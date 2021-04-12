See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 BAFTAs

Celebs have been serving up some serious high-fashion looks this awards season — and they didn't disappoint at the 2021 BAFTAs. See the high-shine gowns and sleek suits worn for the virtual broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall

By Hanna Flanagan and Lauren Lieberman
April 12, 2021 12:01 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

goes sleek and sexy in a Ronald Van der Kemp gown, Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewels. 

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

brings the bling in a shimmery gold long-sleeve Louis Vuitton mini dress. 

Renée Zellweger

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA

in a custom Armani Privé cerulean blue cocktail dress with crystal-embroidered neckline and David Webb jewels.

"Renée radiated in this luminous custom Armani Privé dress," the star's stylist Petra Flannery tells PEOPLE. "I loved the angular beaded neckline."

Andra Day

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA

in a bright green Elie Saab halter gown featuring chain trim detail. 

Felicity Jones

Credit: Greg Williams Photography/Courtesy Valentino

wears an off-the-shoulder tiered Valentino gown with all-over embellishments, paired with Cartier jewels. 

Daniel Kaluuya

in an Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers.

Anna Kendrick

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA

shines in a metallic pink and gold Zuhair Murad pleated gown with Messika Paris jewels. 

"We loved the dress’s modern take on a classic Hollywood style and felt it was fitting as we all work our way back to the red carpet mentally, spiritually and physically," the actress' stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson tell PEOPLE.

Phoebe Dynevor

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

makes her red carpet debut in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, with earrings and ring from the brand's High Jewelry collection. 

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

keeps it dapper in a Dior Men black velvet peak lapel tuxedo, worn with a classic white cotton shirt and a black silk bow tie.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Credit: Austin Hargrave/Austin Hargrave via Getty

brings the color in a bright blue suit with red trench coat and checkerboard knit top, all by Versace. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The actress gives another glam moment in a Pertegaz ensemble, Louis Vuitton heels and Bulgari jewels, while husband Nick Jonas rocks a black tux and bow tie. 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

in a silver embellished Louis Vuitton tea-length gown.

James McAvoy

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

pairs his classic black suit and tie with a pair of sunglasses from Eyewear by David Beckham. 

Dominique Fishback

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty

has a ballgown moment in Georges Hobeika. 

Pedro Pascal

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

in a single-breasted coat, black trousers, white shirt and derby shoes, all by Prada.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The actor wears a black tuxedo and bow tie, while wife Anna Eberstein wears a shimmery long-sleeve mini dress.

Rose Byrne

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA

in a shimmery Miu Miu suit. 

Tom Hiddleson

in a black tuxedo and bow tie. 

David Oyelowo

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

in a navy suit and black tie with Cartier watch and cufflinks.

