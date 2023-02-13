Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

02 of 16 Lizzo JMEnternational/Getty Lizzo ruffled our fashion feathers in this Robert Wun look. The star shimmered in a form-fitting gold gown with extravagant ruffles framing her body and continuing around her head at the BRIT Awards in London, where she was nominated for Best International Artist.

03 of 16 Harry Styles JMEnternational/Getty Switching from his usual colorful style, Harry Styles went for goth glamor on the BRIT Awards red carpet. The "As It Was" singer wore a custom black Nina Ricci suit with a large floral choker, flared pants and gold jewelry for the event where he won the most awards of the night.

04 of 16 Penélope Cruz Carlos Alvarez/Getty Penélope Cruz attended the 2023 Goya Awards in Seville, Spain, in a strapless black Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with a full skirt, teamed with a romantic half-up hairstyle.

05 of 16 Shania Twain Karwai Tang/WireImage Shania Twain was the highlight of the BRIT Awards Red Carpet in this electric yellow Saint Laurent dress teamed with Messika jewelry to the UK's biggest night in music.

06 of 16 Sam Smith Sam Smith. Jo Hale/Redferns Sam Smith wore their heart on their legs with this all-black, latex Harri ensemble. The star, who was nominated for Song of the Year, completed their look with platform heels and dangle pearl earrings.

07 of 16 Salma Hayek Samir Hussein/WireImage Salma Hayek put a glamorous take on a biker classic at this year's BRIT AWards. The actress wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a deconstructed skirt resembling a motorcycle jacket, YSL shoes and Boucheron jewelry.

08 of 16 Angela Bassett Monica Schipper/Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett showed up to the 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills in style. The actress teamed her black laser cut top with ruffle sleeves with classic trousers and strappy heels.

09 of 16 Cate Blanchett Amanda Edwards/Getty Cate Blanchett brought understated elegance to the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch in Santa Monica. The actress wore an effortlessly chic oversized blazer with khaki pants and white button-down, plus pointy black heels.

10 of 16 Ellie Goulding Mike Marsland/WireImage Ellie Goulding served femme fatale on the BRIT Awards red carpet. The superstar singer wore an all-black look consisting of a Cameron Hancock breastplate, plus black dress pants and simple jewelry to the event.

11 of 16 Jessie J Dave Benett/Getty Marking her first BRIT Awards red carpet appearance in 10 years, Jessie J definitely had a style comeback. The pop star wore a skin-tight red lace catsuit with a cutout on her stomach to reveal her baby bump. She completed her look with an extravagant red, ruffled coat and matching heels.

12 of 16 Michelle Yeoh River Callaway/WWD via Getty Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh looked glamorous attending the Intimate Dinner for Michelle Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud in Beverly Hills. The star wore a black leather top with lace detailing with a matching lace skirt and a large gold belt to the private event.

13 of 16 Charli XCX Karwai Tang/WireImage Best Pop/R&B Nominee Charli XCX turned heads on the BRIT Awards red carpet in her sheer-all-over Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown. The Swarovski crystal-encrusted look left little to the imagination.

14 of 16 Charli XCX Dave Benett/Getty Despite not winning at the award show, Charli XCX declared that she's still a "real winner" with this satirical slogan baby tee she donned at the Warner Music and Ciroc BRIT Awards afterparty. The popstar styled the crop top with a leather skirt and matching heels.

15 of 16 Kim Petras Karwai Tang/WireImage Song of the Year Nominee Kim Petras went for a retro vibe — and avant-garde eye makeup — on the BRIT Awards red carpet. The German singer wore style her fit-and-flare LBD with fingerless gloves, tights, sky-high platforms and a head scarf. She topped the monochromatic moment with spiral eye makeup.