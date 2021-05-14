The One Tree Hill alum shared a glimpse of her square-cut diamond ring in this romantic selfie with fiancé Grant Hughes, which was snapped during their trip to Italy where the proposal took place.

Bush announced her engagement to Hughes, a co-founder of FocusMotion Health, on social media last week, sharing a picture of her now-fiancé getting down on one knee as he proposed to her on a boat in Lake Como.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she wrote in the caption.