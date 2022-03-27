Oscars Best Dressed 2022

The glitz, glamour and gotta-see-'em gowns ahead of the golden statuettes! See every one of our favorite looks from the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet

By Alex Apatoff March 27, 2022 06:49 PM

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

in a crimson Valentino Haute Couture pants look with plunging bodice, wide-leg pants and voluminous cape, plus De Beers diamonds and Omega watch.

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

in an ombré Gucci gown with rose gold bodice fading into a fully sequin lavender skirt with tulle hem, plus major chandelier earrings.

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Getty

makes a definite case for going shirtless under a sparkling, lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton tux with Cartier gems.

Alana Haim

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a silver long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering scale motif and silver sandals.

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Getty

in an eggplant velvet jacket, floppy bow tie and black pants with David Yurman ring and Omega watch.

Rita Moreno

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

makes a statement befitting a legend in a feathered hat, off-the-shoulder black gown and glittering Roger Vivier shoes.

Marlee Matlin

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

accents her lipstick-red Monique Lhuillier satin gown with bold blue jewels, a mix of vintage Harry Winston lapis lazuli gems and Van Cleef and Arpels sapphire ring from Briony Raymond New York.

Zoë Kravitz

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

wears a powder-pink gown with knot at the bodice and sparkling choker.

Demi Singleton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in a strapless embroidered lilac Miu Miu gown with silver sandals by the brand.

Tiffany Haddish

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

dons a strapless emerald Dolce & Gabbana gown with sparkling embellishments and knockout Pomellato necklace.

Zendaya

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in a dazzling fully beaded silver skirt with glossy button-up crop top by Valentino Haute Couture, bold necklace and messy undone updo.

Lily James

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a bombshell powder-pink Atelier Versace spaghetti strap gown with delicate lace embroidery and pink sandals.

Emilia Jones

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana beaded in ombré shades of gold with bold abs cutout. 

Kodi Smit-McPhee

in a power-blue double-breasted Bottega Veneta tux with matching lug-sole boots and Cartier jewelry (including a watch he joked to E! he would "miss ... when it's not on my wrist."). 

Saniyya Sidney

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

wearing an aqua strapless Giorgio Armani Privé gown with blue and pink appliqués.

Rami Malek

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

in a perfectly-fitted classic Prada tux with sparkling lapel detail.

Olivia Colman

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

wears high-neck silver Dior Haute Couture with allover pleats and sparkling Chopard jewelry.

Venus Williams

Credit: Getty

goes retro-glam in custom Elie Saab with plunging silver-trimmed neckline.

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a menswear-inspired two-piece Louis Vuitton gown with sparkling buttons and satin accents.

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

in an uber-romantic ruffled red ballgown (Christian Lacroix Haute Couture bought vintage from Lily et Cie) with matching heels.

Nicole Kidman

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

in a custom-dyed Armani Privé gown with a gathered peplum and crystal-embellished train.

Judi Dench

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

gives queen vibes in her white Dolce & Gabbana gown with matching full-length coat with beaded trim and gold jewelry.

Wanda Sykes

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a wide-leg white tuxedo with matching shoes ahead of her evening hosting the awards.

Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

in a major custom ruffled and ruched flame-orange Atelier Versace ballgown with contrasting green beauty accents.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

goes for major impact in a striking gathered an ruffled emerald gown with high neck and long sleeves.

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a high-shine golden Prada gown with sequin flowers and paillettes, plus De Beers jewelry.

Stephanie Beatriz

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a black Dior Haute Couture gown with one dramatic sleeve and twisted halter detail, plus Chopard jewels.

Jason Momoa

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a satin-lapel tux with waist chain (that he "upcycled" from his own closet, according to E!), a pocket square tribute to Ukraine and a French braid(!).

Rosie Perez

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

in a perfectly-fitted scarlet halter gown with draped train by Christian Siriano.

Reba McEntire

in dazzling green Dolce & Gabbana sequins with strong shoulders and gathered details.

Jennifer Garner

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

in a scarlet off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell column gown with Nikos Koulis ruby-and-diamond jewels.

Maya Rudolph

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

brings '70s realness in an orange Valentino caftan with marabou trim and silver sandals.

By Alex Apatoff