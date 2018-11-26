Every Fashion Deal You Need to Know About on Cyber Monday

For once, we’re celebrating the fact that it’s Monday because it’s one of our fave Mondays of the entire year: Cyber Monday! Basically it’s our excuse to buy those suede designer boots and that insanely plush cashmere sweater we’ve been eyeing that are finally marked down! There’s so many sales happening from our favorite retailers and brands including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Kate Spade, Zappos, and more! So to save you some time, we rounded up the Cyber Monday fashion deals that are actually worth shopping today.

You can score everything from Kylie Jenner’s fave Adidas Falcons for $36 off to the perfect Velvet Ruffle Sleeve top for 25 percent off to wear to all your holiday soirees. Read on to shop PEOPLE’s encyclopedia of the the best fashion deals happening on Cyber Monday, and happy shopping!

Right now through 11/27, get 30 percent off sitewide with the code CYBER2018.

Adidas Falcon Shoes, $84 (orig. $120); adidas.com

Adidas Don’t Rest Alphaskin Sports Bra, $17.50 (orig. $25); adidas.com

Adidas Designed to Move Track Jacket, $16.10 (orig. $45); adidas.com

Get 30 percent off select fashion items including, shirts, handbags, and more, up to 40 percent off select jewelry, and up to 50 percent off select sneakers and activewear all week long from Amazon’s Cyber Week deals. These deals end on December 1.

Ella Moon Women’s Ariella Cold Shoulder Blouson Sleeve Top, $27.25 (orig. $54.50); amazon.com

Haven Outerwear Women’s Double Breasted Wool Peacoat, $38 (orig. $95); amazon.com

Starter Women’s Insulated Bomber Jacket, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Today only (11/26), take 30 percent off everything at Anthropologie. Plus, score free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Luella Leopard Cardigan, $98 (orig. $140); anthropologie.com

Windermere Boucle Coat, $138.60 (orig. $198); anthropologie.com

Satin Wrap Blouse, $68.60 (orig. $98); anthropologie.com

Now through 11/27, take 25 percent off a selection of items labeled TAKE 25% OFF at Bloomingdale’s. There’s no promo code required to get the hundreds of adorable clothing styles, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and more available for this awesome discount.

AQUA Double Stone Drop Earrings, $12.60 (orig. $28); bloomingdales.com

John and Jenn Brody Crisscross Cable-Knit Sweater, $57.60 (orig. $128); bloomingdales.com

Marc Fisher LTD. Women’s Yale Chelsea Booties, $134.25 (orig. $179); bloomingdales.com

Enjoy up to 50 percent off a huge selection of styles, plus 50 percent off 200 just-added online exclusives. Discounted prices are already marked on each item.

Charlie Carryall, $175 (orig. $250); coach.com

Bowery Chelsea Boot, $ 187.50 (orig. $375); coach.com

Wool Trench Coat, $497.50 (orig. $995); coach.com

Take 25 percent off sitewide from the celeb-loved denim store with the code CYBER25 at checkout.

Ruffle Velvet Long Sleeve, $243.75 (orig. $325); frame.com

Le High Straight Release Hem, $172.50 (orig. $230); frame.com

Swingy Rib Turtleneck, $281.25 (orig. $375); frame.com

During Cyber Monday, get 50 percent off everything when you use the code CYBER at checkout, including hundreds of never-before-seen styles. Even better? When you shop online, you can get an extra 10 percent off with the code YOURS, plus free shipping.

Sleeveless Mix-Fabric Midi Dress, $35.97 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

ColdControl Puffer Bomber Jacket, $49.49 (orig. $128); gap.com

Denim Puff-Sleeve Top, $26.97 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

The beloved brand is offering 30 percent off of full priced items and 40 percent off already marked-down wares with the code MORECHEER — which means you can score tons of its fun, preppy clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories at a major discount.

Metallic Texture Sweater, $187.60 (orig. $268); katespade.com

Teddy Coat, $348.60 (orig. $498); katespade.com

Razzle Dazzle Linear Earrings, $47.60 (orig. $68); katespade.com

Get over 500 new markdowns for up to 60 percent off — but hurry, the deals end tonight! Plus, there’s an amazing buy-more, save-more sale happening that launched with its Black Friday sale. The savings start at 20 percent off all purchases sitewide, then ratchet up to 25 percent off orders of $100 and up, and 30 percent off orders of $200-plus.

Sutton Ear Climbers, $64 (orig. $80); kendrascott.com

Marisa Pendant Necklace, $280 (orig. $400); kendrascott.com

Chastain Ring in Rainbow Moonstone and Rose Gold, $276.50 (orig. $395); kendrascott.com

During Macy’s Cyber Week Specials sale, you can score hundreds of insane markdowns on everything from fashion to beauty to kitchen appliances. Bonus: You can save an extra 20 percent or 10 percent on select departments when you use the code CYBER.

Charter Club Pure Cashmere Grid Completer Sweater, $99.50 (orig. $199); macys.com

Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Coat, $158.99 (orig. $400); macys.com

STEVEN by Steve Madden Leila Booties, $99.99 (orig. $139); macys.com

Take 25 percent off everything, plus score free shipping at New Balance. This awesome discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Fresh Foam Cruz Decon, $63.74 (orig. $84.99); newbalance.com

NB Heat Loft Intensity Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); newbalance.com

Boucle Cozy Crop, $108.74 (orig. $144.99); newbalance.com

Enjoy up to 60 percent of thousands of sale styles, including shirts, shoes, handbags, accessories and more from your fave retailer. Plus, when you spend $250, you’ll get $50 now through 11/26 at midnight. See more of of our fave picks from Nordstrom’s sale here.

BP. Cozy V-Neck Sweater, $15.60 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot, $89.90 (orig $140); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel, $208.60 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com

Get 50 percent off everything during Old Navy’s Cyber Monday deal that runs now through 11/27 (and there’s no exclusions!). This insane discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Plus, today only, get new jeans for the entire fam with $10 denim for adults and $8 denim for kids and toddlers. Best of all? You’ll get a free pair of cozy socks with any order when you use the code COZY at checkout.

Super Skinny Pull-On Jeggings for Women, $10 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Layered Velvet Cami for Women, $12.49 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Faux Suede Slim-Calf Block-Heel Boots, $22.49 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Get 30 percent off a pair of sunnies from the Kylie Jenner-loved brand when your use the code BRIGHT30 at checkout now through 11/27. Plus, get up to 60 percent off all sale styles from

Penny Royal Sunglasses, $39 (orig. $65); quayaustralia.com

Elle Sunglasses, $45.50 (orig. $65); quayaustralia.com

Vivienne Oversized Aviators, $42 ( orig. $60); quayaustralia.com

Right now, buy a $150 gift card, get $25 Trunk Club credit, buy a $250 gift card, get $40 Trunk Club credit, buy a $500 gift card, get $90 Trunk Club credit, or buy a $1,000 gift card, get $200 Trunk Club credit.

Score your favorite brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more at amazing sale prices — for up to 60 percent off!

Sam Edelman “Hai” Boots, $180 (orig. $200); zappos.com

Tory Burch “Ella” Color Block Mini Tote, $142.99 (orig. $178); zappos.com

MICHAEL Michael Kors “Ciara” Medium Messenger Bag, $114 (orig. $228); zappos.com