Even royalty needs to bundle up! On her tour with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle borrowed her hubby’s Norrøna Olso black puffer coat (which he wore a few days earlier) while walking through the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua. The Duchess’ oversized men’s down jacket reminds us that puffer coats — no matter who they’re made for — can be versatile. We’re already thinking a new coat, like this North Face puffer, will make the perfect gift for him (and us, too!).

