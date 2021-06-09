The Best (and Most Surprising) Crocs Collaborations of All Time, from Diplo to Hidden Valley Ranch

Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs are so back (sorry, Victoria Beckham), thanks to a string of collaborations with celebrity trend-setters and designer labels. Below, we've rounded up the Crocs launches that managed to make foam plastic shoes seem cool and - in most cases - sold out in minutes.

Diplo

The chart-topping DJ is the latest celeb to bring his unique aesthetic to Crocs, collaborating with the brand on a two-style release of the classic clog and the two-strap classic Crocs sandal (both complete with custom Jibbitz charms). The first features a swirled pink, blue and yellow design, while the latter touts a similar graphic-inspired look in a yellow, orange and blue colorway.

Diplo for Crocs; Crocs/Instagram Credit: Crocs/Instagram

"I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I'm stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too," Diplo said in a statement. "Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could've imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal."

Balenciaga

After collaborating with the shoe brand on chunky bright pink 4-inch platform Crocs that retailed for $850 and (understandably) went viral in 2017, the luxury fashion house has teamed up with Crocs again on another controversial design: stiletto foam shoes. No word yet on the walkability of the shoes, which debuted with Balenciaga's spring/summer 2021 collection last week.

balenciaga crocs Credit: Courtesy Yoox

The multi-platinum recording artist teamed up with the gardening shoe-turned-hypebeast footwear brand not once but twice! His first collab featured clogs covered in Malone's baby devil face motif. It also came with six custom-designed Jibbitz charms that include Malone's "Stay Away" tattoo, an eyeball and his Posty Co. logo.

post-malone-1 Credit: Adam Degross

The star's second pair of Crocs were yellow with a barbed wire design wrapped around the top and (of course) had his Posty Co logo stamped on the sides.

crocs-c Credit: Crocs

Much like his pal Malone, the "Peaches" singer is a longtime fan of Crocs and often incorporates them into his buzzed-about street style looks. Bieber took his love for the foam plastic shoe to the next level by collaborating with the brand on a limited-edition yellow clog inspired by his clothing line Drew House. The design touted Drew House's signature branding (including its popular smiley face design) and featured eight custom Jibbitz charms that embody Bieber's "good vibes and laid-back style," a press release said.

Justin Bieber crocs Credit: Crocs

"As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," the "Yummy" singer said ahead of the 2020 launch. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

Bad Bunny

Last year, the Puerto Rican rapper and certified fashion risk-taker dropped a limited-edition pair of white glow-in-the-dark Crocs that sold out in just 16 minutes. The limited-edition design paid homage to Bad Bunny's album YHLQMDLG and came with Jibbitz inspired by the star's music and signature aesthetic.

Bad Bunny Crocs Credit: Bad Bunny/Instagram

Hidden Valley Ranch

Yes, you read that right - the company behind your favorite dipping sauce teamed up with Crocs and community-based streetwear brand, The Hundreds, to collaborate on a collection of ranch shoes.

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs Are Coming This Year — See a Sneak Peek at the Shoes Credit: Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

The off-white colored Crocs feature green speckles, meant to mimic a side of the iconic dipping sauce. The Classic Clogs also come with Jibbitz charms in the shape of classic menu items that ranch complements, such as French fries, chicken nuggets, vegetables, and pizza.

Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs Are Coming This Year — See a Sneak Peek at the Shoes Credit: Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

As part of an initiative to help restaurants and food service workers affected by COVID-19, Crocs donated 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes to industry employees. The footwear brand, The Hundreds and Family Style Food Fest also provided a monetary donation to the Independent Hospitality Coalition.

KFC

But Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs were not the first foodie collaboration for the shoe brand. In 2020, Crocs teamed up with KFC to create a mouth-watering take on the classic clog. The design featured a red and white bucket pattern peppered with pieces of fried chicken and topped with actual drumstick-scented Jibbitz.

Kim Kardashian KFC platform crocs Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Vera Bradley

The brand known for its feminine quilted bags partnered with Crocs to launch a line of summer must-haves back in 2019. The debut collaborative collection features three colorful paisley-and-floral prints (Mint Flowers, Firework Paisley and Starry Gardens), which were incorporated into three Croc shoe styles (the clog, the ballet flat and the slide). They were absolutely made for an extremely comfy garden party.

Beams

Crocs brought new meaning to practical footwear by collaborating with Japanese apparel brand Beams on purple and turquoise foam shoes that featured tiny fanny packs attached to the heels, thus merging two of the most hotly-debated fashion trends that have ever existed.

crocs1 Credit: Courtesy Beams

Christopher Kane

The British designer renowned for his innovative use of textures and patterns debuted a limited-edition runway collaboration of rhinestone-embellished Crocs Swiftwater Sandals at London Fashion Week in 2017.

Christopher Kane/crocx Credit: Courtesy