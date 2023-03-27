Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 05:10 PM
Michelle Yeoh
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty
01 of 08

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh kept things chic to celebrate her Oscars win with friends at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star sported a tan midi dress layered underneath an intricately embroidered jacket and paired with black heels, a chunky watch and simple jewelry.

02 of 08

Heidi Klum

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Heidi Klum is seen on March 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Heidi Klum brought a whole new meaning to business casual in Pasadena, California. The supermodel and TV personality wore an asymmetrical black two-piece set layered under a matching blazer and paired with thigh-high boots and a black and beige Hermès bag.

03 of 08

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michelle Rodriguez shimmered in a black sequin gown with a daring, thigh-high slit at the L.A. premiere of her new movie Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

04 of 08

Beverly Johnson

Beverly Johnson
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Model industry trailblazer Beverly Johnson brought timeless glamor to the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles supporting LGBTQ+ rights on Saturday. The icon wore a black ruffled midi dress with small side cutouts and chic black pumps.

05 of 08

Cynthia Erivo

cynthia erivo
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo brought eclectic glamor to Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebration event in London. The star of the future Wicked movie wore a green-and-white striped button-down underneath a textured dress and accessorized with a thick Louis Vuitton belt, brown boots and her wide-frame circular glasses.

06 of 08

Ava Max

ava max
Monica Schipper/WireImage

Pop Star Ava Max dared to bare in an ultra-plunging black gown styled with platform heels at the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles.

07 of 08

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez shimmered on the blue carpet at the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles. The singer and actress donned a gem-encrusted white floor-length gown and accessorized with a simple silver necklace.

08 of 08

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Skai Jackson brought girl boss fashion to the Woman's History Black Excellence Brunch with Athletic Greens in Hollywood. The actress wore a white blazer dress with pointy-toe white heels and accessorized with a silver purse for the event.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio takes her daughter Anja Louise to a Gucci party in Sao Paulo
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
jennifer aniston
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Chris Pine
Chris Pine Celebrates 'Dungeons And Dragons' Premiere, Plus Florence Pugh, Diplo & Idris Elba and More
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress In Funny TikTok: ‘Selective Outrage’
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress in Funny TikTok: 'Selective Outrage'
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Brings Androgyny to 2023 Oscars Afterparty in Bold Corset Look
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson Dazzles in Silver Mermaid Dress on the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2023
Versace FW23 Show
See All the Celebs at Versace's Star-Studded Fashion Show — from the Runway to the Front Row!