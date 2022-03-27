Oscars Best Dressed 2022
The glitz, glamour and gotta-see-'em gowns ahead of the golden statuettes! See every one of our favorite looks from the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet
Ariana DeBose
in a crimson Valentino Haute Couture pants look with plunging bodice, wide-leg pants and voluminous cape, plus De Beers diamonds and Omega watch.
Jessica Chastain
in an ombré Gucci gown with rose gold bodice fading into a fully sequin lavender skirt with tulle hem, plus major chandelier earrings.
Timothée Chalamet
makes a definite case for going shirtless under a sparkling, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux with Cartier gems.
Alana Haim
in a silver long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering scale motif and silver sandals.
Andrew Garfield
in an eggplant velvet jacket, floppy bow tie and black pants with David Yurman ring and Omega watch.
Rita Moreno
makes a statement befitting a legend in a feathered hat, off-the-shoulder black gown and glittering Roger Vivier shoes.
Marlee Matlin
accents her lipstick-red Monique Lhuillier satin gown with bold blue jewels, a mix of vintage Harry Winston lapis lazuli gems and Van Cleef and Arpels sapphire ring from Briony Raymond New York.
Zoë Kravitz
wears a powder-pink gown with knot at the bodice and sparkling choker.
Demi Singleton
in a strapless embroidered lilac Miu Miu gown with silver sandals by the brand.
Tiffany Haddish
dons a strapless emerald Dolce & Gabbana gown with sparkling embellishments and knockout Pomellato necklace.
Zendaya
in a dazzling fully beaded silver skirt with glossy button-up crop top by Valentino Haute Couture, bold necklace and messy undone updo.
Lily James
in a bombshell powder-pink Atelier Versace spaghetti strap gown with delicate lace embroidery and pink sandals.
Emilia Jones
in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana beaded in ombré shades of gold with bold abs cutout.
Kodi Smit-McPhee
in a power-blue double-breasted Bottega Veneta tux with matching lug-sole boots and Cartier jewelry (including a watch he joked to E! he would "miss ... when it's not on my wrist.").
Saniyya Sidney
wearing an aqua strapless Giorgio Armani Privé gown with blue and pink appliqués.
Rami Malek
in a perfectly-fitted classic Prada tux with sparkling lapel detail.
Olivia Colman
wears high-neck silver Dior Haute Couture with allover pleats and sparkling Chopard jewelry.
Venus Williams
goes retro-glam in custom Elie Saab with plunging silver-trimmed neckline.
Cynthia Erivo
in a menswear-inspired two-piece Louis Vuitton gown with sparkling buttons and satin accents.
Kirsten Dunst
in an uber-romantic ruffled red ballgown (Christian Lacroix Haute Couture bought vintage from Lily et Cie) with matching heels.
Nicole Kidman
in a custom-dyed Armani Privé gown with a gathered peplum and crystal-embellished train.
Judi Dench
gives queen vibes in her white Dolce & Gabbana gown with matching full-length coat with beaded trim and gold jewelry.
Wanda Sykes
in a wide-leg white tuxedo with matching shoes ahead of her evening hosting the awards.
Aunjanue Ellis
in a major custom ruffled and ruched flame-orange Atelier Versace ballgown with contrasting green beauty accents.
Jada Pinkett Smith
goes for major impact in a striking gathered an ruffled emerald gown with high neck and long sleeves.
Lupita Nyong'o
in a high-shine golden Prada gown with sequin flowers and paillettes, plus De Beers jewelry.
Stephanie Beatriz
in a black Dior Haute Couture gown with one dramatic sleeve and twisted halter detail, plus Chopard jewels.
Jason Momoa
in a satin-lapel tux with waist chain (that he "upcycled" from his own closet, according to E!), a pocket square tribute to Ukraine and a French braid(!).
Rosie Perez
in a perfectly-fitted scarlet halter gown with draped train by Christian Siriano.
Reba McEntire
in dazzling green Dolce & Gabbana sequins with strong shoulders and gathered details.
Jennifer Garner
in a scarlet off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell column gown with Nikos Koulis ruby-and-diamond jewels.
Maya Rudolph
brings '70s realness in an orange Valentino caftan with marabou trim and silver sandals.