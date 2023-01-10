The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are back — and so is all the glamour! Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out in head-turning style and delivered plenty of memorable looks. See the most fashion-forward outfits of the night

Published on January 10, 2023 07:58 PM
01 of 10

Anya Taylor-Joy

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

The Menu nominee brightens up a stormy L.A. day in a pale yellow two-piece Dior look and bold Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

02 of 10

Jenna Ortega

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

Beauty in Gucci! The Wednesday nominee picked a draped, beige design from the fashion house, pairing the metal-accented dress with several breath-taking Tiffany & Co. pieces.

03 of 10
Ana De Armas 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Blonde nominee and presenter selects an eye-catching custom black velvet and white embroidered Louis Vuitton gown, which she accessorized with pieces from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection.

04 of 10

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

All hail the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee for gleaming in a silver sequin Pamella Roland gown featuring a halter neckline and cascading crystal back detailing. Jaw-dropping Chopard jewelry and custom dyed silver satin Sarah Flint "Mihaela 120" platform heels complete her look.

05 of 10

Lily James

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

Lady in red! The Pam & Tommy nominee chooses a show-stopping custom Atelier Versace gown with stomach cutouts, and accessorized her look with a natural diamond choker and earrings from Harry Winston (she's a global ambassador for the The Natural Diamond Council).

06 of 10

Michelle Williams

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

When it comes to The Fabelmans nominee's gown, it's all in the details, such as countless champagne pleats accented with a metallic hem plus strappy black platforms that mimic the cascade of her dress and dainty Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

07 of 10

Quinta Brunson

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

The Abbott Elementary nominee may star in a sitcom, but she's bringing all the drama in this custom two-tone, fit-and-flare Christian Siriano gown and Neil Lane jewelry.

08 of 10

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee, who's also presenting, made an entrance in a strapless black dress, lace cape and major bracelets.

09 of 10

Sheryl Lee Ralph

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Shining star! The Abbott Elementary nominee turns heads in a custom purple Aliétte turtleneck dress. (The reflective design took 960 hours to create, the actress's stylist Jason Rembert told E!'s Zana Roberts Rassi.) On the carpet, Ralph thanked her daughter Ivy (who she affectionately calls Coco) for helping her pick another exquisite fit: "I said you get me, you get the style, and let's do this. And she's been winning!"

10 of 10

Rhea Seahorn

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

The Better Call Saul star summons spring in a black sequin Naeem Khan gown covered in floral appliqués, and adds an extra pop of color with a Tyler Ellis "Veronica" emerald satin clutch.

