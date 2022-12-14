PEOPLE's Best-Dressed Stars of 2022, From Florence Pugh to Jodie Turner-Smith

11 stars who reminded us just how fabulous fashion can be

By People Staff
Published on December 14, 2022 10:00 AM
01 of 10

Hailey Bieber: The Minimalist

Hailey Bieber best dressed 2022
Getty (3)

There's no one more effortlessly cool than the model turned skin care mogul. Just watch some of her millions of fans on TikTok as they re-create her every move—from those glazed-donut manicures and her chocolaty hot-right-now hair color to her simple but chic outfits. "Anytime somebody comes up to me and is like, 'I look at your style all the time, and I'm very inspired by it,'I get jittery," Hailey Bieber, 26, told PEOPLE in June. When it comes to her red carpet fashion MO, the Rhode skin care founder turns to one of her favorite brands, Saint Laurent (she's a spokesperson). "I'm at the point where I have never felt more beautiful, never felt sexier, just embracing my skin."

02 of 10

Andrew Garfield: The Throwback

andrew-garfield-best-dressed 2020
Shutterstock; Getty (2)

Every time the Tick,Tick . . . BOOM! actor, 39, stepped on
a red carpet this year, he delivered a master class in menswear. Andrew Garfield's secret: taking inspiration from the past then adding of-the-moment touches. The result? Dashing combos like brown pants and a violet blazer styled with coordinating custom sunglasses. "It felt like a modern version of a great'70s look," says the star's stylist Warren Alfie Baker.

03 of 10

Anne Hathaway: The Renaissance Woman

anne hathaway best dressed 2022
Getty (3)

Call it a Reannessance! Anne Hathaway—and her spot-on style sense—never went anywhere. But this year the star, 40, is having more fun with fashion than ever before. With the support of her stylist Erin Walsh, the We Crashed and Armageddon Time star, who was named Bulgari's latest brand ambassador in May, plays with bright colors, bold patterns and skin-baring silhouettes. "We tend to operate in contradictions, which is what keeps things chic and interesting," Walsh says. "I love when you can walk that line of being provocative yet elegant."

04 of 10

Lizzo: The Mic Drop

Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lizzo twerked — yes, twerked — in this beautiful tulle gown before accepting an Emmy in it. But there was a time for the "Special" singer, 34, when grand designs were hard to come by. "I didn't always think custom was cool, because clothes just didn't fit me. So it was like, we got to make it ourselves," the hitmaker told PEOPLE in February.But these days she's raking in the exquisite fits and loving it. "Now it's like, 'Oh yeah, this is custom — custom designer!'"

05 of 10

Julianne Moore: The Professional

julianne moore best dressed 2022
Sipa; Shutterstock (2)

Julianne Moore is no stranger to the Venice Film Festival
(in July she was named jury president) or our BestDressed list (it's her third appearance). And she pulled out all the stops at the aforementioned event wearing a half dozen gowns that oozed elegance, including a sequinValentino number with a cape that she and stylist Kate Young"loved for its whimsy and drama," Young says. The Oscar winner, 62, kept her style streak going in N.Y.C. with a deepV-neck jersey gown and bold Sidney Garber jewelry.

06 of 10

Florence Pugh: The It Girl

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

From the moment stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted
a video of the actress, 26, arriving at the Venice Film Festival in a purple Valentino set (complete with an Aperol spritz in hand), the Internet was captivated by Florence Pugh's breezy vibe. But it was the sheer, sequin Valentino design the Don't Worry Darling star wore to the film's premiere, combined with Corbin-Murray's cheeky "Miss Flo" caption on the photos she shared on Instagram, that set social media on fire.

07 of 10

Rihanna: The Game Changer

rihanna best dressed 2022
Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Fishnet lingerie, a diamond belly chain and a whole lot of latex. Those are just some of the things the singer, 34, wore during her pregnancy as she rih-defined maternity style one bump-revealing outfit at a time. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna told PEOPLE in February. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby." And while we still haven't caught a glimpse of her son (she welcomed him in May with boyfriend A$APRocky), there's no doubt he's already the most fashionable kid on the block.

08 of 10

Jodie Turner-Smith: The Showstoper

jodie-turner-smith_best-dressed 2022
Getty (2); Shutterstock

Since her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, the actress has been garnering praise for her performances and her red carpet presence. No color is too bold, and no silhouette is too daring for the Gucci ambassador, who describes her style as "vibrant, vivacious and joyful!" And she showed that passion for fashion during her first trip to the Venice Film Festival where she celebrated her new film White Noise and her 36th birthday in style, wearing some of her "very favorite looks" for the "bucket-list experience."

09 of 10

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade: The Dynamic Duo

US actress Gabrielle Union with her husband former NBA star Dwayne Wade and their daughter arrive for the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios "Strange World," at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 15, 2022
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Long before their 2014 marriage, the fashion soulmates
were making us do a double take with their well-coordinated looks. Gabrielle Union's stylist Thomas Christos says it's often planned—but every once in a while it's serendipity. "We sometimes have to leave it to chance and know that their combined confidence will help bring the looks together," the stylist says. Christos adds that Union, 50, "loves fashion," and they focus on"silhouettes and styles that suit her body." And while Union has long had Dwyane Wade, 40, to match with, she also has a stylish plus-one in their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

10 of 10

Michelle Yeoh: The Belle of the Ball

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"The epitome of grace" was how designer Prabal Gurung, who dressed Michelle Yeoh for this year's Met Gala, described this red carpet moment. The trailblazing actress, 60, has been bringing high-fashion glamour to the carpet for decades, but since her breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians, she's really zeroed in on stop-and-stare regal gowns, like this mint green upcycled design, which left jaws on the famous Met steps. "She's shown up unapologetically and courageously in her full glory, consistently presenting the world with different versions of a woman," Gurung added in a post dedicated to the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.

