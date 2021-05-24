The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Celebs rocked ruffles, sexy suits and glam gowns for music's big night. Catch up on all the must-see looks from the star-studded red carpet

By Colleen Kratofil
May 23, 2021 08:50 PM

1 of 18

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

is gleaming in a glittery gold crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and gold harness belt, which she accessorizes with gold ankle-strap sandals and almost 40 carats-worth of Bulgari jewels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Alicia Keys

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

pops in a custom pink Valentino crop top, high-waisted pant and voluminous cape. 

3 of 18

Gabrielle Union

in an embellished low-cut white Prada gown, paired with a top-handle bag and sandals (also Prada) and Bulgari jewels. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

shines in spots in her custom Carolina Herrera  creation featuring tiered black and white ruffles. 

Advertisement

5 of 18

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

have a sexy date night in head-turning looks. Fox goes ultra-sexy in a risqué Mugler cutout design with ruched midi skirt with Jimmy Choo pumps, while Kelly wears a deconstructed tuxedo with unbuttoned and untucked shirt. 

6 of 18

H.E.R.

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

looks red hot in her sequin embroidered Dior jumpsuit with her signature shades, plus peep-toe pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

shimmers in a gold lamé Dundas mini dress with asymmetrical ruffled neckline and Chopard jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Pink

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

arrives for her big night (she's accepting the Icon Award) in a bubblegum pink draped pleated gown with matching drop earrings and rings by Anabela Chan. 

Advertisement

9 of 18

Padma Lakshmi

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

dazzles in her embellished white pantsuit, with a glittery Tyler Ellis clutch covered in Swarovski crystals and Jacquie Aiche lariat necklace and bodychain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Saweetie

Credit: Getty

pumps up the volume in her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture strapless ballgown with layered, ruffled skirt, paired with Casadei rose gold pumps and jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Nick Jonas

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

color coordinates in his three-piece green Fendi outfit, paired with black boots. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

keeps it chic in a studded black suit with matching pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Lena Waithe

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

rocks a cool and crisp mint green double-breasted suit with green shirt underneath and white loafers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Kathryn Hahn

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

teams a silk satin Thom Browne corset with black trim, with a pair of "mens fit" trousers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

looks like a shining star in her celestial-print Nedo LBD with sheer accents, plus matching pumps and Le Vian ring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Kehlani

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

teams her bedazzled bra with a puff-sleeve cape and mermaid-style skirt, plus Bulgari necklaces and ring. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Gabby Barrett

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

brings the Goldmine vibes to the carpet in a Nicolas Jebran high-shine gown featuring a cape-like train and back bow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Chelsea Handler

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

looks sunny in her one-shoulder pale yellow tea-length dress with matching pointy-toe pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Colleen Kratofil