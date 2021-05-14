The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2021
From enormous emerald-cut diamonds, to custom designed gemstones, these stunning sparklers deserve a closer look
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughs
The One Tree Hill alum shared a glimpse of her square-cut diamond ring in this romantic selfie with fiancé Grant Hughes, which was snapped during their trip to Italy where the proposal took place.
Bush announced her engagement to Hughes, a co-founder of FocusMotion Health, on social media last week, sharing a picture of her now-fiancé getting down on one knee as he proposed to her on a boat in Lake Como.
"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she wrote in the caption.
Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K.
The Two Broke Girls actress is a bride-to-be! Dennings announced her engagement to singer Andrew W.K. on May 13, over a week after confirming their relationship on social media with a slew of sparkly ring pics.
The star showed off her massive diamond ring on Instagram, which features side stones set in what appears to be white gold or platinum in the photo series. Her new fiancé shared the same pics on his Instagram page, captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick
The Bachelorette star was ready for engagement ring close up! Jason Tartick (who made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018) proposed to Bristowe on May 10 while recording an episode of her Off the Vine podcast — and she happened to be sporting a freshly-painted mani.
"Can you believe I have these funky fresh nails?" Bristowe asked her fiancé in an Instagram Story, as she showed off her colorful, geometric nail art and massive oval-shaped diamond that sits atop a thin diamond band. "I am obsessed with these nails and this ring."
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Shortly after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed she's been in a relationship with Simon Guobadia for the past month, the producer (who is the ex of Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia) clarified that the couple is actually engaged!
Simon shared several photos of the happy couple along with a close-up of Williams' massive emerald-cut engagement ring positioned atop a thin band featuring pavé diamonds.
Tallulah Willis & Dillon Buss
The 27-year-old actress (who is the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis) announced her engagement on Instagram on May 4, sharing shots of the magical moment he got down on one knee and of her stunning diamond sparkler.
Since she said her new fiancé Dillon Buss is "the most understanding precious human noodle" he knew she "had to be in the drivers seat with this one" and sourced and designed her own ring.
She started by finding a gemstone specialist Jogani to help track down the perfect stone and met "another magical friend," jeweler Karina Noel to design it. "After much deliberation we decided on this 1910s elongated asscher cut forged in a riverbed," the star said. "I am over the moon."
Bethenny Frankel & Paul Bernon
PEOPLE confirmed on March 23 that the former Real Housewives of New York City star got engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon after finalizing her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy — and she has some massive bling to show for it.
A few days prior, Frankel was photographed wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring on her left hand during a beach day in Florida. Diamond expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told PEOPLE that Frankel's engagement ring looks to be a 15-carat plus emerald cut center stone flanked by trapezoid side stones.
"The value should definitely top $1 million," Fried said in March. "With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny's ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together."