6 Eye Creams That Really Work

These stellar formulas solve all your biggest eye issues

Jackie Fields
July 11, 2018 03:50 PM
<p>If your&nbsp;eye&nbsp;area looks dry and crepe-y, try this gel-cream&nbsp;that contains moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid. Bonus: It&#8217;s gentle enough for sensitive skin.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Cetaphil Hydrating&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;Gel-Cream, $11.49; <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1EyeCreamsJFJuly&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcetaphil-hydrating-eye-gel-cream-0-5-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-52584215">target.com</a></p>
Hydrates

If your eye area looks dry and crepe-y, try this gel-cream that contains moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid. Bonus: It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Buy It! Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream, $11.49; target.com

<p>Use this&nbsp;cream&nbsp;&mdash;which has a combo of potent antiaging ingredients&mdash; twice a day to firm and smooth the skin around your&nbsp;eyes.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Mary Kay TimeWise Age Minimize 3D&trade;&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;Cream, $36;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.marykay.com/en-us/products/all/timewise-age-minimize-3d-eye-cream-301070">marykay.com</a></p>
Minimizes Fine Lines

Use this cream —which has a combo of potent antiaging ingredients— twice a day to firm and smooth the skin around your eyes.

Buy It! Mary Kay TimeWise Age Minimize 3D™ Eye Cream, $36; marykay.com

<p>Kora Organics creator (and mom of two) Miranda Kerr has introduced an illuminating oil she says is her secret to appearing as if she&#8217;s actually had a full night&#8217;s sleep.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Kora Organics Noni Radiant&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;Oil, $38;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=572622.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=719&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fnoni-radiant-eye-oil-P428816%253FskuId%253D2051134%2526icid2%253Dkora_whats_new_carousel%253Ap428816&amp;u1=PoBeaG1EyeCreamsJFJuly">sephora.com</a></p>
Brightens

Kora Organics creator (and mom of two) Miranda Kerr has introduced an illuminating oil she says is her secret to appearing as if she’s actually had a full night’s sleep.

Buy It! Kora Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil, $38; sephora.com

<p>Your bags will deflate seconds after applying this gel. And you can apply concealer over it without any caking.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Dr. Brandt Skincare No More Baggage&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;De-Puffing Gel, $42;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=487607.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23628&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drbrandtskincare.com%2Fproducts%2Fneedles-no-more-no-more-baggage&amp;u1=PoBeaG1EyeCreamsJFJuly">drbrandtskincare.com</a></p>
De-Puffs

Your bags will deflate seconds after applying this gel. And you can apply concealer over it without any caking.

Buy It! Dr. Brandt Skincare No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel, $42; drbrandtskincare.com

<p>Not only does this tinted&nbsp;cream&nbsp;instantly erase under-eye&nbsp;darkness, but it also inhibits discoloration over time.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Tatcha the Pearl Tinted&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;Illuminating Treatment, $48;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=585695.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12896&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tatcha.com%2Fproduct%2FTHE-PEARL-MASTER.html%3Fdwvar_THE-PEARL-MASTER_size%3D13%2520ml%2520%257C%2520%25200.4%2520oz.%2526dwvar_THE-PEARL-MASTER_color%3DSoftlight%2526cgid%3Dnew&amp;u1=PoBeaG1EyeCreamsJFJuly">tatcha.com</a></p>
Diminishes Dark Circles

Not only does this tinted cream instantly erase under-eye darkness, but it also inhibits discoloration over time.

Buy It! Tatcha the Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment, $48; tatcha.com

<p>We&#8217;ve loved this multitasking&nbsp;cream&nbsp;since it debuted in 2016: It tackles bags, dark circles and wrinkles.</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b> Olay&nbsp;Eyes&nbsp;Ultimate&nbsp;Eye&nbsp;Cream, $31.99; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaG1EyeCreamsJFJuly/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/olay-eyes-ultimate-eye-cream-for-wrinkles-puffy-eyes-%26-dark-circles/ID=prod6332703-product">walgreens.com</a></p>
Does It All!

We’ve loved this multitasking cream since it debuted in 2016: It tackles bags, dark circles and wrinkles.

Buy It! Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, $31.99; walgreens.com

