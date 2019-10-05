If You’re a ‘Leggings Snob,’ Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Love These Under-$30 Pairs

Image zoom

In case you missed it, Amazon is officially one of the hottest spots to get your leggings — the retail giant has tons of “holy grail” pairs that have made it to the best-sellers list. But even if they’re not in Amazon’s top best-sellers, there are dozens of under-the-radar leggings that online shoppers are equally as obsessed with. Just last month, PEOPLE readers bought thousands of these comfy, highly-rated yoga leggings that shoppers say they wear everywhere (including to work!). So this time, we’ve dug even deeper and discovered two more Amazon gems from CRZ YOGA and Colorfulkoala that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP — especially if you’re a Lululemon fan.

The CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling High Waist Leggings are raved about on the retail giant thanks to their buttery soft and lightweight, “naked” feel (hence the name). Reviewers who are owners of Lululemon Align and Lululemon Luxtreme leggings have turned to CRZ YOGA leggings as a more affordable alternative ($24–$26; amazon.com), saying they’re super similar to Lululemon in terms of the fit, design, and that “second skin” feel. The leggings come in 24 different colors, are made from a polyamide and spandex fabric blend, and feature a wide, high-waisted band that won’t dig into your skin. They’re also size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from double extra small to 4X.

Image zoom

Buy It! CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling High Waist Leggings, $24–$26; amazon.com

“I have two pairs of Align Lululemon leggings — of course I’d want to buy these if they were dupes for less! The fit and design are identical but the fabric and seams are not. I am keeping 5 stars because I am still obsessed with these leggings. They are a little more scuba feeling in the fabric but they are still super thin. They are not see through in ANY way, which I am so impressed by. It might be my new favorite fabric honestly,” one shopper wrote. “I bought black and olive green and am glad I didn’t have to pay $98 per pair for leggings that I love. These seems super durable which I am excited about. Great quality.”

Some shoppers say the leggings aren’t totally squat-proof (depending on what color you purchase them in), but the majority of those who bought them in black say they definitely pass the squatting test. “[They] withstood the test of time and rigor — even a squat test at the end of an intense two hour leg workout,” another customer wrote.

Not to mention, the CRZ YOGA leggings aren’t the only under-$30 “Lululemon quality” leggings Amazon shoppers are buying — brand Colorfulkoala has their own “buttery soft” High Waisted Yoga Leggings that have earned the approval of even the pickiest activewear shoppers. The moisture-wicking leggings come in 12 colors, have a seamless waistband, and the brand claims that they “feel like you’re wearing next to nothing.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants, $22.99; amazon.com

“Before I begin, let it be known I am a HUGE legging snob. I am extremely picky with my sportswear. I have spent good money on Lululemon, Ptula, Nike, and Under Armour, and I’ve tried a decent number of affordable online brands like 90 Degree, Tesla, Fabletics, queenie ke, etc. These are amazing. They are thin but mostly squat proof, and they have that matte finish that resemble the Lululemon aligns. And ladies, the SEAMS. They have a nice gusset that prevents camel toe and lays flat so I don’t experience any rubbing of the seams in my inner thigh,” one superfan wrote (you can read her lengthy review with photographs here).

Whether you’re a “huge leggings snob” yourself, or you’re simply trying to find more budget-friendly (yet still high-quality) leggings, you may want to give the CRZ YOGA leggings or Colorfulkoala leggings (or both!) a try. And if we haven’t convinced you that they’re worth adding to your cart yet, we’re sure that the hundreds of paragraph-long, five-star reviews will change your mind.