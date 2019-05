Summer is just around the corner, so you should expect temperatures — and hemlines — to start to rise. Some of our favorite fashion-forward celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowsi, and Jennifer Lopez have already started to show more skin in a variety of cute and slutry crop tops.

Whether you want to show off your abs in a fun feathery crop top similar to Kourtney Kardashian’s or flash just a hint of skin with a cropped tee like Hailey Bieber, there’s a crop top out there for you. Scroll through to see how seven celebs styled the sleek skin-baring tops, then snag one (or two) for yourself!