Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 08 Michelle Yeoh Dave Benett/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh kept things chic to celebrate her Oscars win with friends at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star sported a tan midi dress layered underneath an intricately embroidered jacket and paired with black heels, a chunky watch and simple jewelry.

02 of 08 Heidi Klum thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Heidi Klum brought a whole new meaning to business casual in Pasadena, California. The supermodel and TV personality wore an asymmetrical black two-piece set layered under a matching blazer and paired with thigh-high boots and a black and beige Hermès bag.

03 of 08 Michelle Rodriguez Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Michelle Rodriguez shimmered in a black sequin gown with a daring, thigh-high slit at the L.A. premiere of her new movie Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

04 of 08 Beverly Johnson Monica Schipper/WireImage Model industry trailblazer Beverly Johnson brought timeless glamor to the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles supporting LGBTQ+ rights on Saturday. The icon wore a black ruffled midi dress with small side cutouts and chic black pumps.

05 of 08 Cynthia Erivo Dave Benett/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo brought eclectic glamor to Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebration event in London. The star of the future Wicked movie wore a green-and-white striped button-down underneath a textured dress and accessorized with a thick Louis Vuitton belt, brown boots and her wide-frame circular glasses.

06 of 08 Ava Max Monica Schipper/WireImage Pop Star Ava Max dared to bare in an ultra-plunging black gown styled with platform heels at the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles.

07 of 08 Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Frazer Harrison/Getty Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez shimmered on the blue carpet at the Human Rights Campaign 2023 dinner in Los Angeles. The singer and actress donned a gem-encrusted white floor-length gown and accessorized with a simple silver necklace.