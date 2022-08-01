The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Gala

Vanessa Hudgens, Leni Klum, the Haim sisters and more celebrities were living la dolce vita in style this weekend, hitting the red carpet at Saturday's LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy.

The annual star-studded event, hosted by Jamie Foxx at the historic Certosa di San Giacomo, even featured a performance from everyone's favorite pop icon Jennifer Lopez, marking the superstar's first on-stage appearance since marrying Ben Affleck.

This year, the charitable gala raised more than eight million euros for Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts. Here, see what all the supermodels, singers and actors wore to party their couture pants off in Capri.

By Brittany Talarico August 01, 2022 02:30 PM

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

glitters in a rose gold custom Michael Kors design featuring a statement-making train, plus lots of sparkling bling and Jimmy Choo platforms. 

Nathalie Emmanuel

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

in a purple Alberta Ferretti dress with sheer detailing teamed with metallic accessories. 

Leni Klum

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears a nude-and-black lace Michael Kors design with floral detailing, plus ankle-strap heels. 

Ashley Park

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

wows in white mini teamed with sky-high Valentino platforms. 

Sofia Carson

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

in a romantic white gown with a floral belt at the waist. 

The Haim Sisters

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

coordinate in sparkling minis. 

Karolína Kurková

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

has a very glam mom's night out in her gold sequin Michael Kors dress, worn with matching gold accessories. 

Jared Leto

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

frees the nipple in his sheer black blouse worn with suit trousers and Gucci loafers. 

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

coordinate in a silver satin suit and sneakers (on the singer) and a white gown with cape detailing (on the model). 

Ivy Getty

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears a brown silk gown with a thigh-high slit, plus glittering evening bag and red shoes. 

Kimberley Garner

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears a black cutout mini dress accented with diamond jewelry. 

Mohammed Al Turki and Sara Sampaio

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

in a pajama-adjacent look on him and a more formal black, lace Zuhair Murad gown on her. 

Jasmine Tookes

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears a black, goddess-like Zuhair Murad gown with beading at the neckline and cuffs. 

Michael Kors and Lance LePere

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

go for a more casual vibe in relaxed suits. 

Neelam Gill

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

dares to bare in a yellow gown which shows skin from all angles. 

Isabeli Fontana

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

brings her abs to the red carpet in a sexy white two-piece with chain link detailing. 

Diplo

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

opts for bold color in a red velvet suit. 

Natasha Poly

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wows in an all-white ensemble. 

Ed Westwick

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears an oversize suit featuring an embroidered rose on the lapel, plus a sheer shirt. 

Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

continue their stylish couple parade in Capri wearing a romantic floral gown and black suit respectively. 

Izabel Goulart

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

keeps the cutout trend alive in her sexy, white, skin-baring Zuhair Murad gown. 

Leonie Hanne

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

brings the bling via her neon dress with a built-in rhinestone bustier. 

By Brittany Talarico