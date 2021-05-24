The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Celebs rocked ruffles, sexy suits and glam gowns for music's big night. Priyanka Chopra is gleaming in a glittery gold crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and gold harness belt, which she accessorizes with gold ankle-strap sandals and almost 40 carats-worth of Bulgari jewels. Alicia Keys pops in a custom pink Valentino crop top, high-waisted pant and voluminous cape. Gabrielle Union poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in an embellished low-cut white Prada gown, paired with a top-handle bag and sandals (also Prada) and Bulgari jewels. Cynthia Erivo shines in spots in her custom Carolina Herrera creation featuring tiered black and white ruffles. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a sexy date night in head-turning looks. Fox goes ultra-sexy in a risqué Mugler cutout design with ruched midi skirt with Jimmy Choo pumps, while Kelly wears a deconstructed tuxedo with unbuttoned and untucked shirt. H.E.R. looks red hot in her sequin embroidered Dior jumpsuit with her signature shades, plus peep-toe pumps. Renée Elise Goldsberry shimmers in a gold lamé Dundas mini dress with asymmetrical ruffled neckline and Chopard jewelry. Pink arrives for her big night (she's accepting the Icon Award) in a bubblegum pink draped pleated gown with matching drop earrings and rings by Anabela Chan. Padma Lakshmi dazzles in her embellished white pantsuit, with a glittery Tyler Ellis clutch covered in Swarovski crystals and Jacquie Aiche lariat necklace and bodychain. Saweetie pumps up the volume in her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture strapless ballgown with layered, ruffled skirt, paired with Casadei rose gold pumps and jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian. Nick Jonas color coordinates in his three-piece green Fendi outfit, paired with black boots. Tina Knowles-Lawson keeps it chic in a studded black suit with matching pumps. Lena Waithe rocks a cool and crisp mint green double-breasted suit with green shirt underneath and white loafers. Kathryn Hahn teams a silk satin Thom Browne corset with black trim, with a pair of "mens fit" trousers. Kelsea Ballerini poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Kelsea Ballerini looks like a shining star in her celestial-print Nedo LBD with sheer accents, plus matching pumps and Le Vian ring. Kehlani teams her bedazzled bra with a puff-sleeve cape and mermaid-style skirt, plus Bulgari necklaces and ring. Gabby Barrett brings the Goldmine vibes to the carpet in a Nicolas Jebran high-shine gown featuring a cape-like train and back bow. Chelsea Handler looks sunny in her one-shoulder pale yellow tea-length dress with matching pointy-toe pumps.

