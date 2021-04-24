There Are 50,000+ Dresses on Amazon — but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best

Amazon shoppers have crowned Grecerelle’s maxi dress the “perfect summer dress.” The flowy dress has won the hearts of over 7,700 customers who left it a five-star rating for being “beautiful, cool, and comfortable.” The Grecerelle dress comes in 36 colors and prints, including trendy tie-dye, patchwork, and leopard designs. It has a relaxed fit, side slits, pockets, and adjustable straps.

“This dress is a great practical addition to your closet,” one shopper wrote. “The fabric is thick and has very good weight that helps shape it up. Wear it with flats, sneakers, or sandals; layer it over a shirt for a 90's look or; simply throw it on for a relaxed day.”

Buy It! Grecerelle Cami Maxi Dress, $18.99–$32.99; amazon.com