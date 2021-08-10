There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear By These 9
Don't get caught up in all the fall talk just yet. There are still plenty of hot summer days ahead, with beach hangouts, backyard barbeques, park picnics, and weddings on the horizon. And while each of these classic warm-weather outings is slightly different — in terms of the culinary experience, the vibe, and the activities that go along with them — there's one essential that's suitable for it all: an Amazon summer dress.
The summer dress is perhaps the most-loved staple of all this time of year. It's easy and it's breezy, two words we always love to associate with fashion. Because let's be honest, who doesn't want to wear something that's easy and breezy, especially when temperatures reach the high 80s (or above)? It's also inherently versatile, as a classic warm-weather dress is great for just about every outing — all you have to do is switch up the styling. If you're doing a lot of walking, add sneakers, or if you're headed out to an outdoor gathering, reach for espadrilles.
That said, the summer dress landscape isn't an easy one to navigate because there are just so many options to choose from, but as fashion editors, we've tried out our fair share and have come to the consensus that Amazon is a true treasure trove of easy, breezy minis, midis, and maxis. Plus, most are relatively affordable.
A quick search of the term "summer dress" on Amazon brings up more than 10,000 results, but we decided to round up the nine best summer dresses on Amazon that we think you'll live in the remainder of these sweltering hot months. We certainly are!
From tried-and-true T-shirt dresses to the most whimsical late-summer wedding guest dress, we have all the options below.
Amazon Essentials Half Sleeve Waisted Midi A-line Dress
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: I complimented my sister on this dress, and was shocked when she told me she bought it on Amazon after seeing it on a TikTok influencer. I had never bought any clothes from Amazon before, but it looked so much pricier than it was (and more importantly, wasn't smocked, ruffled or see-through) that I ended up getting it in three colors. It's flattering, has good coverage but is still comfortable to wear on hot days and feels a lot nicer than the price tag would imply. I might get a fourth!
Halife Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets
Robyn Ross, Supervising Producer: This was my first Amazon dress purchase so I was slightly skeptical, but with the price point I figured I couldn't go wrong. The print I chose came in one day and as soon as I tried it on I immediately ordered a second. It's incredibly comfortable and lightweight with just enough stretch on the top that it should suit just about any bust size and even though I'm short, the length is perfect. I've worn both styles with white sneakers and get tons of compliments when I do!
Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress
Eva Thomas, Celebrity & Entertainment Ecommerce Writer: If you're looking for an easy, breezy summer dress you can wear everywhere, this T-shirt mini is it. I can wear this at home lounging, to the grocery store, and even for dinner dates on the town. It's so easy to dress up or down, and the fabric is perfectly lightweight, which makes it ideal for these hot and humid NYC summers.
Good Threads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress
Eden Lichterman, Amazon Writer: This Goodthreads fit-and-flare midi is one of the most versatile summer dresses I own. You can easily dress it up with heels and jewelry or wear it casually with flat sandals and a jean jacket. Plus, it has adjustable straps, smocking on the back, and comes in sizes XS through XXL, so it looks and fits great on a wide range of body types. Trust me, your summer wardrobe needs this dress!
Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress
Eva Thomas, Celebrity & Entertainment Ecommerce Writer: I'm already starting to think about fall, and what I love about this knit ribbed tank top dress is that I can wear it just as easily now as I can in three months. When fall's chill comes around, I'm planning on styling my favorite weather jacket and boots with this dress. Until then, I'm wearing it with white sneakers to explore the city.
Milumia Button-Up Floral Maxi Dress
Amina Abdelrahman, Products Reviews Writer: I bought this Milumia maxi dress from Amazon three summers ago thinking it would only last one season, but it's still a favorite option in my closet today. I absolutely love the gorgeous floral design and flattering button-up style. And since it's super lightweight, I can wear it on extremely hot days without feeling uncomfortable or sweaty.
ETCYY Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress
Alex Warner, Celebrity and Entertainment Ecommerce Lead: Amidst my wedding planning I forgot to buy something to wear to our rehearsal dinner, so I frantically turned to Amazon. When I landed on this tiered off-the-shoulder midi dress, I knew that, like my husband, it was the one. It's made from a quality material that's not super heavy, which was ideal since it was the middle of summer. The tiered design made for some fun practice twirls at the end of the aisle and really made me feel extra fancy for the occasion. If you're attending a wedding this summer or another event where dressing up (and dancing) is required, I definitely recommend adding this dress to your Amazon cart. It comes in so many fun colors and costs under $40 — I definitely want to buy another in purple!
Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress
Christina Butan, Amazon Writer: I basically live in T-shirt material swing dresses during the summer, so of course I love this Daily Ritual dress. It's made out of the softest jersey fabric, and it's actually a bit form fitting, making it a great option to wear out to dinner if you want to look cute without sacrificing comfort. I love all the colors it comes in, and it's only $22, so you can't beat the price.
Grecerelle Cami Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amina Abdelrahman, Products Reviews Writer: This flowy maxi dress is one of the best casual dresses I've ordered on Amazon. It's perfect for running errands when I still want to look put together, and it's also great as a beach coverup. I always tie the extra fabric in the front into a small knot to make it a bit shorter and more stylish. And unlike so many other dresses, this one has roomy pockets and adjustable straps.
