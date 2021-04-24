There Are 50,000+ Dresses on Amazon — but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best

Profile Menu
Whenever you need to refresh the dresses in your closet, you can always count on Amazon to have what you’re looking for. The site is filled with a mind-boggling number of options — over 50,000, to be exact.
You’ll find all kinds of dress styles on Amazon, from basic maxi dresses that you’ll grab every summer to bold and trendy choices that feature ruffles or retro prints. There are a wide variety of brands to choose from, too, like designer labels in Shopbop’s storefront (including celeb-favorites like Rag & Bone and L*Space), and popular under-the-radar options with tens of thousands of reviews.
You may even recognize select styles that have gone viral on social media, whether it’s the “nightgown dress” that took over Instagram in 2019, or the more recent ruched dress trend that’s blown up on TikTok. Amazon is also a great spot to look for celebrity outfit dupes — we’ve scoured the site for tons of Meghan Markle dress lookalikes, and we have to say, they’re pretty good (and budget-friendly).
Sifting through over 50,000 dresses on Amazon is pretty time-consuming, so we did the work for you and rounded up 10 options shoppers consider the absolute best:
When it comes to those perfect five-star ratings, the Viishow Maxi Dress boasts the most out of all the dresses on Amazon. Over 26,600 people have given it five-stars, and over 6,200 of those shoppers left an additional rave review. The short-sleeved maxi dress is made out of a rayon and spandex fabric blend, which customers say is super soft and stretchy. It comes in 36 colors and prints, has two pockets, and ranges in size from XS to 3XL. Reviewers say the dress can easily be dressed up or down, and that they’ve worn it everywhere from weddings to running errands.
Buy It! Viishow Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $20.99—$35.99; amazon.com
Amazon’s private fashion label Daily Ritual is pretty hard to beat when it comes to comfy and casual clothes. The label has tons of hidden gems that customers love, including this t-shirt dress that shoppers say gets them “loads of compliments” when they wear it. The 100 percent cotton dress has a V-neckline, rolled short sleeves, and a relaxed fit. It comes in 12 colors including black, olive, and light grey, and is available in sizes XS to 2XL. Customers say the dress is breathable, looks “presentable” compared to other “frumpy” t-shirt dresses, and is perfect to wear with sneakers.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Lived-In T-Shirt Dress, $18.90; amazon.com
The Ouges Button Down Dress is a popular choice amongst Amazon shoppers thanks to its cute design and “functional” pockets. (One customer raved: “I love that it has front pockets where I can safely put my phone while chasing around a kid on the move.”) The midi dress is made out of 95 percent cotton and comes in 36 colors and prints as well as short- and long-sleeved options. Shoppers say the Ouges dress is modest but flattering, makes them feel confident, and can be worn all year round.
Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button Down Dress, $16.99–$27.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have crowned Grecerelle’s maxi dress the “perfect summer dress.” The flowy dress has won the hearts of over 7,700 customers who left it a five-star rating for being “beautiful, cool, and comfortable.” The Grecerelle dress comes in 36 colors and prints, including trendy tie-dye, patchwork, and leopard designs. It has a relaxed fit, side slits, pockets, and adjustable straps.
“This dress is a great practical addition to your closet,” one shopper wrote. “The fabric is thick and has very good weight that helps shape it up. Wear it with flats, sneakers, or sandals; layer it over a shirt for a 90's look or; simply throw it on for a relaxed day.”
Buy It! Grecerelle Cami Maxi Dress, $18.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Before Hill House’s nap dress came the Insta-viral “nightgown dress.” You may remember that period in 2019 where everybody was posting photos showing off their colorful R.Vivimos boho-style dress. You may also remember that it sold out like hot cakes — now, it’s much more available, but select colors still tend to sell out, especially around the summer. The R.Vivimos dress comes in a ton of beautiful color combos, from rosy pinks to pretty purples and baby blues. It’s made out of 60 percent cotton and has a V-neck, long sleeves, and tassel ties.
Customers say it’s “seriously gorgeous” and one of the most comfortable dresses they own.
Buy It! R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $18.99–$28.99; amazon.com
This “delicate” mini from Dokotoo has over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who think it’s “super cute and comfortable.” The Dokotoo dress features tons of trendy details, like ruffles, a draped neckline, balloon sleeves, and an open back. It comes in several prints (florals, leopard print, stars, and more) and three slightly varying styles, including a spaghetti strap option. Customers say the dress looks like “something from a boutique,” and have worn it for engagement photos, weddings, and holiday gatherings. One shopper wrote that it’s the “perfect balance between being a little sexy, but also a dress I can wear around my grandma.”
Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $13.99–$33.98; amazon.com
There are a handful of T-shirt dresses Amazon shoppers adore, but this crew neck with a faux wrap hem is considered the best by over 10,000 people. Other than its flattering fit thanks to the unique hem detail, customers love the quality of the BTFBM dress, noting that it’s made out of a “thick and stretchy” material that isn’t see-through. The dress also includes a built-in slip that reviewers say “gives a nice layer of snugness and shape.” It comes in 26 colors and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Buy It! BTFBM Crew Neck Short Sleeve Dress, $15.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Shoppers love that this $30 pencil dress from Muxxn looks and feels “much more expensive” than it actually is. If it looks familiar, that’s probably because it’s pretty much identical to Hollywood’s favorite Black Halo “Jackie-O Belted” dress (named after Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis), which retails for $375; the belted dress has been worn by everyone from Meghan Markle to Blake Lively. Sans the belt, Muxxn’s dress has a similar sleek, form-fitting design with an asymmetrical neckline and pleated detailing.
Buy It! Muxxn Retro Pencil Dress, $29.99; amazon.com
A few months after R. Vivimos’ nightgown dress went viral, Instagram influencers found another dress from the brand that they loved just as much. The R.Vivimos Sweater Dress is made out of 60 percent cotton, has lantern sleeves and a tie-waist front, and comes in 31 pretty colors like burnt orange, light violet, and army green. Over 6,600 customers have left it a five-star rating, saying it’s flattering and “fits like a glove.”
“I ordered this in burgundy and get SO many compliments every time I wear it!” one shopper shared. “Everyone is shocked when I say I got it on Amazon. For the price, it can't be beat.”
Buy It! R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, $16.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Lark & Ro is an under-the-radar Amazon brand that has tons of affordable, work-friendly dresses, and this wrap dress is its highest rated style. Shoppers say the dress, which is made out of a smoothing, wrinkle-free matte fabric, is “very figure-flattering,” stretchy, and flowy. The dress has cap sleeves and a tulip hem, and comes in 25 colors and prints, including various floral options.
“This is by far one of the best dresses I have gotten from Amazon,” one customer wrote. “Lark & Ro hit this one out of the park. Beautifully made, nice details, great fabric that is nice and smooth… The pattern is also very flattering. This is a great dress to go from [the] office to cocktails.”
Buy It! Lark & Ro Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $39–$42.44; amazon.com