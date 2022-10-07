01 of 13 Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Barbie and Ken Costume Beyonce/Instagram Life in plastic, it's fantastic! Beyoncé, JAY-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy went full Barbie in 2016 and we're still not over it.

02 of 13 Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Barbie and Ken Costumes David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment On Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2019, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest nailed their take Barbie and Ken costumes — iright down to the pink boxes.

03 of 13 Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's Barbie and Ken Costumes Sofia Richie/Instagram Former couple Sofia Richie and Scott Disick channeled vintage Barbie and Ken as they donned beachwear for the perfect couples' costume in 2019.

04 of 13 Kacey Musgraves' Barbie Costume Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock We were firmly in Kacey Musgraves's camp when she attended the 2019 Met Gala in an outfit perfectly styled to fit the night's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Moschino's Jeremy Scott created a custom Barbie-pink look for the star, complete with plastic hair dryer-shaped clutch and those iconic cat-eye sunglasses, which the star topped with a wig in the perfect shade of Barbie blonde.

05 of 13 Hailey Bieber's Barbie Costume Hailey Bieber Instagram Hailey Bieber dressed up as workout Barbie with a bright pink unitard and matching headband as she hit the town in 2016.

06 of 13 Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto's Barbie and Ken Costume Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto donned Barbie and Ken costumes for a special Halloween episode of Suburgatory in season 2.

07 of 13 Paris Hilton's Barbie Costume Paris Hilton Instagram That's hot (pink)! Paris Hilton was the most glamorous Barbie in 2013, when she donned a tulle dress, matching headband, and bedazzled Barbie sash for Halloween.

08 of 13 Rita Ora's Barbie Costume David M. Benett/Getty Images Rita Ora got all dolled up in Barbie pink as she attended a Halloween party in London in 2014, complete with a fake dog and tiara.

09 of 13 Leslie Grace's Barbie Costume Leslie Grace Instagram Though it wasn't for Halloween, Batgirl star Leslie Grace did throw a fun Barbie-themed party in April 2022, where she donned a hot pink bikini inside a Barbie box.

10 of 13 Jessica Simpson's Barbie Costume Gloria Mesa Jessica Simpson and her daughter Birdie Mae adorably channeled Barbie for the little one's 3rd birthday party in March 2022.

11 of 13 Laverne Cox's Barbie Costume Monica Schipper/Getty Images In the ultimate serve, Laverne Cox dressed up as her own Barbie doll as she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in N.Y.C. in May 2022. In addition to posing inside a Barbie box, she also took pictures with her mini-me at the event.

12 of 13 Jessica Alba's Barbie Costume 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection In 1999's Never Been Kissed, Marley Shelton, Jessica Alba, Jordan Ladd Fox notably dressed up as Evening Wear Barbie, Disco Barbie, and Malibu Barbie for the school's dance.