The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The biggest stars from television and film brought show-stopping style to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. See the most memorable looks of the night

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Published on January 15, 2023 07:21 PM
01 of 19

Amanda Seyfried

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The Dropout nominee chooses a Dior Haute Couture (dress cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon!) from the spring-summer 2020 collection, as well as gold liquid metallic Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Hollywood pumps.

02 of 19

Janelle Monáe

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery nominee and SeeHer Award recipient Janelle Monáe rocks a custom black crinkled silk chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with chic hip cut-outs.

03 of 19

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
The star gets decked out for the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a draped cream Alexander McQueen dress with a subtle stomach cutout, gold heels and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

04 of 19

Kerry Washington

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The presenter brings a spring-y vibe to the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a strapless, sequin Giorgio Armani Privé dress with crystal embroidery and a white double buckle Santoni platform sandal.

05 of 19

Anya Taylor-Joy

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The presenter wows in a nude Dior Haute Couture Miss Dior dress with strass embellishment and more than 25 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

06 of 19

Angela Bassett

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Angela Bassett. Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee Angela Bassett takes black tie to even more elegant heights in a tiered, velvet gown and gold choker.

07 of 19

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton star wears a custom pleated ivory silk Louis Vuitton gown with hand-painted pastel, embellished flowers to the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Earrings from the Louis Vuitton LV diamonds collection and rings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Pure V and Tumbler collections complete her look.

08 of 19

Niecy Nash

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Just days after celebrating her first Golden Globe Awards nomination, the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star shuts down the carpet in a sparkling champagne Jason Wu gown.

09 of 19

Aubrey Plaza

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza gleams in a custom sequin Louis Vuitton with a thigh-high slit and black sandals.

10 of 19

Michelle Yeoh

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Michelle Yeoh wows in breathtaking Carolina Herrera and Jimmy Choo heels.

11 of 19

Kate Hudson

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The presenter glitters in a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with floral appliqués, plus gold, knotted Christian Louboutin "Marchavekel" peep-toe sandals.

12 of 19

Danielle Deadwyler

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler shines in a custom silver hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown with crystal chain-embellished straps and silver sandals.

13 of 19

Michelle Williams

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The Fabelmans nominee Michelle Williams makes an entrance in a custom gold sequin, hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

14 of 19

Stephanie Hsu

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Stephanie Hsu is bold and beautiful in a pleated tangerine Valentino gown.

15 of 19

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Under the Banner of Heaven star Daisy Edgar-Jones turns heads in an abs-bearing, thigh-high Gucci dress and sandals.

16 of 19

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph radiates big star energy in a one-sleeve gold gown.

17 of 19

Rhea Seahorn

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
The Better Call Saul star lights up the carpet in a glimmering gown featuring long-sleeves and a deep V-neck.

18 of 19

Quinta Brunson

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Abbott Elementary nominee Quinta Brunson continues her awards season style streak in a tulle-covered Robert Wun number, earrings by Amrapali, rings by Graziela and Reza and a gorgeous top knot.

19 of 19

Chelsea Handler

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Chelsea Handler walks the Critics Choice Awards red carpet ahead of her hosting duties for the evening in a pale orange Maticevski "Instrumental" gown, white and yellow diamond Norman Silverman earrings, a yellow gold and diamond ring from Reza and Stuart Weitzman pumps.

