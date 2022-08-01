The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Gala

Vanessa Hudgens, Leni Klum, the Haim sisters and more celebrities were living la dolce vita in style this weekend, hitting the red carpet at Saturday's LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy.

The annual star-studded event, hosted by Jamie Foxx at the historic Certosa di San Giacomo, even featured a performance from everyone's favorite pop icon Jennifer Lopez, marking the superstar's first on-stage appearance since marrying Ben Affleck.

This year, the charitable gala raised more than eight million euros for Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts. Here, see what all the supermodels, singers and actors wore to party their couture pants off in Capri.