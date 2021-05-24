The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Celebs rocked ruffles, sexy suits and glam gowns for music's big night. Catch up on all the must-see looks from the star-studded red carpet
Priyanka Chopra
is gleaming in a glittery gold crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and gold harness belt, which she accessorizes with gold ankle-strap sandals and almost 40 carats-worth of Bulgari jewels.
Alicia Keys
pops in a custom pink Valentino crop top, high-waisted pant and voluminous cape.
Gabrielle Union
in an embellished low-cut white Prada gown, paired with a top-handle bag and sandals (also Prada) and Bulgari jewels.
Cynthia Erivo
shines in spots in her custom Carolina Herrera creation featuring tiered black and white ruffles.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
have a sexy date night in head-turning looks. Fox goes ultra-sexy in a risqué Mugler cutout design with ruched midi skirt with Jimmy Choo pumps, while Kelly wears a deconstructed tuxedo with unbuttoned and untucked shirt.
H.E.R.
looks red hot in her sequin embroidered Dior jumpsuit with her signature shades, plus peep-toe pumps.
Renée Elise Goldsberry
shimmers in a gold lamé Dundas mini dress with asymmetrical ruffled neckline and Chopard jewelry.
Pink
arrives for her big night (she's accepting the Icon Award) in a bubblegum pink draped pleated gown with matching drop earrings and rings by Anabela Chan.
Padma Lakshmi
dazzles in her embellished white pantsuit, with a glittery Tyler Ellis clutch covered in Swarovski crystals and Jacquie Aiche lariat necklace and bodychain.
Saweetie
pumps up the volume in her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture strapless ballgown with layered, ruffled skirt, paired with Casadei rose gold pumps and jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian.
Nick Jonas
color coordinates in his three-piece green Fendi outfit, paired with black boots.
Tina Knowles-Lawson
keeps it chic in a studded black suit with matching pumps.
Lena Waithe
rocks a cool and crisp mint green double-breasted suit with green shirt underneath and white loafers.
Kathryn Hahn
teams a silk satin Thom Browne corset with black trim, with a pair of "mens fit" trousers.
Kelsea Ballerini
looks like a shining star in her celestial-print Nedo LBD with sheer accents, plus matching pumps and Le Vian ring.
Kehlani
teams her bedazzled bra with a puff-sleeve cape and mermaid-style skirt, plus Bulgari necklaces and ring.
Gabby Barrett
brings the Goldmine vibes to the carpet in a Nicolas Jebran high-shine gown featuring a cape-like train and back bow.
Chelsea Handler
looks sunny in her one-shoulder pale yellow tea-length dress with matching pointy-toe pumps.