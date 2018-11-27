The Most Insane Designer Handbag Deals You Can Score on Cyber Monday

Our favorite shopping day of the year is here, Cyber Monday, and it’s not too late to take advantage of these incredible deals! It’s one of our only chances to snag some of the designer arm candy we’ve been lusting on a major discount. And we have retailers and brands like Coach, Macy’s, Kate Spade, and Nordstrom to thank for those insanely good deals. This year, we have our eyes on a gorgeous rivet embellished suede satchel from Coach that’s now half off (yes, half off!) and a chic boxy black nylon Kate Spade bag that’s under $130. Keep scrolling to shop the best designer handbags deals you can score on Cyber Monday.

During its Cyber Sale, save up to 50 percent off a huge selection of styles, plus, 50 percent off 200 just-added online exclusives — including tons of handbags. Discounted prices are already marked on each item.

Rogue 25 with Western Rivets, $397.50 (orig. $795); coach.com

Edie Shoulder Bag 42 with Embellished Leopard Print, $527 (orig. $895); coach.com

Laurel Frame Bag, $417 (orig. $695); coach.com

The beloved brand is offering 30 percent off of full priced items and 40 percent off already marked-down wares with the promo code MORECHEER — which means you can score tons of Kate Spade’s most coveted handbag styles on a major discount now through 11/27.

Cameron Street Hazel Crossbody, $138.60 (orig. $198); katespade.com

Holiday Lane Page, $129 (orig. $198); katespade.com

Thompson Street Sam Tote, $125.40 (orig. $298); katespade.com

During Macy’s Cyber Week Specials sale, you can score hundreds of insane markdowns on everything from shoes, to shirts, to handbags. Bonus: You can save an extra 20 percent or 10 percent on select departments when you use the code CYBER.

Nine West Levona Crossbody $28.32 (orig. $59); macys.com

Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leather Zip Satchel, $159.60 (orig. $228); macys.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Merrimack Reversible Leather Tote, $99 (orig. $178); macys.com

Enjoy up to 60 percent of thousands of sale styles, including shirts, shoes, handbags, accessories and more from your fave retailer now through midnight. Plus, when you spend $250, you’ll get $50 to spend now through February 2. See more of of our fave picks from Nordstrom’s sale here.

Kate Spade New York Jackson Street – Gabriel Leather Crossbody Bag, $124.60 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff ‘Regan’ Satchel, $194.98 ($325); nordstrom.com

Tory Burch McGraw Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag, $286.73 (orig. $428); nordstrom.com

Score your favorite brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more at amazing sale prices — for up to 60 percent off!