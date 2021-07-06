All the Must-See Style from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
Stars are returning to the French Riviera — and bringing the glamour! Check out the best dresses, boldest suits and most memorable fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Sharon Stone
in a Dolce & Gabbana gown with Swarovski crystal mesh bustier, high slit and one-shoulder cape.
Gemma Chan
strikes gold in a high neck, high slit gown covered in gold sequin floral appliqués.
Rosamund Pike
in a sheer and backless scarlet tulle gown with ruffled bodice.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
wears a champagne satin halter bustier gown with ruffled red skirt.
Kat Graham
wears oodles of lavender ruffles in a high-low silhouette.
Tilda Swinton
in a button-up blouse with a dove of peace painted on it and wide-legged trousers.
Spike Lee
in a suit with a trompe l'oeil watercolor paint effect and his signature pop-of-color shades and sneaks.
Mélanie Laurent
in a high-neck gown with an iridescent bodice and Cartier gems.
Liya Kebede
pairs a statement-making suit with padded hips and ruffled accents with a drop-dead pendant, chunky boots and architectural clutch.
Adèle Exarchopoulos
in a spaghetti-strap ruched ivory gown with jeweled choker.
Regina King
brings the glam in a black strapless ballgown with black and white stole at the amfAR Cannes Gala.
Sharon Stone & son Roan
in a lavender criss-cross Dolce & Gabbana halter with sparkling and feather embellishment and dangling orchid-inspired earrings, accompanied by her son.
Dylan Penn
looks pretty in pink in a baby-pink Chanel gown with pleated, ruffled hem at the amfAR Cannes Gala.
Julianne Hough
in a slinky one-shoulder ruched gown with attached train at the amfAR Gala.
Nina Dobrev
goes for a strapless black high-slit gown with winged bodice at the amfAR Cannes Gala.
Maria Bakalova
in a plunging black gown with pink-crystal beaded bodice by Giorgio Armani Privé at the amfAR Cannes Gala.
Rachel Brosnahan
in a persimmon satin ballgown with sculpted neckline and full skirt, plus deep blue jewels.
Kat Graham
shows some skin in a silver strapless mini dress with attached train at the amfAR Cannes Gala.
Orlando Bloom
in classic tux and pocket square.
Stella Macwell
in a bright printed halter with sheer black overlay and David Yurman jewels.
Cindy Bruna
in a tuxedo-inspired gown with full, ruffled train, chain-link necklace and lace-up heels.
Mélanie Laurent
in a white crop top with matching high-waisted skirt (both custom Balmain), accessorized with a statement Cartier necklace at the premiere of Paris, 13th District.
Tilda Swinton
looks ethereal in her white maxi dress at the Memoria premiere.
Rachel Brosnahan
in a corset-style top with ruched sleeves, paired with a pencil skirt, white belt and pumps at the Pre-amfAR gala lunch.
Kat Graham
shines in her draped gold dress at the Le Figaro Madame Dinner.
Tilda Swinton
ups the volume with her oversize white shirt, wide-leg black pants and sky-high hair at the Paris, 13th District premiere.
Sharon Stone
goes for a glamorous ballgown in her light blue Dolce & Gabbana creation with multicolored floral appliqués at the The Story of My Wife premiere.
Timothée Chalamet
wears a windbreaker at the Cannes Louis Vuitton dinner, paired with a baseball cap, crossbody bag, black pants and tropical-print Christian Louboutin sneakers.
Dylan Penn
keeps it chic in a fit-and-flare LBD with metallic clutch and black pumps at the Louis Vuitton dinner.
Darren Criss
arrives at the Naked Heart Gala in a Balmain navy and white suit with double-breasted jacket, worn with Christian Louboutin loafers.
Poppy Delevingne
twirls in a Dolce & Gabbana yellow gown with ruched bodice, paired with Chopard jewelry at the premiere of The Story of My Wife.
Adèle Exarchopoulos
in a ruched white crop top with high-waisted wide-leg pants, plus cap-toe boots at the Louis Vuitton dinner.
Maria Bakalova
stands out at the Louis Vuitton dinner in her star-burst tunic and matching pants, with metallic sandals (all Louis Vuitton).
Tilda Swinton
brings the color in a bright blue wrap jacket with matching pants, plus silver pumps at The French Dispatch photocall.
Timothée Chalamet
keeps it casual in a graphic pastel T-shirt, black pants, boots and Cartier jewelry at The French Dispatch photocall.
Bill Murray
brings vacay vibes to the French Riviera in a printed cruise shirt, blue shorts, fedora, sneakers and Cartier watch at The French Dispatch photocall.
Coco Rocha
makes the Aline, The Voice of Love red carpet her runway in a metallic maroon gown with fishnet neckline overlay.
Isabeli Fontana
glitters in an embellished silver gown with corset-style bodice and thigh-high slit at the Aline, The Voice of Love premiere.
Isabelle Huppert
wears a custom Louis Vuitton long-sleeve dress with black skirt and Chopard jewelry to the Aline, The Voice of Love premiere.
Adèle Exarchopoulos
in a deconstructed pinstripe shirt, worn tied at the waist, with black pants, metallic heels and gold hoops at the Bac Nord photocall.
Timothée Chalamet
shines in his silver jacquard Tom Ford tuxedo with white Chelsea boots (also Tom Ford) and Cartier jewelry at The French Dispatch premiere.
Tilda Swinton
brings the color in a hot pink vest, gold lamé sleeves and orange skirt a at The French Dispatch premiere.
Adrian Brody
poses on the carpet with co-star Timothée Chalamet at The French Dispatch premiere in a Dior Men black mohair wool tuxedo, black cotton shirt and black leather derbies.
Dylan Penn
glitters in a shimmery black halter gown with sheer side cutouts, accessorized with Chopard jewelry at The French Dispatch premiere.
Mélanie Laurent
goes for a gunmetal strapless gown with sweetheart-style neckline at The French Dispatch premiere.
Owen Wilson
keeps it traditional in a black suit and black tie at The French Dispatch premiere.
Georgina Chapman
in a sheer black gown with all-over floral appliqué at The French Dispatch premiere.
Coco Rocha
gives a fierce pose on the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards red carpet in a high-shine silver dress with sculptural shoulders and matching pumps.
Bella Hadid
is the talk of Cannes in her Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation. She teams the low-cut long-sleeve dress with gilded, rhinestones necklace in the shape of a human lung's pulmonary veins, plus Chopard earrings and ring for the premiere of Three Floors (Tre Piani).
Jodie Turner-Smith
rocks a lace bustier under her beige suit, teamed with a metallic brooch and bag at the Kering Women in Motion event.
Jessica Chastain
in a Grecian emerald green gown with side cutouts, paired with Chopard jewels at the Chopard Trophy Photocall.
Dylan Penn
in a strapless black Chanel dress with high-low hem, plus Chopard jewels at the premiere of Flag Day.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
wows in white at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner in a Dior floral embroidered maxi dress paired with Chopard orchid earrings.
Marion Cotillard
in a long-sleeve printed denim Chanel gown at the Peaceful (De Son Vivant) premiere.
Adrian Brody
color coordinates in his blue shirt and matching pants (both Dior), worn with a Chopard watch at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner.
Bella Hadid
pairs her slouchy white oversize Dior Men suit with a white corset and matching pumps, plus Chopard jewelry at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner.
Taylor Hill
teams her custom Etro tied poplin crop top with a ruffled asymmetrical brocade skirt at the Three Floors (Tre Piani) premiere.
Dylan Penn
wears a black long-sleeve crop top with high-waisted wide-leg pants with floral embroidery at a Flag Day photocall.
Carla Bruni
goes sleek in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown at the Peaceful (De Son Vivant) premiere.
Abigail Breslin
is feeling floral in her multicolor printed shift dress at the Stillwater photocall.
Josh O'Connor
switches up the traditional tux with a dusty rose suit, worn with a white collared shirt and round sunglasses.
Virginie Efira
brings Grecian Goddess vibes in her pleated gold gown with matching cape at the Benedetta screening.
Anja Rubik
shows some major skin with her asymmetrical Saint Laurent gown with side cutouts and thigh-high slit at the Benedetta screening.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
in a strapless red ruched gown with Chopard necklace and single earring at the Benedetta premiere.
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
coordinate on the Benedetta premiere red carpet. The director wears a custom Louis Vuitton suit with red buttons, while Tonya wears a plunging red gown with ruched detailing.
Mélanie Laurent
looks très chic at the Benedetta premiere in an all-black ensemble.