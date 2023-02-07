Love Her Outfit: Celebrity-Approved Suits

Shop suits inspired by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Angela Bassett and more

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 7, 2023 03:25 PM

sarah-michelle-gellar-suit love her outfit TOUT

There's something so fulfilling about putting on a powerful suit and walking into a meeting, an event or dinner out with friends. Suits don't have to be boring and stuffy — modern suits are both tailored and slouchy, both sleek and daring. Some of our favorite celebrities have their suit game down to a science — case in point: Angela Bassett's monochromatic pink look, Kate Middleton's head-to-toe red set, Sarah Michelle Gellar's modern white two-piece and Oprah's daring sequin number.

But while the celebs splashed out for their suits, we found a way for you to mimic their looks for a fraction of the price. Get inspired for your next suited-and-booted outing with budget-friendly picks ahead.

Inspired by Angela Bassett: Pretty in Pink

angela bassett suit love her outfit
INstagram

Angela Bassett jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January. The Wakanda Forever star wore an all-pink Dolce & Gabbana suit — the blazer clocks in at $3,495 while the pants run $1,075. Though the suit is expensive, it absolutely makes a statement with its bright pink shade — and you can do the same for less. You'll turn every head at your next work meeting when you strut in wearing your own pink power suit.

angela bassett love her outfit
Buy it! $64.99; oldnavy.com
angela bassett love her outfit
Buy it! $54.99; oldnavy.com
steve madden heels
Buy it! $109.99; stevemadden.com

Inspired by Oprah: Sparkle and Shine

oprah winfrey suit love her outfit
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Oprah brought the glamour to the Los Angeles premiere for The 1619 Project in January, wearing an all-over sequin suit by Brunello Cucinelli. Her brown sequin jacket alone is $9,995! A sequined look is perfect for a night out, and you can be assured you'll be comfy wearing a jacket and pants. Sequin pieces don't come cheap — but you can definitely find something for less than what Oprah spent! This black sequin jacket and pants can be worn together or separate, which means you can create multiple outfits by adding just two new pieces to your closet.

oprah love her outfit; wolf and badger
Buy it! $196; wolfandbadger.com
oprah love her outfit; open edit pants
Buy it! $55.20; nordstrom.com
oprah love her outfit; boots
Buy it! $68.99; dsw.com

Inspired by Kate Middleton: Powerful in Red

kate middleton suit love her outfit
Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Nothing says power quite like the color red. Kate Middleton's red Alexander McQueen power suit from a January event also comes with a powerful price tag, though: $2,290 for the jacket and $890 for the pants. You don't have to shell out that much to stand out like the Princess of Wales, though. Red suits come in a variety of different hues and cuts to be flattering on everyone, but we especially love the rich shade of this Steve Madden one. Plus, you can get the whole look for under $200, and it's a look that won't go out of style any time soon!

kate middleton love her outfit; steve madden
Buy it! $69.99; stevemadden.com
kate middleton love her outfit; steve madden
Buy it! $54.99; stevemadden.com
kate middleton love her outfit sam edelman pumps
Buy it! $98.95; samedelman.com

Inspired by Sarah Michelle Gellar: Modern in White

sarah-michelle-gellar-suit love her outfit
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out on the streets of Milan last month in a soft white Brunello Cucinelli suit. The oversize blazer and slouchy trousers feel just understated enough but are given a glamorous pop from her sparkly shoes. But while her blazer cost $5,995 and her pants cost $1,895, you can get a similarly stylish look from Steve Madden for much less. This relaxed suit silhouette is the perfect pick for just about any occasion where you need to be professional but still want to be comfy.

sarah michelle gellar love her outfit
Buy it! $99; stevemadden.com
sarah michelle gellar love her outfit
Buy it! $89; stevemadden.com
sarah-michelle-gellar- shoes love her outfit
Buy it! $59.99; stevemadden.com

