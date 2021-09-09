Shoppers Plan on 'Living in' These Cozy Target Tops — and They're All Under $35
The best way to usher in this season marked by pumpkin spice lattes and adorable Halloween decor? With a redo of your closet, of course. Crisp autumn days are best enjoyed in a warm sweater, a cup of pumpkin-flavored beverage in hand, and this year, Target has plenty of options. When it comes to fall fashion, the celebrity-approved retailer has got you covered, with tops and cozy sweaters in all styles, sizes, and levels of warmth.
Traditional sweaters will always hold a stylish place in fall closets everywhere, especially when they come in soft fabric choices and trendy colors. Itchy sweaters are a thing of the past, thanks to the many tops you'll find at Target, like this lightweight pullover and a slouchy mock turtleneck covered in thin stripes.
Buy It! A New Day Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $17 (orig. $20); target.com
Buy It! A New Day Crewneck Textured Pullover Sweater, $28; target.com
Colors of the slouchy long sleeve sweater are already selling out, and based on the review of one shopper, it's easy to see why. "This sweater is so soft and comfy, perfect for cooler weather! Will be great with leggings," they wrote.
Another planned to wear the top as a work-from-home option, writing, "I've been on the hunt for sweaters that were nice enough to dress up for video calls, but long and roomy enough to be well-proportioned for leggings. Finally, I found one — this sweater."
As you already know, fall weather can be unpredictable, and for those that prefer a fall outfit they can easily adjust on warmer days, there are countless cardigans to choose from. This chunky knit cardigan comes without buttons, but its neutral coloring makes for a perfect accent piece. "Cute and cozy," wrote one reviewer.
Alternative cardigans include an open-front option that's become a favorite of shoppers. "Love it. It's perfect and so soft I will be living in this cardigan for life," one wrote.
The styling, which is intended to fit longer and hit below your waist, was a hit with another shopper, who wrote, "I cannot say how much I love this sweater. The color is very different and perfect for fall. Sleeves are perfect length. And the length of it overall is perfect. I highly recommend."
Buy It! Universal Thread Cardigan, $29.99; target.com
Buy It! Universal Thread Open-front Cardigan, $25; target.com
Your fall weather wardrobe isn't complete without a go-to sweatshirt. Hoodies and pullovers will always have their place, especially when customers deem them to be super comfortable. This year, Target has buttery knits, including a top made with Target's "beautifully soft fleece" and a French terry sweatshirt.
Called "soft and cute" by one reviewer, the plush, cropped terry sweatshirt is available in fun colorings, including a bright green and a purple tie-dye. "Silky soft. Beautiful color and so comfy. This is a live-in," a reviewer wrote.
With some styles already selling out, you don't want to wait until all the leaves have fallen to snag these fall finds. Head to Target.com right now and start stocking up on what are bound to be your new favorite cozy sweaters.
Buy It! Universal Thread French Terry Sweatshirt, $25; target.com
Buy It! A New Day Hooded Sweatshirt, $20; target.com
Buy It! Ava & Viv White Sweatshirt, $18; target.com
Buy It! Knox Rose Striped Pullover, $29.99; target.com
- Shoppers Plan on 'Living in' These Cozy Target Tops — and They're All Under $35
- Birkenstocks Are Discounted at This Super Secret Sale for the Next 72 Hours
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Dyson — but It's a Quarter of the Price
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Didn't Think Their Floors Were Dirty Until They Used This Steamer Mop — and It's on Sale