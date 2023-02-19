The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Awards red carpet was the place to be on Sunday. The award show, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, played host to some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their nominations for the 2023 award show last month, with All Quiet on the Western Front leading the pack at 14 nominations. In acting categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin boasted the most nods, with both movies also up for best film and best director, among other categories.

The stars of your favorite movies of the year walked the red carpet before heading into the show, and their style was certainly memorable. See the best dressed stars at this year's BAFTA Awards.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore an orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed look on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wonder star's dramatic look consisted of a pleated tulle ruffle bustier top and long pleated tulle mermaid ruffle skirt. Reed, who was recently appointed creative director of the fashion house, wrote on Instagram that Pugh is wearing his first runway look in his new post. "This dress is based on an orange couture gown from the @ninaricci archival 1988 collection," he wrote of the body-hugging dress styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, adding, "This was the first sketch I did for the brand an am absolutely speechless to have such an incredible individual wearing it."

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett wore a lavender column gown for the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. Styled by Jennifer Austin, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star's Pamella Roland gown also included voluminous sleeves for added drama. Austin wrote on Instagram, "This dress was inspired by the tulips and flowers of spring." Bassett completed her red carpet look with Boucheron jewels, a Judith Leiber bag and Le Silla heels.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a striking purple gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The gown incorporated a number of details, like a sheer top, sequins all over and feathered details. The ombré purple feathers decorated the skirt as well as the sleeves and floral appliqués around the top and sleeves of the dress completed the many bits of flair. Turner-Smith didn't stop there, though. The actress and model dotted gemstones on her face for a faux freckle look, adding even more shine to her 'fit.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie wore a black Giles Deacon gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wednesday star's floor-length gown featured ruffled details from top to bottom, as well as a contrasting cinched waist and cap sleeves. For her look, which seems like it could have walked right off the screen of her Netflix show about the Addams family, Christie also wore two gold rings and rocked a bold red lip.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo turned heads in a bold Louis Vuitton gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wicked star wore the metallic structured gown and paired it with metallic accessories. The gown, which was an all-over copper shade and included fringe detail, flowed out behind the actress into a short train. She paired her look with gold jewelry and a gold clutch bag.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wore a flowy, one-shoulder white gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. Her dress, according to Vanity Fair, is her 2019 BAFTAs gown by Alexander McQueen that has been tweaked for this year's event. In her first red carpet appearance as the Princess of Wales, Middleton paired her white gown with black opera gloves and gold shoes. This is the Prince and Princess of Wales' return to the BAFTA Awards since COVID. The couple has attended several times in years' past, and Middleton often chooses McQueen for the big event.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner wore a lace Louis Vuitton gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The long-sleeve, floor-length slightly sheer black lace gown was covered in jewels for slight pops of color and visual appeal. Each jewel was a different size, shape and color, providing little glimpses of fun throughout the look. The actress completed her look with black heels.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas wore a delicate pink Louis Vuitton gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The star of Blonde, who is nominated for the film at this year's award show, wore a spaghetti strap gown with sweet ruffle detail at the top and a short train. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a small necklace and rings. de Armas left her hair down around her face and rocked a bold red lip, à la Marilyn Monroe.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh stepped onto the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet wearing a champagne-colored Christian Dior suit. Her look included cape sleeves to amp up the volume of the suit jacket. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who is nominated for leading actress at this year's award show, also pulled out all the stops with her jewels for the night, wearing glittering earrings, a watch, bracelets and a ring.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler wore a bright Armani Privé gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Till star's gown — a bright blue gown with green bodice — floated around her as she moved across the red carpet. She paired her look with Bulgari jewels and kept her glam simple, allowing her bold dress to be the star of her look.