The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Gala
Vanessa Hudgens, Leni Klum, the Haim sisters and more celebrities were living la dolce vita in style this weekend, hitting the red carpet at Saturday's LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy.
The annual star-studded event, hosted by Jamie Foxx at the historic Certosa di San Giacomo, even featured a performance from everyone's favorite pop icon Jennifer Lopez, marking the superstar's first on-stage appearance since marrying Ben Affleck.
This year, the charitable gala raised more than eight million euros for Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts. Here, see what all the supermodels, singers and actors wore to party their couture pants off in Capri.
Vanessa Hudgens
glitters in a rose gold custom Michael Kors design featuring a statement-making train, plus lots of sparkling bling and Jimmy Choo platforms.
Nathalie Emmanuel
in a purple Alberta Ferretti dress with sheer detailing teamed with metallic accessories.
Leni Klum
wears a nude-and-black lace Michael Kors design with floral detailing, plus ankle-strap heels.
Ashley Park
wows in white mini teamed with sky-high Valentino platforms.
Sofia Carson
in a romantic white gown with a floral belt at the waist.
The Haim Sisters
coordinate in sparkling minis.
Karolína Kurková
has a very glam mom's night out in her gold sequin Michael Kors dress, worn with matching gold accessories.
Jared Leto
frees the nipple in his sheer black blouse worn with suit trousers and Gucci loafers.
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
coordinate in a silver satin suit and sneakers (on the singer) and a white gown with cape detailing (on the model).
Ivy Getty
wears a brown silk gown with a thigh-high slit, plus glittering evening bag and red shoes.
Kimberley Garner
wears a black cutout mini dress accented with diamond jewelry.
Mohammed Al Turki and Sara Sampaio
in a pajama-adjacent look on him and a more formal black, lace Zuhair Murad gown on her.
Jasmine Tookes
wears a black, goddess-like Zuhair Murad gown with beading at the neckline and cuffs.
Michael Kors and Lance LePere
go for a more casual vibe in relaxed suits.
Neelam Gill
dares to bare in a yellow gown which shows skin from all angles.
Isabeli Fontana
brings her abs to the red carpet in a sexy white two-piece with chain link detailing.
Diplo
opts for bold color in a red velvet suit.
Natasha Poly
wows in an all-white ensemble.
Ed Westwick
wears an oversize suit featuring an embroidered rose on the lapel, plus a sheer shirt.
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck
continue their stylish couple parade in Capri wearing a romantic floral gown and black suit respectively.
Izabel Goulart
keeps the cutout trend alive in her sexy, white, skin-baring Zuhair Murad gown.
Leonie Hanne
brings the bling via her neon dress with a built-in rhinestone bustier.