The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2017

Keyshia knew the only logical thing to wear to her $1.7 million wedding to rapper Gucci Mane would be something that fit the theme “diamonds and crystals.” So she walked down the aisle in a beaded, long-sleeve gown with leaf-like embroidery that gathered into a feathery skirt and train. And she accessorized with a crystal headpiece and a bouquet made of what appears to be (and what we hope is) real diamonds.