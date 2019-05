Better From the Back? Stars' Most Jaw-Dropping 360° Alessandra Ambrosio David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber Neilson Barnard/Getty Jennifer Lopez Constance Wu Rachel Brosnahan Emily Ratajkowski Gisele Bündchen Irina Shayk Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Lupita Nyong'o Kylie Jenner Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Lily Collins Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Scarlett Johansson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Brie Larson Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Danai Gurira Rob Latour/Shutterstock Karlie Kloss Kiernan Shipka Lea Michele Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Olivia Munn Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic Chanel Iman Steve Granitz/WireImage Adriana Lima Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Elle Fanning Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Gabrielle Union Candice Swanepoel Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Joan Smalls Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Charlize Theron Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock Brie Larson Jessica Alba Kacey Musgraves Lupita Nyong'o Camila Mendes Heidi Klum Alessandra Ambrosio Emma Stone Kiki Layne Molly Sims Irina Shayk Yara Shahidi Emily Blunt Samira Wiley Rhea Seehorn Laverne Cox Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock KARLIE KLOSS KATE BECKINSALE CHARLIZE THERON PATRICIA CLARKSON Steve Granitz/WireImage DAKOTA FANNING GEMMA CHAN JULIANNE MOORE EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CHARLIZE THERON CHANEL IMAN SANDRA OH EMMY ROSSUM HEIDI KLUM 1 of 58 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Alessandra Ambrosio in a scarlet red, embroidered silk chiffon Julien Macdonald dress featuring a halter neck, cut-outs and high slit at the Cannes Film Festival. 2 of 58 Neilson Barnard/Getty Hailey Bieber wears a pale pink Alexander Wang backless gown with built-in thong and tops it off with a high, bow-accented pony and Bulgari diamonds to the 2019 Met Gala. 3 of 58 Jennifer Lopez in an iridescent sequin Atelier Versace halter gown with matching headpiece and a knockout Harry Winston purple sapphire-and-diamond necklace to the 2019 Met Gala. 4 of 58 Constance Wu in "high glamour, super extra" beaded and sheer Marchesa with glittering headpiece and Stuart Weitzman heels at the 2019 Met Gala. 5 of 58 Rachel Brosnahan wears a tiered, ruffled fuschia Erdem gown with red rose print and rows of bows, plus earrings by Alison Lou and rings by Selim Mouzannar to the 2019 Met Gala. 6 of 58 Emily Ratajkowski wears a Dundas look that's more beads than fabric with a winged headpiece and Jimmy Choo heels to the 2019 Met Gala. 7 of 58 Gisele Bündchen opts for sustainable fashion, including a Dior Haute Couture pleated gown and jewelry by Âme to the 2019 Met Gala. 8 of 58 Irina Shayk wears midnight blue Burberry velvet gown with balloon sleeves and a bejeweled accent at the waist to the 2019 Met Gala. 9 of 58 Kendall Jenner goes full showgirl in a sheer orange sequin-and-feather Atelier Versace creation, plus lots of Tiffany & Co. Blue Book jewelry at the 2019 Met Gala. 10 of 58 Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala. 11 of 58 Lupita Nyong'o in a sky blue strappy slip dress to a Met Gala afterparty. 12 of 58 Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner in a teal sheer gown with fringe down the back and hair to match to a Met Gala afterparty. 13 of 58 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Lily Collins in a Elie Saab sheer mystical styled gown with sequined and heart appliqués paired with strappy pumps at the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and VileEuropean premiere in London. 14 of 58 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Scarlett Johansson in a strapless shimmery chain metal dress with gold sandals and clutch at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in L.A. 15 of 58 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Brie Larson in a purple slip dress with criss-cross straps, plus custom Irene Neuwirth jewelry at the Avengers:Endgame premiere in L.A. 16 of 58 Rob Latour/Shutterstock Danai Gurira wears a ruched fuschia gown at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in L.A. 17 of 58 Karlie Kloss in a red Olivier Theyskens cutout dress with draped fabric detailing on the sides and strong shoulders paired with black peep toe sandals at Bravo’s Top Chef and Project Runway A Night of Food and Fashion FYC Red Carpet Event in Los Angeles. 18 of 58 Kiernan Shipka in an embellished Miu Miu mini dress to the Kids’ Choice Awards. 19 of 58 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Lea Michele the newlywed wore a long blush satin gown with bow detail to the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. 20 of 58 Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic Olivia Munn in a black velvet gown with a sheer bodice to the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. 21 of 58 Steve Granitz/WireImage Chanel Iman in a one shoulder cutout Julien Macdonald bright yellow gown with a side thigh high slit and strappy silver sandals at the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles. 22 of 58 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Adriana Lima in a plunging Oscar de la Renta metallic green hue gown with a thigh high slit and strappy leopard print pumps at the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles. 23 of 58 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Elle Fanning in a blush chiffon halter gown at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. 24 of 58 Gabrielle Union in a coloful watercolor print strapless gown to America’s Got Talent Season 14 Kick-Off in Pasadena. 25 of 58 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Candice Swanepoel in a plunging Julien Macdonald metallic dress with cutouts and a high slit paired with sparkly sandals at the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles. 26 of 58 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Joan Smalls in a Oscar de la Renta striped gold halter gown with a thigh high slit and strappy sandals at the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles. 27 of 58 Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale in a black strappy halter gown to the DuJour Media Spring Issue Party in N.Y.C. 28 of 58 Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Kendall Jenner chooses a risqué gown with a halter-style top with plunging center cutout and hipbone-high slits on either side, plus Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 29 of 58 Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock Charlize Theron shows off her backless long-sleeve periwinkle Dior Haute Couture gown at the 2019 Academy Awards. 30 of 58 Brie Larson wears an asymmetrical red Céline by Hedi Slimane gown with slit at the skirt and black belt at the waist plus Jimmy Choo sandals to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 31 of 58 Jessica Alba in a slinky Narciso Rodriguez jersey dress with long neck scarf, plus a top-handle black bag and Ana Khouri jewels at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 32 of 58 Kacey Musgraves wore bronze Versace with a gold Tyler Ellis clutch – a major depature from her pouffy pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Oscars gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 33 of 58 Lupita Nyong'o wears an exuberant feathered one-shoulder gown with Roger Vivier sandals and Forevermark diamonds to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 34 of 58 Camila Mendes wears an orange-and-black floral Lela Rose gown with Clean Origin jewelry to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 35 of 58 Heidi Klum goes feathery and sheer in her strong-shoulder Elie Saab mini dress with embellished bodice and long train plus glittery Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 36 of 58 Alessandra Ambrosio channels Elsa from Frozen in a pleated, beaded, plunging, iridescent blue gown with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choos to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 37 of 58 Emma Stone in a strong-shoulder amber-colored custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in jeweled embellishments to the 2019 Academy Awards. 38 of 58 Kiki Layne in pink Atelier Versace gown to the 2019 Academy Awards. 39 of 58 Molly Sims in a metallic long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown with cutouts to the 2019 Academy Awards. 40 of 58 Irina Shayk wears a high-neck long-sleeve Burberry black gown with gold fringe accents and an open, low back to the 2019 Academy Awards. 41 of 58 Yara Shahidi wears an embellished light pink Fendi Couture tulle dress with pants underneath the sheer skirt to the 2019 SAG Awards. 42 of 58 Emily Blunt in a custom crystal-embroidered pink Michael Kors gown with sculptural sleeves and an open back to the 2019 SAG Awards. 43 of 58 Samira Wiley in a black strappy Georges Chakra Haute Couture gown to the 2019 SAG Awards. 44 of 58 Rhea Seehorn in a black Georges Chakra halter jumpsuit with a blue, purple and grey satin pleated bodice and a black skirt overlay to the 2019 SAG Awards. 45 of 58 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Laverne Cox in a red Zac Posen gown with draped sleeves and jeweled back to the 2019 SAG Awards. 46 of 58 KARLIE KLOSS in a sheer embroidered Dior dress at the Christian Dior Spring 2019 Couture show in Paris. 47 of 58 KATE BECKINSALE in a plunging black gown with feather and sheen accents at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards. 48 of 58 CHARLIZE THERON in a one-shoulder metallic silver ombré gown by Givenchy with Messika jewels at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 49 of 58 Steve Granitz/WireImage PATRICIA CLARKSON in an orange-ombre Georges Chakra gown to the Golden Globe Awards. 50 of 58 DAKOTA FANNING wears a strapless silver Armani Privé gown with a trail of bow details down the back to the Golden Globe Awards. 51 of 58 GEMMA CHAN in a blue Valentino Haute Couture halter gown to the Golden Globe Awards. 52 of 58 JULIANNE MOORE in a white Valentino Haute Couture gown with bow detail to the Golden Globe Awards. 53 of 58 EMILY RATAJKOWSKI in sheer red chiffon at the Art of Elysium’s 12th annual Heaven gala. 54 of 58 CHARLIZE THERON in a Dior Haute Couture black and ivory silk crepe halter gown with Bulgari jewelry at the Golden Globe Awards. 55 of 58 CHANEL IMAN in a bright yellow mini dress with an open back and attached cape at the WeWork Creator Awards Global Finals in L.A. 56 of 58 SANDRA OH in a cream Stella McCartney gown with billowing silver and gold sequin sleeves and a cutout back at the Golden Globe Awards. 57 of 58 EMMY ROSSUM in a plunging black gown with a criss-cross back to the Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globe Awards afterparty. 58 of 58 HEIDI KLUM in a long gray gown featuring a high collar, thigh-high slit and dramatic chest cutout to the Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globe Awards afterparty. 