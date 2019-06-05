12 Incredibly Stylish Denim Skirts to Shop This Summer — Inspired by Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, and More Celebs

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images; Splash News Online; SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Fashion trends are ever-changing, but as soon as the weather starts to get warmer, we can all but guarantee a crop of stylish celebs will start breaking out their favorite denim skirts. It makes sense that jean skirts are a perennial favorite — not only are they super versatile and easy to match with anything, but they’ll also keep you looking and feeling cool (even on the hottest days of summer).

Whether you prefer sexy mini skirts or pretty pastel options, there’s a denim skirt out there for everyone! Just look to fashion-forward stars like Kylie Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes, who are all fans of these super cute bottoms. Keep reading to see how these four trendsetting stars styled the summer’s must-have jean skirts — then snag one for yourself.

Cute Mini Skirts

Bella Hadid proves denim doesn’t have to be casual by dressing up her sexy denim mini skirt with bold, gold jewelry and lace-up satin heels. But the cute bottoms will look just as good when paired with a laid-back t-shirt and sneakers, too.

Buy It! Left: Lee Vintage Modern Skirt, $68; shopbop.com. Center: Topshop High Waist Denim Skirt, $39 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com. Right: Rag & Bone Anna Skirt, $175; amazon.com.

Pretty Pastels

How cute is Kylie Jenner’s pastel yellow denim skirt? For a streamlined look, take her cue and wear it with a matching jacket in the same light shade, or wear it with a dark top to make the pale color really pop.

Buy It! Left: One Teaspoon 2020 High Waist Denim Skirt, $108; revolve.com. Center: Madewell Garment Dyed Denim A-Line Skirt, $75; nordstrom.com. Right: ASOS Weekday Mini Denim Skirt, $56; asos.com.

Below The Knee

For an office-appropriate look, take Katie Holmes’ lead and reach for a denim skirt that hits below the knee. The actress kept things casual by wearing it with a black tee and flip flops, but you can easily dress up the skirt for work by pairing it with a tailored blazer and power pumps.

Buy It! Left: 7 For All Mankind Spliced Denim Pencil Skirt, $229; neimanmarcus.com. Center: Find. Women’s Denim Midi Skirt, $40; amazon.com. Right: Topshop Split Denim Midi Skirt, $68; nordstrom.com.

White Hot

Instead of wearing white jeans this summer, opt for a cute white denim skirt like Reese Witherspoon. We love how the Big Little Lies star styled the sleek skirt with a chambray button-up top and cute sandals.

Buy It! Left: Madewell Denim Mini Skirt, $95; net-a-porter.com. Center: Everlane The Denim Skirt, $58; everlane.com. Right: Joe’s Jeans The HR Pencil Skirt, $138; shopbop.com