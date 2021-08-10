There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear By These 9

Alex Warner, Celebrity and Entertainment Ecommerce Lead: Amidst my wedding planning I forgot to buy something to wear to our rehearsal dinner, so I frantically turned to Amazon. When I landed on this tiered off-the-shoulder midi dress, I knew that, like my husband, it was the one. It's made from a quality material that's not super heavy, which was ideal since it was the middle of summer. The tiered design made for some fun practice twirls at the end of the aisle and really made me feel extra fancy for the occasion. If you're attending a wedding this summer or another event where dressing up (and dancing) is required, I definitely recommend adding this dress to your Amazon cart. It comes in so many fun colors and costs under $40 — I definitely want to buy another in purple!