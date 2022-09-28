The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

01 of 50 Heidi Klum's Jessica Rabbit Costume Andrew Toth/WireImage Heidi Klum is known for her extravagant Halloween costumes, but her Jessica Rabbit costume was one of her most memorable; the prosthetics, wig and commitment to staying in (cartoon) character were truly above and beyond.

03 of 50 The Weeknd and Bella Hadid's Beetlejuice Costumes Bella Hadid Instagram Then-couple the Weeknd and Bella Hadid looked spooktastic as they dressed up as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder's characters from the Halloween classic, Beetlejuice, in 2018.

04 of 50 Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and JAY-Z's Barbie Costumes Beyonce/Instagram Life in plastic, it's fantastic! Beyoncé, JAY-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy went full Barbie in 2016 and we're still not over it.

05 of 50 Halsey's Corpse Bride Costume Halsey/Instagram Halsey paid tribute to Tim Burton's Corpse Bride as she dressed up as the titular character from the 2005 film, and the makeup was absolutely to die for.

06 of 50 Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa's I Dream of Jeannie Costumes David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa looked like they stepped right out of a '60s sitcom as they dressed up as Tony Nelson and Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie during their show in 2018.

07 of 50 Demi Lovato's Zombie Costume Christopher Polk/Getty When Demi Lovato hosted her own Halloween party in 2013, she made sure to bring the scares with this terrifying zombie costume.

08 of 50 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Addams Family Costumes Sophie Turner/Instagram Many couples have dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams, but few have come close to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's incredible costume from 2018. They even went all-out with props, including a bouquet of red roses and a Thing on Jonas' shoulder.

09 of 50 Kendall Jenner's Fembot Costume Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Groovy, baby! Kendall Jenner channeled a Fembot from Austin Powers as she attended a star-studded party in 2018.

10 of 50 Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes's Powerpuff Girls Costumes Lili Reinhart/Instagram After years of being memed as the Powerpuff Girls, Riverdale actresses Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes finally dressed up as the cartoon superheroes for Halloween in 2020. "You asked... we delivered," Reinhart captioned the post.

11 of 50 Kat Graham's The Mask Costume Taylor Hill/FilmMagic The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham looked sssssmokin' in costume as Jim Carrey's iconic character from The Mask for a Halloween party in 2018.

12 of 50 Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Twins Costumes Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson took dynamic duo to a whole new level as they dressed up as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's characters from the 1988 buddy comedy Twins.

13 of 50 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Alice in Wonderland Costumes Courtesy Neil Patrick Harris Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka always put together the most creative family costumes, but their Alice in Wonderland costumes from 2013 were especially sweet. While Harris and Burtka channeled Tweedledee and Tweedledum, their daughter Harper dressed as Alice and their son Gideon dressed as the White Rabbit.

14 of 50 Lupita Nyong'o's Clueless Costume Taylor Hill/FilmMagic As if we couldn't mention Lupita Nyong'o's amazing Clueless costume from 2018! The actress went full Dionne with a striking ensemble and a bedazzled phone to match.

15 of 50 Rita Ora's Post Malone Costume Jo Hale/Redferns She likes him! In 2018, the singer covered herself in fake tattoos for a spot-on tribute to rapper Post Malone.

16 of 50 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Costumes John Legend/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked like royalty as they dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for Halloween in 2018.

17 of 50 LeBron James' Pennywise Costume Lebron James/Instagram LeBron James gave us nightmares with this over-the-top Pennywise costume from It. He even brought along a few red balloons to pull the whole look together.

18 of 50 Fergie's Toddlers and Tiaras Costume D Dipasupil/FilmMagic In 2011, Fergie went full Toddlers and Tiaras for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, complete with a sparky tiara and trophy.

19 of 50 Jamie Lee Curtis' Psycho Costume Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her mother Janet Leigh's character from Psycho by dressing up as the character at the premiere of Halloween Kills, where guests were encouraged to arrive in costume.

20 of 50 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's The Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens doesn't mess around when it comes to Halloween! The actress and her then-boyfriend Austin Butler perfectly channeled Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

21 of 50 Zac Posen's Willy Wonka Costume TheStewartofNY/WireImage Zac Posen looked like he stepped (or somersaulted) right out of Wonka's chocolate factory as he dressed up as Gene Wilder's famous character in 2018.

22 of 50 Haim's Hanson Costumes The sisters paid tribute to another iconic trio of sibling singers as they dressed up as Hanson.

23 of 50 Miley Cyrus' Lil Kim Costume Courtesy Miley Cyrus While many celebrities have dressed up as Miley Cyrus over the years, the singer opted to dress up as Lil Kim from the 1999 VMAs in 2013.

24 of 50 Olivia Munn's Crazy Rich Asians Costume Michael Kovac/Getty Images Olivia Munn dressed up as Awkwafina's hilarious Crazy Rich Asians character in 2018, complete with a blonde wig.

25 of 50 Lauren Conrad's The Birds Costume Lauren Conrad/Instagram Lauren Conrad really nailed her The Birds costume in 2018 — though her baby blackbird was anything but scary.

26 of 50 Winnie Harlow's RuPaul Costume Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Winnie Harlow paid tribute to the one and only RuPaul with her striking costume at Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party.

28 of 50 Paris Hilton's Miley Cyrus Costume Courtesy Paris Hilton Paris Hilton donned a onesie and foam finger as she dressed up as Miley Cyrus from her infamous VMAs performance in 2013.

29 of 50 Jessica Biel's Justin Timberlake Costume Michael Kovac/Getty Images Jessica Biel hilariously spoofed her husband Justin Timberlake as she dressed up as the singer from his NSYNC days with a group of friends who dressed up as the rest of the boy band. Timberlake was in on the joke, too — he came dressed at the microphone.

30 of 50 Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Taco Bell Costumes Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams cleverly dressed up as Taco Bell, with the Modern Family actress donning a taco costume and her now-husband dressing up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

31 of 50 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's The Flintstones Costumes Kim Kardashian West/Instagram. Meet the Flintstones! Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West put together a cute family costume with their kids as they dressed up as characters from the hit cartoon series. Most committed to the moment: Kanye in that Dino costume, which terrified baby Chicago.

32 of 50 Harry Styles's Dorothy Costume Theo Wargo/Getty There's no place like ... Harry Styles' Madison Square Garden concert. For one of his Halloween-themed shows in N.Y.C., the singer dressed up as Dorothy Gale from 1939's The Wizard Of Oz, complete with ruby slippers.

33 of 50 Lizzo's Baby Yoda Costume Michael Kovac/Getty The singer dressed up as everyone's favorite Mandalorian character as she performed at a Halloween party in 2021.

34 of 50 Rihanna's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Costume NCP/Star Max/GC Images It's morphin' time! Rihanna was looking good in green as she dressed up as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for Halloween in 2014.

35 of 50 Gabrielle Union and Kaavia's Bring It On Costumes Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia really "brought it" with their amazing Bring It On costumes, which showed the actress getting back into her iconic Clovers cheerleading uniform from the hit film.

36 of 50 Benito Skinner and Terrence O'Connor's Kylie and Kendall Jenner Costumes Noam Galai/Getty Benito Skinner and Terrence O'Connor perfectly replicated Kylie and Kendall's memeable Met Gala looks when they attended Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in 2019.

37 of 50 Gigi Hadid's Grease Costume Andrew Toth/WireImage Gigi Hadid was an electrifyin' Sandy as she dressed up as Olivia Newton-John's iconic character from Grease.

38 of 50 Keke Palmer's Selena Costume Instagram Keke Palmer's donned one of the late Selena Quintanilla's most memorable looks as she stepped out for Halloween in 2016.

39 of 50 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton Costumes wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were unrecognizable as they dressed up as Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton for Halloween in 2016, perfectly timed to the United States' presidential election.

40 of 50 Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Shrek Costumes Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Heidi Klum brought Tom Kaulitz in on the fun for Halloween in 2018 as they dressed up as Shrek and Princess Fiona from the 2001 film Shrek.

41 of 50 Jason Derulo's Game of Thrones Costume Michael Bezjian/Getty Yes, it's Jason Derulo! The singer transformed into the Night King from Game of Thrones as he performed on stage in 2017.

42 of 50 Lady Gaga's Edward Scissorhands Costume Lada Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga looked sharp in her Edward Scissorhands costume in 2017. She even had some scar makeup for extra detailing!

43 of 50 Joey King's Voldemort Costume MediaPunch/Shutterstock Wands at the ready! Joey King proved she was the ultimate Harry Potter fan as she dressed up as Voldemort for Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party in 2018.

44 of 50 Kylie Jenner's Christina Aguilera Costume Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner looked like she stepped right out of Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video as she donned chaps and a striped bikini top for Halloween in 2016.

45 of 50 Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel's Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Costumes Rodin Eckenroth/Getty For a Halloween bash in 2018, Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel channeled that year's It couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, as they donned looks from one of their memorable outings together.

46 of 50 Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Wicked Costumes Tyler Essary/NBC via Getty The Today show always goes above and beyond for Halloween, but in 2020, they looked to the western sky with some Broadway-themed costumes. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in particular paid tribute to Wicked by dressing up as Elphaba and Glinda.

47 of 50 Mia Swier and Darren Criss' 101 Dalmatians Costumes Vivien Killilea/Getty Mia Swier and Darren Criss went full 101 Dalmatians as Swier dressed up as Cruella de Vil and the Glee alum donned Dalmatian spots, including dog ears.

48 of 50 Kristen Stewart's Vampire Baseball Player Costume Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Seemingly paying tribute to an infamous Twilight scene, the actress cleverly dressed up as a vampire baseball player when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for Halloween.

49 of 50 Nina Dobrev's Leonardo DiCaprio Costume Source: Nina Dobrev/Instagram Nina Dobrev is a pro when it comes to pop culture Halloween costumes, and her look in 2016 was no different. While her friend Lane Cheek dressed up as Leonardo DiCaprio's character from The Revenant, Dobrev hilariously dressed up as the horse from the movie. They even made sure to include DiCaprio's Oscar!