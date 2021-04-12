See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 BAFTAs
Celebs have been serving up some serious high-fashion looks this awards season — and they didn't disappoint at the 2021 BAFTAs. See the high-shine gowns and sleek suits worn for the virtual broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
goes sleek and sexy in a Ronald Van der Kemp gown, Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewels.
Cynthia Erivo
brings the bling in a shimmery gold long-sleeve Louis Vuitton mini dress.
Renée Zellweger
in a custom Armani Privé cerulean blue cocktail dress with crystal-embroidered neckline and David Webb jewels.
"Renée radiated in this luminous custom Armani Privé dress," the star's stylist Petra Flannery tells PEOPLE. "I loved the angular beaded neckline."
Andra Day
in a bright green Elie Saab halter gown featuring chain trim detail.
Felicity Jones
wears an off-the-shoulder tiered Valentino gown with all-over embellishments, paired with Cartier jewels.
Daniel Kaluuya
in an Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers.
Anna Kendrick
shines in a metallic pink and gold Zuhair Murad pleated gown with Messika Paris jewels.
"We loved the dress’s modern take on a classic Hollywood style and felt it was fitting as we all work our way back to the red carpet mentally, spiritually and physically," the actress' stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson tell PEOPLE.
Phoebe Dynevor
makes her red carpet debut in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, with earrings and ring from the brand's High Jewelry collection.
Chiwetel Ejiofor
keeps it dapper in a Dior Men black velvet peak lapel tuxedo, worn with a classic white cotton shirt and a black silk bow tie.
Leslie Odom Jr.
brings the color in a bright blue suit with red trench coat and checkerboard knit top, all by Versace.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
The actress gives another glam moment in a Pertegaz ensemble, Louis Vuitton heels and Bulgari jewels, while husband Nick Jonas rocks a black tux and bow tie.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
in a silver embellished Louis Vuitton tea-length gown.
James McAvoy
pairs his classic black suit and tie with a pair of sunglasses from Eyewear by David Beckham.
Dominique Fishback
has a ballgown moment in Georges Hobeika.
Pedro Pascal
in a single-breasted coat, black trousers, white shirt and derby shoes, all by Prada.
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein
The actor wears a black tuxedo and bow tie, while wife Anna Eberstein wears a shimmery long-sleeve mini dress.
Rose Byrne
in a shimmery Miu Miu suit.
Tom Hiddleson
in a black tuxedo and bow tie.
David Oyelowo
in a navy suit and black tie with Cartier watch and cufflinks.