The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

01 of 10 Anya Taylor-Joy The Menu nominee brightens up a stormy L.A. day in a pale yellow two-piece Dior look and bold Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

02 of 10 Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty Beauty in Gucci! The Wednesday nominee picked a draped, beige design from the fashion house, pairing the metal-accented dress with several breath-taking Tiffany & Co. pieces.

03 of 10 David Fisher/Shutterstock The Blonde nominee and presenter selects an eye-catching custom black velvet and white embroidered Louis Vuitton gown, which she accessorized with pieces from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection.

04 of 10 Angela Bassett Amy Sussman/Getty All hail the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee for gleaming in a silver sequin Pamella Roland gown featuring a halter neckline and cascading crystal back detailing. Jaw-dropping Chopard jewelry and custom dyed silver satin Sarah Flint "Mihaela 120" platform heels complete her look.

05 of 10 Lily James Amy Sussman/Getty Lady in red! The Pam & Tommy nominee chooses a show-stopping custom Atelier Versace gown with stomach cutouts, and accessorized her look with a natural diamond choker and earrings from Harry Winston (she's a global ambassador for the The Natural Diamond Council).

06 of 10 Michelle Williams When it comes to The Fabelmans nominee's gown, it's all in the details, such as countless champagne pleats accented with a metallic hem plus strappy black platforms that mimic the cascade of her dress and dainty Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

07 of 10 Quinta Brunson The Abbott Elementary nominee may star in a sitcom, but she's bringing all the drama in this custom two-tone, fit-and-flare Christian Siriano gown and Neil Lane jewelry.

08 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis Amy Sussman/Getty The Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee, who's also presenting, made an entrance in a strapless black dress, lace cape and major bracelets.

09 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Jon Kopaloff/Getty Shining star! The Abbott Elementary nominee turns heads in a custom purple Aliétte turtleneck dress. (The reflective design took 960 hours to create, the actress's stylist Jason Rembert told E!'s Zana Roberts Rassi.) On the carpet, Ralph thanked her daughter Ivy (who she affectionately calls Coco) for helping her pick another exquisite fit: "I said you get me, you get the style, and let's do this. And she's been winning!"