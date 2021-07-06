All the Must-See Style from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Stars are returning to the French Riviera — and bringing the glamour! Check out the best dresses, boldest suits and most memorable fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

By Colleen Kratofil
Updated July 19, 2021 11:49 AM

1 of 100

Sharon Stone

Credit: Getty

in a Dolce & Gabbana gown with Swarovski crystal mesh bustier, high slit and one-shoulder cape.

2 of 100

Gemma Chan

Credit: Getty

strikes gold in a high neck, high slit gown covered in gold sequin floral appliqués.

3 of 100

Rosamund Pike

Credit: Getty

in a sheer and backless scarlet tulle gown with ruffled bodice.

4 of 100

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Getty

wears a champagne satin halter bustier gown with ruffled red skirt.

5 of 100

Kat Graham

Credit: Getty

wears oodles of lavender ruffles in a high-low silhouette.

6 of 100

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Getty

in a button-up blouse with a dove of peace painted on it and wide-legged trousers.

7 of 100

Spike Lee

Credit: Getty

in a suit with a trompe l'oeil watercolor paint effect and his signature pop-of-color shades and sneaks.

8 of 100

Mélanie Laurent

Credit: Getty

in a high-neck gown with an iridescent bodice and Cartier gems.

9 of 100

Liya Kebede

Credit: Getty

pairs a statement-making suit with padded hips and ruffled accents with a drop-dead pendant, chunky boots and architectural clutch.

10 of 100

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Credit: Getty

in a spaghetti-strap ruched ivory gown with jeweled choker.

11 of 100

Regina King

Credit: Getty

brings the glam in a black strapless ballgown with black and white stole at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

12 of 100

Sharon Stone & son Roan

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a lavender criss-cross Dolce & Gabbana halter with sparkling and feather embellishment and dangling orchid-inspired earrings, accompanied by her son.

13 of 100

Dylan Penn

Credit: Getty

looks pretty in pink in a baby-pink Chanel gown with pleated, ruffled hem at the amfAR Cannes Gala. 

14 of 100

Julianne Hough

Credit: Getty

in a slinky one-shoulder ruched gown with attached train at the amfAR Gala.

15 of 100

Nina Dobrev

Credit: Getty

goes for a strapless black high-slit gown with winged bodice at the amfAR Cannes Gala. 

16 of 100

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Getty

in a plunging black gown with pink-crystal beaded bodice by Giorgio Armani Privé at the amfAR Cannes Gala. 

17 of 100

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: Getty

in a persimmon satin ballgown with sculpted neckline and full skirt, plus deep blue jewels.

18 of 100

Kat Graham

Credit: Getty

shows some skin in a silver strapless mini dress with attached train at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

19 of 100

Orlando Bloom

Credit: Getty

in classic tux and pocket square.

20 of 100

Credit: Getty
21 of 100

Stella Macwell

Credit: Getty

in a bright printed halter with sheer black overlay and David Yurman jewels.

22 of 100

Cindy Bruna

Credit: Getty

in a tuxedo-inspired gown with full, ruffled train, chain-link necklace and lace-up heels.

23 of 100

Mélanie Laurent

Credit: Getty

in a white crop top with matching high-waisted skirt (both custom Balmain), accessorized with a statement Cartier necklace at the premiere of Paris, 13th District

24 of 100

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Getty

looks ethereal in her white maxi dress at the Memoria premiere. 

25 of 100

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: Getty

in a corset-style top with ruched sleeves, paired with a pencil skirt, white belt and pumps at the Pre-amfAR gala lunch. 

26 of 100

Kat Graham

Credit: Getty

shines in her draped gold dress at the Le Figaro Madame Dinner. 

27 of 100

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Getty

ups the volume with her oversize white shirt, wide-leg black pants and sky-high hair at the Paris, 13th District premiere.

28 of 100

Sharon Stone

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

goes for a glamorous ballgown in her light blue Dolce & Gabbana creation with multicolored floral appliqués at the The Story of My Wife premiere.

29 of 100

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Getty

wears a windbreaker at the Cannes Louis Vuitton dinner, paired with a baseball cap, crossbody bag, black pants and tropical-print Christian Louboutin sneakers.

30 of 100

Dylan Penn

Credit: Getty

keeps it chic in a fit-and-flare LBD with metallic clutch and black pumps at the Louis Vuitton dinner.

31 of 100

Darren Criss

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

arrives at the Naked Heart Gala in a Balmain navy and white suit with double-breasted jacket, worn with Christian Louboutin loafers. 

32 of 100

Poppy Delevingne

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

twirls in a Dolce & Gabbana yellow gown with ruched bodice, paired with Chopard jewelry at the premiere of The Story of My Wife.

33 of 100

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Credit: Getty

in a ruched white crop top with high-waisted wide-leg pants, plus cap-toe boots at the Louis Vuitton dinner.

34 of 100

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Getty

stands out at the Louis Vuitton dinner in her star-burst tunic and matching pants, with metallic sandals (all Louis Vuitton).

35 of 100

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Getty

brings the color in a bright blue wrap jacket with matching pants, plus silver pumps at The French Dispatch photocall. 

36 of 100

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Getty

keeps it casual in a graphic pastel T-shirt, black pants, boots and Cartier jewelry at The French Dispatch photocall.

37 of 100

Bill Murray

Credit: Getty

brings vacay vibes to the French Riviera in a printed cruise shirt, blue shorts, fedora, sneakers and Cartier watch at The French Dispatch photocall.

38 of 100

Coco Rocha

Credit: Getty

makes the Aline, The Voice of Love red carpet her runway in a metallic maroon gown with fishnet neckline overlay. 

39 of 100

Isabeli Fontana

Credit: Getty

glitters in an embellished silver gown with corset-style bodice and thigh-high slit at the Aline, The Voice of Love premiere.

40 of 100

Isabelle Huppert

Credit: Getty

wears a custom Louis Vuitton long-sleeve dress with black skirt and Chopard jewelry to the Aline, The Voice of Love premiere.

41 of 100

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Credit: Getty

in a deconstructed pinstripe shirt, worn tied at the waist, with black pants, metallic heels and gold hoops at the Bac Nord photocall.

42 of 100

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Getty

shines in his silver jacquard Tom Ford tuxedo with white Chelsea boots (also Tom Ford) and Cartier jewelry at The French Dispatch premiere.

43 of 100

Tilda Swinton

Credit: Getty

brings the color in a hot pink vest, gold lamé sleeves and orange skirt a at The French Dispatch premiere.

44 of 100

Adrian Brody

Credit: Getty

poses on the carpet with co-star Timothée Chalamet at The French Dispatch premiere in a Dior Men black mohair wool tuxedo, black cotton shirt and black leather derbies. 

45 of 100

Dylan Penn

Credit: Getty

glitters in a shimmery black halter gown with sheer side cutouts, accessorized with Chopard jewelry at The French Dispatch premiere.

46 of 100

Mélanie Laurent

Credit: Getty

goes for a gunmetal strapless gown with sweetheart-style neckline at The French Dispatch premiere.

47 of 100

Owen Wilson

Credit: Getty

keeps it traditional in a black suit and black tie at The French Dispatch premiere.

48 of 100

Georgina Chapman

Credit: Getty

in a sheer black gown with all-over floral appliqué at The French Dispatch premiere.

49 of 100

Coco Rocha

Credit: Getty

gives a fierce pose on the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards red carpet in a high-shine silver dress with sculptural shoulders and matching pumps. 

50 of 100

Bella Hadid

Credit: Getty

is the talk of Cannes in her Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation. She teams the low-cut long-sleeve dress with gilded, rhinestones necklace in the shape of a human lung's pulmonary veins, plus Chopard earrings and ring for the premiere of Three Floors (Tre Piani). 

51 of 100

Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Getty

rocks a lace bustier under her beige suit, teamed with a metallic brooch and bag at the Kering Women in Motion event. 

52 of 100

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Getty

in a Grecian emerald green gown with side cutouts, paired with Chopard jewels at the Chopard Trophy Photocall. 

53 of 100

Dylan Penn

Credit: Getty

in a strapless black Chanel dress with high-low hem, plus Chopard jewels at the premiere of Flag Day

54 of 100

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Getty

wows in white at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner in a Dior floral embroidered maxi dress paired with Chopard orchid earrings. 

55 of 100

Marion Cotillard

Credit: Getty

in a long-sleeve printed denim Chanel gown at the Peaceful (De Son Vivant) premiere.

56 of 100

Adrian Brody

Credit: Getty

color coordinates in his blue shirt and matching pants (both Dior), worn with a Chopard watch at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner.

57 of 100

Bella Hadid

Credit: Getty

pairs her slouchy white oversize Dior Men suit with a white corset and matching pumps, plus Chopard jewelry at the Dior Cannes Film Festival dinner.

58 of 100

Taylor Hill

Credit: Getty

teams her custom Etro tied poplin crop top with a ruffled asymmetrical brocade skirt at the Three Floors (Tre Piani) premiere.

59 of 100

Dylan Penn

Credit: Getty

wears a black long-sleeve crop top with high-waisted wide-leg pants with floral embroidery at a Flag Day photocall.

60 of 100

Carla Bruni

Credit: Getty

goes sleek in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown at the Peaceful (De Son Vivant) premiere.

61 of 100

Abigail Breslin

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

is feeling floral in her multicolor printed shift dress at the Stillwater photocall.

62 of 100

Josh O'Connor

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

switches up the traditional tux with a dusty rose suit, worn with a white collared shirt and round sunglasses.

63 of 100

Virginie Efira

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

brings Grecian Goddess vibes in her pleated gold gown with matching cape at the Benedetta screening.

64 of 100

Anja Rubik

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

shows some major skin with her asymmetrical Saint Laurent gown with side cutouts and thigh-high slit at the Benedetta screening.

65 of 100

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

in a strapless red ruched gown with Chopard necklace and single earring at the Benedetta premiere.

66 of 100

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

coordinate on the Benedetta premiere red carpet. The director wears a custom Louis Vuitton suit with red buttons, while Tonya wears a plunging red gown with ruched detailing.

67 of 100

Mélanie Laurent

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

looks très chic at the Benedetta premiere in an all-black ensemble.

68 of 100