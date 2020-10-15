All the Must-See Fashion Moments at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Lizzo rocked the vote, Nicole Richie sizzled in sheer, plus more standout looks from the show

After a few socially-distanced award shows, including the ACM Awards, MTV VMAs and BET Awards, celebrities are really starting to get the hang of red carpet dressing amid a global pandemic — and the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night did not disappoint. From politically-charged looks to designer masks, music's biggest stars gave us plenty of exciting fashion moments.

Lizzo

Image zoom Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

On the red carpet, the singer looked “good as hell” in a one-shoulder Christian Siriano “VOTE” dress from his recent Spring 2021 collection, which she paired with a sleek high ponytail and black acrylic nails with the word "VOTE" painted on her ring fingers. Then later that night, the dress made another appearance as the star accepted the Billboard Music Award for top song sales artist while giving an inspiring speech about the power of the people in the upcoming presidential election.

Nicole Richie

Image zoom Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

Christian Siriano had another major moment on the BBMAs red carpet when Nicole Richie arrived in this sheer flower-covered mesh gown worn over two black undergarments. "The Billboard Awards just got FRE$H," Richie captioned four glam photos of the look on Instagram, which she paired with diamond jewelry by Anita Ko.

Addison Rae

Image zoom Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

Fresh off her 20th birthday celebration last week, the TikTok star arrived in a curve-hugging Mugler cutout gown adorned with satin fabric and mesh side panels, paired with Jimmy Choo sandals. (She later took the stage in a Valentino bustier and black silk trousers, paired with a Bulgari diamond necklace.)

Kelly Clarkson

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

For her first outfit of the night, the BBMAs host sparkled in a Balmain dress with shoulder pads and fringe sleeves. The wore several other looks throughout the show, including a champagne satin cape gown (also by the French fashion house) and an Alexandre Vauthier crystal-embellished dress with ruching.

Cher

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The music icon looked glamorous as ever in a black mini-skirt and shirt set with sequin embroidery. She styled the look with fishnet tights and ankle strap pumps.

Billie Eilish

Image zoom Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

The three-time 2020 Billboard Music Awards winner wore a custom Gucci ensemble consisting of an army green floral-print oversized shirt and pants, matching bucket hat, sneakers, Gucci jewels and the hottest accessory of 2020: a face mask.

Post Malone

Image zoom Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

The rapper kept things coordinated in an all-black look, wearing a black turtleneck and leather jacket up top, with a black knee-length skirt, high socks and high-shine shoes on the bottom.

Lil Nas X

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty