Love Her Outfit: Celebrity-Approved Suits

There's something so fulfilling about putting on a powerful suit and walking into a meeting, an event or dinner out with friends. Suits don't have to be boring and stuffy — modern suits are both tailored and slouchy, both sleek and daring. Some of our favorite celebrities have their suit game down to a science — case in point: Angela Bassett's monochromatic pink look, Kate Middleton's head-to-toe red set, Sarah Michelle Gellar's modern white two-piece and Oprah's daring sequin number.

But while the celebs splashed out for their suits, we found a way for you to mimic their looks for a fraction of the price. Get inspired for your next suited-and-booted outing with budget-friendly picks ahead.

Inspired by Angela Bassett: Pretty in Pink

INstagram

Angela Bassett jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January. The Wakanda Forever star wore an all-pink Dolce & Gabbana suit — the blazer clocks in at $3,495 while the pants run $1,075. Though the suit is expensive, it absolutely makes a statement with its bright pink shade — and you can do the same for less. You'll turn every head at your next work meeting when you strut in wearing your own pink power suit.