These stellar formulas solve all your biggest eye issues
If your eye area looks dry and crepe-y, try this gel-cream that contains moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid. Bonus: It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin.
Buy It! Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream, $11.49; target.com
Use this cream —which has a combo of potent antiaging ingredients— twice a day to firm and smooth the skin around your eyes.
Buy It! Mary Kay TimeWise Age Minimize 3D™ Eye Cream, $36; marykay.com
Kora Organics creator (and mom of two) Miranda Kerr has introduced an illuminating oil she says is her secret to appearing as if she’s actually had a full night’s sleep.
Buy It! Kora Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil, $38; sephora.com
Your bags will deflate seconds after applying this gel. And you can apply concealer over it without any caking.
Buy It! Dr. Brandt Skincare No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel, $42; drbrandtskincare.com
Not only does this tinted cream instantly erase under-eye darkness, but it also inhibits discoloration over time.
Buy It! Tatcha the Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment, $48; tatcha.com
We’ve loved this multitasking cream since it debuted in 2016: It tackles bags, dark circles and wrinkles.
Buy It! Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, $31.99; walgreens.com