The Best Celebrity Barbie Costumes Through the Years

Come on, Barbie, let's go to a Halloween party! While Barbie and Ken costumes are trending high for 2022 thanks to those iconic Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie set photos, this has been a favorite trend for celebrities for years. See which stars have looked fantastic in plastic

Published on October 7, 2022 01:47 PM
01 of 13

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Barbie and Ken Costume

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Beyonce/Instagram

Life in plastic, it's fantastic! Beyoncé, JAY-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy went full Barbie in 2016 and we're still not over it.

02 of 13

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Barbie and Ken Costumes

Live wth Kelly and Ryan Halloween
David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment

On Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2019, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest nailed their take Barbie and Ken costumes — iright down to the pink boxes.

03 of 13

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's Barbie and Ken Costumes

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie as Ken and Barbie
Sofia Richie/Instagram

Former couple Sofia Richie and Scott Disick channeled vintage Barbie and Ken as they donned beachwear for the perfect couples' costume in 2019.

04 of 13

Kacey Musgraves' Barbie Costume

Kacey Musgraves
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

We were firmly in Kacey Musgraves's camp when she attended the 2019 Met Gala in an outfit perfectly styled to fit the night's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Moschino's Jeremy Scott created a custom Barbie-pink look for the star, complete with plastic hair dryer-shaped clutch and those iconic cat-eye sunglasses, which the star topped with a wig in the perfect shade of Barbie blonde.

05 of 13

Hailey Bieber's Barbie Costume

Hailey Bieber Barbie
Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber dressed up as workout Barbie with a bright pink unitard and matching headband as she hit the town in 2016.

06 of 13

Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto's Barbie and Ken Costume

JEREMY SISTO, CHERYL HINES
Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto donned Barbie and Ken costumes for a special Halloween episode of Suburgatory in season 2.

07 of 13

Paris Hilton's Barbie Costume

Paris Barbie
Paris Hilton Instagram

That's hot (pink)! Paris Hilton was the most glamorous Barbie in 2013, when she donned a tulle dress, matching headband, and bedazzled Barbie sash for Halloween.

08 of 13

Rita Ora's Barbie Costume

Rita Ora attends 'Death Of A Geisha' hosted by Fran Cutler and Cafe KaiZen with Grey Goose
David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rita Ora got all dolled up in Barbie pink as she attended a Halloween party in London in 2014, complete with a fake dog and tiara.

09 of 13

Leslie Grace's Barbie Costume

Leslie Grace Barbie
Leslie Grace Instagram

Though it wasn't for Halloween, Batgirl star Leslie Grace did throw a fun Barbie-themed party in April 2022, where she donned a hot pink bikini inside a Barbie box.

10 of 13

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Costume

Jessica Simpson celebrated her youngest, Birdie's 3rd birthday with a Barbie Tutu themed party
Gloria Mesa

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Birdie Mae adorably channeled Barbie for the little one's 3rd birthday party in March 2022.

11 of 13

Laverne Cox's Barbie Costume

Laverne Cox celebrates A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In the ultimate serve, Laverne Cox dressed up as her own Barbie doll as she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in N.Y.C. in May 2022. In addition to posing inside a Barbie box, she also took pictures with her mini-me at the event.

12 of 13

Jessica Alba's Barbie Costume

NEVER BEEN KISSED, Marley Shelton, Jessica Alba, Jordan Ladd Fox
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1999's Never Been Kissed, Marley Shelton, Jessica Alba, Jordan Ladd Fox notably dressed up as Evening Wear Barbie, Disco Barbie, and Malibu Barbie for the school's dance.

13 of 13

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken Costumes

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
The image direct

We couldn't forget Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken costumes in the upcoming Barbie movie. While filming the Greta Gerwig film, the duo were seen wearing retro rollerblade outfits, which we're sure is going to be a huge pop culture costume this year!

