The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

01 of 19 Amanda Seyfried Getty The Dropout nominee chooses a Dior Haute Couture (dress cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon!) from the spring-summer 2020 collection, as well as gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Hollywood pumps.

02 of 19 Janelle Monáe Getty Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery nominee and SeeHer Award recipient Janelle Monáe rocks a custom black crinkled silk chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with chic hip cut-outs.

03 of 19 Elle Fanning Getty The star gets decked out for the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a draped cream Alexander McQueen dress with a subtle stomach cutout, gold heels and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

04 of 19 Kerry Washington Getty The presenter brings a spring-y vibe to the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a strapless, sequin Giorgio Armani Privé dress with crystal embroidery and a white double buckle Santoni platform sandal.

05 of 19 Anya Taylor-Joy Getty The presenter wows in a nude Dior Haute Couture Miss Dior dress with strass embellishment and more than 25 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

06 of 19 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett. Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee Angela Bassett takes black tie to even more elegant heights in a tiered, velvet gown and gold choker.

07 of 19 Phoebe Dynevor Monica Schipper/WireImage The Bridgerton star wears a custom pleated ivory silk Louis Vuitton gown with hand-painted pastel, embellished flowers to the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Earrings from the Louis Vuitton LV diamonds collection and rings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Pure V and Tumbler collections complete her look.

08 of 19 Niecy Nash Getty Just days after celebrating her first Golden Globe Awards nomination, the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star shuts down the carpet in a sparkling champagne Jason Wu gown.

09 of 19 Aubrey Plaza Getty The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza gleams in a custom sequin Louis Vuitton with a thigh-high slit and black sandals.

10 of 19 Michelle Yeoh Getty Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Michelle Yeoh wows in breathtaking Carolina Herrera and Jimmy Choo heels.

11 of 19 Kate Hudson Getty The presenter glitters in a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with floral appliqués, plus gold, knotted Christian Louboutin "Marchavekel" peep-toe sandals.

12 of 19 Danielle Deadwyler Getty Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler shines in a custom silver hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown with crystal chain-embellished straps and silver sandals.

13 of 19 Michelle Williams Getty The Fabelmans nominee Michelle Williams makes an entrance in a custom gold sequin, hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

14 of 19 Stephanie Hsu Getty Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Stephanie Hsu is bold and beautiful in a pleated tangerine Valentino gown.

15 of 19 Daisy Edgar-Jones Getty Under the Banner of Heaven star Daisy Edgar-Jones turns heads in an abs-bearing, thigh-high Gucci dress and sandals.

16 of 19 Sheryl Lee Ralph Frazer Harrison/Getty Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph radiates big star energy in a one-sleeve gold gown.

17 of 19 Rhea Seahorn Getty The Better Call Saul star lights up the carpet in a glimmering gown featuring long-sleeves and a deep V-neck.

18 of 19 Quinta Brunson Getty Abbott Elementary nominee Quinta Brunson continues her awards season style streak in a tulle-covered Robert Wun number, earrings by Amrapali, rings by Graziela and Reza and a gorgeous top knot.