Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, and More Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Fall’s Hottest Sweater Trend

You’re going to want to live in these cozy cardigans all season long

By Rebecca Carhart
September 14, 2019 06:00 AM
The first day of fall is only a few weeks away, which means sweater weather is just around the corner. While chunky turtlenecks and cozy cashmere V-necks are always perennial favorites, big-name designers and fast-fashion chains alike have already deemed the simple cardigan the “it” sweater of the season. 

The cute button-up style has been popular for decades, but this season’s incarnations have been given a high-fashion upgrade through modern touches like cropped silhouettes, trendy prints, and stylish embellishments. So it makes sense that some of our favorite stars have already been spotted in the fresh takes on the classic.

If you’re not sure how to style the knitwear, why not take a cue from Katie Holmes, who recently caused a stir when she stepped out in New York City sporting a cashmere Khaite sweater that she let hang off her shoulder, exposing a matching bra underneath. 

You can put an equally sexy spin on an oversized cardigan by wearing it as a dress like Chrissy Teigen, or go the classic route and layer the sweater over jeans or skirt a la Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. 

To help you get a jumpstart on the celeb-loved trend, we’ve rounded up 9 super cute options for you to shop this fall. Whether you prefer a fitted cropped cardigan or a warm and fuzzy option, we’ve got you covered.

Revolve

Buy It! LPA Oregano Cardigan, $165; revolve.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Something Navy Crewneck Cable Cardigan, $89; nordstrom.com

Revolve

Buy It! L’Academie Joss Cardigan, $140; revolve.com

Madwell

Buy It! Madewell Marled Shrunken Rubbed Cardigan, $75; madewell.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Sweater, $23; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Opening Ceremony Ribbed Cardigan With Feather Trim, $395; amazon.com

ASOS

Buy It! ASOS Design Pointelle V-Neck Cardigan, $35; asos.com

Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Cropped Button Down Cardigan, $15.98–$16.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MIRA Mikati Plaid Combo Cardigan, $630; amazon.com

