Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: Before there was Gossip Girl, there was The O.C. and its star Mischa Barton. And while the actress never quite managed to transform her it girl status into an A-list career, she did wear one of the best Emmys dresses of all time. With its slip dress silhouette, this nude Oscar de la Renta embellished design would look as effortlessly glam at an awards show now as it did back then.