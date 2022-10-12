There are plenty of iconic pairs throughout history: Lucy and Desi, Sandy and Danny, Frankenstein and his bride. Whether they're real people or imaginary characters, the costume options for couples looking to dress up together are endless. Yet not all couples costumes are created equal. The best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time are the ones that will be remembered for years to come for their creativity (we're looking at you, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz), accuracy and recognizability.

From Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's hilarious turn as the stars of National Lampoon's Vacation to Ciara and Russell Wilson's incredibly realistic portrayal of Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes, here's a look back at the most dynamic celebrity costume duos to date.

Heidi Klum and Seal as Eve and The Forbidden Apple in 2006

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Known as the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has been one-half of her fair share of couples costumes over the years, but her stint as The Forbidden Apple to former husband Seal's Eve was truly a masterpiece, from head (Klum's was topped off with an ominous snake) to toe, where Seal wore leaves as shoes.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in 2010

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Luuccccy, Harry's home! Real Housewife star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin were the spitting image of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz on the red carpet for a Halloween charity event in 2010.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Harry Dunne and Lloyd Christmas in 2014

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Instagram

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mitka, made quite the pair while emulating Dumb and Dumber's iconic characters of Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) in their infamous orange and powder blue suits.

Pink and Carey Hart as Gertie and Elliot in 2015

Carey Hart Instagram

The "Try" singer and her motocross hubby paid homage to classic '80s cinema when they suited up as Gertie (played by a young Drew Barrymore) and Elliot (Henry Thomas) from E.T. to match their own little alien, daughter Willow.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro in 2015

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Twitter

Ferguson and Mikita struck costume gold again in 2015 with their turns as Napoleon Dynamite (John Heder) and Pedro (Efren Ramirez) in 2015. Ferguson even capitalized on the film's most famous lines, captioning his photo, "Can you bring me my Chapstick? My lips hurt real bad."

Kevin and Eniko Hart as Martin Lawrence and Gina Waters Payne in 2015

Kevin Hart Instagram

Even Kevin Hart was impressed with his and now-wife Eniko Hart's getups in 2015, when they dressed up as Martin Lawrence and Gina Waters Payne from the '90s Martin series. "#nailedit" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as the Girl in the Ferrari and Clark Griswold in 2015

In 2015, Jessica Simpson wowed fans when she appeared dressed as Clark Griswold's National Lampoon's Vacation crush, played by Christie Brinkley, with husband Eric Johnson beside her as the Griswold patriarch. The original Girl in the Ferrari gave the getups her official seal of approval, reposting Simpson's Halloween photo to her Instagram page and writing, "How cute is this? Our National Lampoon was LAMPOONED to perfection! You guys look hot and hilarious!"

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley as Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2015

A 1996 photograph of childhood friends Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith served as the inspiration for Chance the Rapper's 2015 costume with girlfriend Kirsten Corley, whom he has since married. The couple emulated the pair's poses to a tee, with Corley wrapping her arms around Chance while wearing a similar cutout turtleneck to Pinkett Smith's and leaning her cheek against his head.

The Scream 2 star reposted the shot to her Facebook account in 2018, writing, "That dope a** Halloween throwback."

Emily Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid as Marge and Bart Simpson in 2015

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski and then-boyfriend Jeff Magid, from whom she split in January 2018, showed some serious commitment at Heidi Klum's 2015 Halloween party when they painted their skin a yellowish-orange hue to better match their characters' of Marge and Homer Simpson's tones.

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley as Mary Poppins and Bert in 2015

Tamera Mowry Instagram

Though Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley's daughter, Ariah, fell asleep on Halloween 2015, her parents made their own fun by dressing up as Mary Poppins and Bert from the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke oughta be proud!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z as Barbie and Ken in 2016

Beyoncé Instagram

Barbiecore wasn't even a thing when Beyoncé and JAY-Z put their own spin on the Barbie franchise with their 2016 Halloween costume, complete with plastic boxes. Beyoncé recreated the doll's very first look' — a black-and-white striped bodysuit and a high pony — from her March 9, 1959 debut, while her husband complemented her look in a black tux.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko in 2016

Kate Upton Instagram

Model Kate Upton appeared to be blasting while showing off her moves as Grease's Sandy Olsson (originally played by the late Olivia Newton-John) with husband Justin Verlander in 2016. Jumping the gun on her real-life Danny's countdown, she can laugh in the clip before belting out, "You're the one that I want!" "Yep…@justinverlander is a better dancer than me," she conceded in her caption.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Poppy and Branch in 2016

Husband-and-wife duo Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got a little meta when they paid homage to the *NSYNC-er's animated Trolls character of Branch (whom he voiced in the film) with their 2016 couple's costume. "Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch," Biel captioned their family photo.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi in 2016

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller dressed up as everyone's favorite plumber siblings, Mario and Luigi, while attending the fifth annual Hilary for Charity variety show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as Sally and Jack in 2017

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Jenna Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum made their daughter Everly's Halloween dreams come true in 2017 when they dressed up as the main characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas. "When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack," Dewan wrote on social media.

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in 2017

Getty

One of the funnier costumes on the list comes from ex-spouses Skylar Astin and Anna Camp, who were the spitting image of Wayne's World's Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) and Garth Algar (Dana Carvey) while attending Bette Midler's Hulaween charity event in 2017. Party on, dudes!

Darren Criss and Mia Swier as Romeo and Juliet in 2017

Getty

Mia Swier didn't have to ask "Wherefore art thou Romeo" for Halloween in 2017 — he was right beside her. Her husband Darren Criss pulled off the young Montague with verve, crediting Nick Lang for his homemade armor and noting, "Mia did EVERYTHING else."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in 2017

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The Kardashians star and the basketball player capitalized on the popularity of Game of Thrones in 2017 when they shared a smooch in full Daenerys and Khal Drogo costumes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli in 2017

Gabrielle Union Instagram

The Bring It On star and the pro athlete paid homage to Milli Vanilli at the 1990 Grammy Awards by suiting up in oversized blazers, black leggings and lace-up boots. Union and Wade also performed a dance to the lip-synching duo's track "Girl You Know It's True" on Instagram. The group's award was revoked for the first time in history in November 1990 after it was revealed that its members, Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, weren't singing on their hit album.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock in 2018

Ariel Winter/Instagram

Ariel Winter had a leg up on the public's renewed fascination with Pam Anderson following the 2022 release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy: She dressed up as the Baywatch star back in 2018. On her arm was ex-boyfriend Levi Meaden, who gave his best Kid Rock impression (Anderson was married to the musician from 2006 to 2007.) "Don't worry, we're also concerned by the accuracy," Winter joked of her post.

Sophia Turner and Joe Jonas as Morticia and Gomez Addams in 2018

Sophie Turner Instagram

Sophie Turner took her 2018 stint as Morticia Addams seriously, ruthlessly cutting the tops off a bouquet of roses as she walked alongside a cigar-holding Gomez (Joe Jonas). Her husband also got bonus points for his props, placing a floating "Thing" on his shoulder.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd as Lydia and Beetlejuice in 2018

Craig Barritt/Getty

No, that's not Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton — it's Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who did their Beetlejuice characters of Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice proud in 2018 when they attended Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween bash ahead of their 2019 split.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol in 2018

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Halloween buffs Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin paid homage to '60s superstars Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol at Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's annual Casamigos party in 2018, with Rinna in a cropped blonde wig, a black shift dress and matching tights and Hamlin rocking his own hairpiece, a pair of specs and a camera prop.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2018

John Legend Instagram

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen honored Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip by dressing up as the monarch and her husband in 2018. The "All of Me" crooner did it up in full-on regalia, while Teigen kept it colorful in a teal overcoat with a matching topper, low-heeled pumps and a silvery wig.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Wesley and Inigo Montoya in 2018

Noam Galai/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, are known for the epic Halloween scenes they create at home, but in 2018, they brought a bit of holiday magic to the red carpet when they stepped out for Heidi Klum's Halloween bash dressed as the Princess Bride's Wesley (Cary Elwes) and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin).

Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo as The Shining Twins in 2018

Denise Truscello/Getty

Joey Fatone, who makes many of his family's costumes, twinned with girlfriend Izabel Arajou at the Casamigos party in 2018, holding her hand and giving off a menacing stare while wearing a frilly dress à la the Shining siblings.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Fiona in 2018

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

The Halloween hostess with the mostest struck again in 2018 when she and her husband Tom Kaulitz were transformed into Shrek and Fiona. The look took months of planning and nine hours of makeup, as Klum later revealed to reporters.

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2019

Ciara and Russell Wilson made for a convincing Beyoncé and JAY-Z in 2019, when they recreated scenes from the couple's 2018 music video for "Apesh*t." In the original, the Carters are seen standing in a pair of brightly colored pastel suits at the Louvre before Leonardo DaVinci's timeless Mona Lisa painting. The Wilsons, however, held hands in front of a portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to Russell, Beyoncé and JAY-Z approved of the look wholeheartedly: "They loved it," he later said at a press conference. "They were cracking up and just told us it was the perfect outfit, the perfect look."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Junior as Marty McFly and Doc Brown in 2019

Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. took it Back to the Future in 2019 as Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) in a puffer vest plus skateboard and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) dressed in full mad scientist gear. "Great scott!" Gellar joked.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid as Fred and Wilma Flinstone in 2019

Ryan Lochte Instagram

The Olympic athlete was going for first place in the 2019 celebrity costume race when he posed on his porch with his wife Kayla Rae Reid dressed as the Fred Flinstone to her Wilma. "Meet the LocStones," he joked of the shot, which showed him touching his wife's shoulder as she held their younger child, Liv, on her hip next to son Caiden.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as Captain Marvel and Iron Man in 2019

Kylie Jenner wished everyone a "happy end game" in 2019, showing off a Captain Marvel suit next to Iron Man, aka boyfriend Travis Scott, and a caped daughter Stormi.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean as Franks and Beans in 2019

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Arrow star Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra Jean got punny in 2019 when they attended the Gerber-Crawford Casamigos bash as a hotdog with its beloved beans.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro as Retro McDonald's Workers in 2019

BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro won major creativity points in 2019 when they showed up to the annual Casamigos Halloween party dressed as retro McDonald's workers from the '70s.

The radio host recently posted a throwback of their getups, revealing that they made things extra-official with their Halloween nosh. "Who doesn't love McDonald's?" she wrote in 2021. "Best part was going through the drive-thru late night to enjoy a meal:)"

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes in 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as living celebrities once more in 2020 with a sartorial tribute to Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes' 1998 music video for "What's It Gonna Be?"

They took things one step further, however, with the recreation of several scenes from the mini-movie, cutting back and forth between the original and their updated version.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 2020

Blair B Brown/ Instagram

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi hard-launched their 2020 relationship with a series of photos of them dressed up as famed stars Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Makeup artist Sam Vissar spoke to Vogue about the young couple's inspiration, saying, "Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate." Added hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu: "It was more of a '70s Presley look instead of the '60s vibe."

Though the couple called it quits in November 2021 after just over a year of dating, Presley seems to have made an impression on the Euphoria star: He's been cast to play the part of the musician in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film, Priscilla.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon as Casey Becker and the Scream killer in 2020

Jared Haibon Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's 2020 costume was a real "scream," with Iaconetti dressed as Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker in a beige sweater and a blonde bobbed wig and Haibon playing the part of the scary killer from the Scream film franchise. "What's your favorite scary movie?" he wrote in his caption.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Kim and Edward Scissorhands in 2021

While newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore multiple costumes in 2021, including one dedicated to True Romance's Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) and a recreation of an old Syd and Nancy Spungen photo, their best ones just might have been as Kim (Winona Ryder) and Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp). Sharing a video of her and the drummer all dressed up, Kardashian added a tagline from the 1990 film to her Instagram caption, writing, "Innocence is what he knows. Beauty is what she sees."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle in 2021

Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

Gellar and Prinze Jr. continued on their Halloween hot streak in 2021 by reenacting a scene from Dirty Dancing (1987). In Gellar's Instagram shot, she crawls toward her husband, who's dressed as Johnny Castle (the late Patrick Swayze) in a pair of denim capris and a tied-up white blouse as he leans back and beckons his Baby (Jennifer Grey).

Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Clark as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie in 2021

Corin Clark Instagram

Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe channeled his inner Billy Bob Thornton alongside Corin Clark in 2021, who sidled up to him in a convenience store while dressed as Angelina Jolie (complete with a faux "Billy Bob" tattoo). The pair wore nearly identical outfits to the ones the Oscar-winning actor and actress wore to the L.A. premiere of Gone in 60 Seconds in 2000.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 2021

Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram

Dancing With the Stars champ Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick were dead-ringers for punk couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 2021, with Bristowe sporting a skintight pink mini dress with dark flowing locks and Tartick clad in a low-cut suit jacket with nothing underneath and a blonde wig.

Bristowe also included a play on one of the poetic Instagram captions Fox is known for, writing, "Here goes my heart, manifest outside my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Frodo and Gandalf in 2021

Sarah Hyland Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who first sparked dating rumors during Halloween in 2017 with a Stranger Things couples costume, upped the ante in 2021 with their coordinated ensembles of Frodo and Gandalf. "A picture with my "precious," the Modern Family actress joked of her now-husband.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood and Maverick in 2021

The country music star and her husband got that lovin' feeling in 2021 when they cosplayed as Charlie (originally played by Kelly McGillis) and Maverick (Tom Cruise) from the 1986 film Top Gun while hanging out on their front porch.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomex as Audrey and Seymour in 2021

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez also got their 2021 Halloween inspo from a 1986 flick: Littte Shop of Horrors. Ariana played the part of Audrey (Ellen Greene) and Dalton took on the role of Rick Moranis's Seymour.