over
This solid face oil is both portable and versatile: In addition to hydrating dry spots, it can also soften cuticles and tame flyaways.
Buy It! Jones Road The Oil Stick, $26; jonesroadbeauty.com
For Sensitive Skin
The lightweight treatment is loaded with fatty acids to help restore the skin's barrier.
Buy It! Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Face Oil, $35; lovekinship.com
For Puffiness
The menthol-spiked formula cools skin on contact and helps protect it from inflammation causing UVA and UVB damage.
Buy It! The Skinny Confidential Ice Queen Face Oil, $46; shopskinnyconfidential.com
For Acne- Prone Skin
Its pretty hue comes from blue tansy, a flower that's known for its soothing benefits.
Buy It! Chillhouse Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil, $48; chillhouse.com
For Dry Skin
This nourishing blend of oils (16 of them!) works wonders on dehydrated complexions.
Buy It! Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil, $54; summerfridays.com
For Dullness
This makeup artist fave gives skin an instant sheen and improves elasticity over time.
Buy It! Biography Golden Ray Glow Drops, $112; biographynyc.com